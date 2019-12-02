First Alert Announces Winning Departments Of 'Community Risk Reduction Week' Alarm Giveaway

The winning fire departments represent a wide array of entries from both municipal and volunteer departments across the country:

Elmwood Park Fire Department ( Elmwood Park, Ill. )

Fire Department ( ) Fillmore Fire Department ( Fillmore , Wis.)

Fire Department ( , Wis.) Flint Fire Department ( Flint, Mich. )

Fire Department ( ) New Boston Volunteer Fire Department ( New Boston, Texas )

Volunteer Fire Department ( ) Plympton Fire Department ( Plympton, Mass. )

"We are thankful to fire service professionals who dedicate their lives to home safety and are planning CRR Week initiatives to increase community safety," said Tarsila Wey, director of marketing at First Alert, the most trusted brand in home safety.* "Community-wide efforts help reduce future incidents, and we are proud to support these departments with alarm donations."

Why It Matters

The risk for CO poisoning significantly increases during the winter months, making CRR Week a valuable opportunity to improve CO safety in the community. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 50,000 emergency room visits and over 430 deaths are attributed to CO poisoning in the U.S. each year, making it the leading cause of accidental poisoning deaths in the country. The alarm donations from the "Community Risk Reduction Week" giveaway may be used as the winning fire departments see fit, helping to equip those most in need in their communities.

A recent survey** revealed that only 47% of Americans have at least one working CO alarm, and nearly two-thirds of homes did not comply with established CO alarm recommendations. Current National Fire Protection Association guidelines recommend installing CO alarms on each level of the home, including the basement, and near every sleeping area.

*First Alert Brand Trust Survey, February 2018 – Results are based on the responses of 1,000 adults, ages 25 and older, living in the United States who completed an online survey, February 15-19, 2018. Results are statistically significant at a 95 percent confidence level and can be generalized to the entire adult population in the United States within those statistical parameters. For more information or a copy of the complete survey results, contact Tim Young at LCWA: 312/565-4628 or tyoung@lcwa.com.

**First Alert Fire Prevention Research Report, May 2019 – Results are based on the responses of 1,000 adult homeowners, ages 18 and older, living in the United States who completed an online survey, May 13-16, 2019.

