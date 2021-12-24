First Aid Kit Market to Record 3.46% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | 3M Co - One of the Leading Companies offers Nexcare Travel Kit Waterproof & Adhesive Bandages for Customers | Technavio

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including 3M Co., Acme United Corp., Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc., Cintas Corp., Cramer Products Inc., DC Safety, Fieldtex Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., and Paul Hartmann AG among others.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: End-user (industrial, commercial, and individual)

End-user (industrial, commercial, and individual) Geography: Asia , North America , Europe , and ROW

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the First Aid Kit Market is expected to increase by USD 86.39 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 3%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

65% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for first aid kits in Asia.

Vendor Insights-

The First Aid Kit Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

For instance, 3M Co. - one of the leading companies offers Nexcare travel kit waterproof, adhesive bandages for customers.

Regional Market Outlook

The First Aid Kit Market share growth in Asia will be significant during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for first aid kits in Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing participation of athletes in international sports events and fitness awareness among the population will facilitate the first aid kit market growth in Asia over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

First Aid Kit Market Driver:

Demand from the sports industry:

The key factor driving growth in the first aid kit market is the demand from the sports industry. Around 50% of first aid kit units in the market are traded to commercial end-users that is predominantly the sports industry. Various first aid kit providers in the market design and development kits for athletes and sports team that has driven the growth of the first aid kit market. Vendors such as Acme United Corporation and Lifeline offer a wide range of sports-specific first aid kits. Since players are required to perform in various environments, any unexpected injury would require a first aid kit with appropriate items in it.

First Aid Kit Market Trend:

Provision of specialty first aid kits :

The provision of specialty first aid kits is another factor supporting the first aid kit market share growth. General first aid kits consist of components that are used to treat injuries such as bruises, cuts, or sprains. However, the user sometimes requires some extra components in the first aid kit that could be for specific injuries. For instance, night camping enthusiasts may need insect bite or snake bite medication, which may not be present in the general first aid kits. Therefore, vendors in the market are offering first aid kits for specific applications, which will have a significant contribution to the growth of the market.

First Aid Kit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 86.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.46 Regional analysis Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution Asia at 65% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Acme United Corp., Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc., Cintas Corp., Cramer Products Inc., DC Safety, Fieldtex Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., and Paul Hartmann AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

