FIRST AID BEAUTY, SUB-BRAND OF PROCTER & GAMBLE AND CULT-FAVORITE SENSITIVE SKINCARE BRAND, WILL BE THE OFFICIAL SKINCARE OF TEAM USA AT THE OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC WINTER GAMES MILANO CORTINA 2026

To help support athletes in extreme winter conditions, First Aid Beauty will supply Team USA and all Olympic and Paralympic athletes with its bestselling Ultra Repair Cream, which soothes, moisturizes, and conditions the skin with sensitive skin-friendly ingredients including Colloidal Oatmeal. As part of the partnership, Sydney Jo Peterson, Para cross-country skier, and Jamie Anderson, Olympic Snowboarder, will serve as official brand representatives throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

This marks First Aid Beauty's first Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games activation under P&G's sponsorship — a milestone moment for the brand as it reveals a major rebrand and continues to focus on delivering problem-solving skincare for consumers of any gender, race or age. Team USA will be among the first to experience this next chapter of the brand's identity.

"We could not be more proud to sponsor Team USA at Milano Cortina 2026, and this partnership is especially meaningful as it marks our very first collaboration in the world of sports," says Catherine D'Aragon, CEO of First Aid Beauty. "The emotions of sport, the pursuit of performance, and the relentless effort athletes put into their craft deeply resonate with us. At First Aid Beauty, we hold ourselves to the same standard: we approach skincare with the same heart, discipline, and intention that athletes bring to their sport. Supplying Team USA with our most protective, hydrating skincare feels like a natural alignment as we enter this exciting new era. Whether you're an Olympic or Paralympic athlete, or a city commuter, we want to help everyone FACE WINTER with happy, healthy skin."

To commemorate the partnership, First Aid Beauty has launched a Dry Skin Rescue Kit, available at Sephora, Amazon and firstaidbeauty.com. The limited edition kit features travel-sized Ultra Gentle Cream-to-Foam Face Cleanser, Ultra Repair Cream and NEW Hydrating Pillow Pads. This 3-step routine delivers 5x hydration power for when your skin needs it most this winter.

As leaders in sensitive skin since 2009, First Aid Beauty doesn't just soothe skin problems; we solve them. Our sensitive skin-friendly products are backed by clinically proven results and designed for everyday skin concerns and SOS moments, all so you can breathe easy and put first things first – you.

