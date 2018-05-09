First Alert Celebrates 60 Years

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8324351-first-alert-home-safety-60th-anniversary/

"Since our founding and subsequent development of the world's first residential smoke alarm, First Alert has led the residential safety market with innovations that have fundamentally transformed the way people live," said Tarsila Wey, director of marketing at First Alert. "The invention of the smoke alarm is one of the greatest success stories in fire safety of the 20th century, helping save and protect countless lives. At First Alert, we've continued to push the boundaries of what's possible with advancements in technology and detection to help people protect what matters most."

Throughout its history, First Alert has been synonymous with many home safety "firsts," including the following:

1969 – Introduced the first self-contained, battery-powered smoke alarm

1976 – Unveiled its first hard-wired smoke alarms

1978 – Developed the first dual photoelectric and ionization smoke alarm

1985 – Launched the first plastic head fire extinguisher

1993 – Introduced the first battery-operated carbon monoxide (CO) alarm

1995 – Launched the first 10-year sealed battery-operated smoke alarm

1997 – Released the first combination smoke and CO alarm

2003 – Released the first talking smoke alarm, with voice & location technology

2008 – Released first line of compact photoelectric smoke alarms

2012 – Introduced a micro alarm, First Alert's smallest smoke alarm

2016 – Introduced a wireless alarm

2018 – Introduced the Onelink Safe & Sound, the first smoke and CO alarm with a superior home speaker and built-in Amazon Alexa

"From our groundbreaking battery-operated smoke alarm to the smart home technology featured in the brand new Onelink Safe & Sound, First Alert has consistently earned the title of the most trusted brand in home safety, and we couldn't be prouder of the hard work and dedication of the First Alert team throughout the years," Wey said. "That being said, community outreach and education on fire safety is very important to us, and we're immensely grateful to ongoing efforts of fire safety advocates and officials in helping achieve greater awareness of the importance of fire and carbon monoxide safety."

As part of its ongoing education efforts, First Alert partners with fire departments and safety organizations throughout the country, offering educational resources, fire safety training materials and alarms for at-risk communities. The company donates thousands of smoke and CO alarms every year.

"60 Years of Thank Yous" to Fire Services

In honor of this legacy, First Alert is marking its 60th anniversary with a "60 Years of Thank Yous" campaign, donating 60 smoke alarms to 60 different fire departments across the country. According to the National Fire Protection Association, three out of every five home fire deaths occur in homes with either no smoking alarms, or in homes where alarms have been disabled or not working**. Entry details coming soon.

Beyond the 60th anniversary donation campaign, the company kicked off its "diamond" year with a refreshed new look, including an updated logo, website and packaging designs. The new branding, which resembles the Maltese cross pattern of many fire departments, harkens to the company's heritage and history, while also paying tribute to its deep connection and commitment to fire services.

"While our look may be updated, First Alert's reliability, quality, trustworthiness, and dedication to helping save lives continue to be the cornerstones of who we are," Wey added. "We look forward to protecting people for another 60 years and beyond."

For more information on fire safety and First Alert, visit www.firstalert.com.

*First Alert Brand Trust Survey, February 2018 – Results are based on the responses of 1,000 adults, ages 25 and older, living in the United States who completed an online survey, February 15-19, 2018. Results are statistically significant at a 95 percent confidence level and can be generalized to the entire adult population in the United States within those statistical parameters. For more information or a copy of the complete survey results, contact Tim Young at LCWA: 312/565-4628 or tyoung@lcwa.com.

**National Fire Protection Association, 2016

