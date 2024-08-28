First AI Voter Empowerment App Goes Online for Labor Day's "Speak Up America" Event

RUTHER GLEN, Va. and ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Common Ground and Issues That Matter, Inc. have announced a collaboration for Speak Up America Week 2024. The online digital event will launch on Labor Day, Monday, September 2 and run for two consecutive weeks with the world's first AI fact-checked Voter Empowerment Assistant.

Become An Informed Voter about all the Issues that Matter at www.SpeakUpAmerica.Vote www.SpeakUpAmerica.Vote features the first AI-Powered Voter Empowerment Assistant that helps any voter become an Informed Voter

Speak Up America Week is designed to engage and inform voters on the most pressing issues of our times, including national and local issues, economic empowerment, criminal justice and the environment. Citizens visit the SpeakUpAmerica.Vote and AlzaTuVozAmerica.Voto websites to vote for the Top Ten Election Issues that most matter to them. The results of the week-long opinion poll will be used to communicate law-making priorities to the next Congress as measured by the aggregate voice of the voters about the issues they want fixed.

Andrea Miller, Executive Director at the Center for Common Ground noted, "Knowledge is power, and our work is based upon voter empowerment through voter education. Speak Up America Week will inform and engage millions of voters across America in an exciting online event."

Alfredo Narez, President/CEO at Issues That Matter, Inc. remarked, "this is a watershed moment where access to information is so vital to our future. It is truly a privilege to collaborate with the Center for Common on the Speak Up America Week project."

According to Pew Research, about 70% of U.S. adult citizens who were eligible to participate in all three elections in 2018, 2020 and 2022 voted in at least one of them, with only about half of that percentage, or 37%, voting in all three elections.

Given the sizable number of intermittent voters and chronic nonvoters, there is ample opportunity to increase voter turnout and inform voters across the diverse political landscape. Engaging voters on issues they care about the most – and highlighting the direct impact of these issues on their lives and communities – can greatly increase voter motivation on election day.

Working collaboratively with numerous community partners, the Center for Common Ground and Speak Up America Week can create more than 100M voter impressions during the upcoming election cycle.

About the Center for Common Ground

Center for Common Ground was founded to educate and empower under-represented voters in voter suppression states to engage in elections and advocate for their right to vote. Together we can build a democracy that prioritizes the voices of ALL people. Our strategic alliance partnerships and community- based partnerships include:

About Issues That Matter, Inc.

Our mission is to empower and educate citizens by providing insightful, compelling, and comprehensive information on national and local issues that affect their lives and communities. Through nonpartisan voter education initiatives, we aim to foster informed voter participation in the democratic process, ensuring every voter has the knowledge and resources they need to make educated decisions at the ballot box.

Our vision is a vibrant democracy where every citizen is-informed and actively engaged in the electoral process. We aspire to create a society where voter education is accessible to all, fostering a culture of informed voting and civic responsibility that strengthens our democratic institutions and promotes a more equitable and just society.

About Speak Up America Week 2024

Why should you participate in Speak Up America Week?

"Our political leaders will know our priorities only if we tell them, again and again, and if those priorities begin to show up in the polls." - Peggy Noonan

Learn more at: www.SpeakUpAmerica.Vote and www.AlzaTuVozAmerica.Voto

