First Alert Fire Prevention Month Survey Demonstrates Potential Safety Risk

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Alert, the most trusted brand in fire safety**, reminds the public about the importance of protecting their homes and families with functional smoke alarms. According to the First Alert Fire Prevention Month Survey*, 60% of Americans have experienced a nuisance alarm. A significant percentage of those surveyed indicated they have disconnected their alarm (41%) and/or removed the batteries (35%) after experiencing a nuisance alarm, resulting in no protection.

"Nuisance alarms can be frustrating, but deactivating a life-saving device like a smoke alarm can lead to potentially tragic consequences," said Ryan Park, Senior Product Director with First Alert Safety and Security. "First Alert's latest technology reduces nuisance alarms caused by cooking, smoke and steam and provides earlier warning to help keep families safe when there is little time to act during an emergency."

The recent survey found that more than a quarter of these nuisance alarms occurred during a gathering (27%), and the most common causes include cooking related activities, specifically using the stovetop (41%), the oven or broiler (36%) and the toaster (20%).

First Alert Precision Detection alarms have the latest advanced sensing technology to provide earlier warning and better detection to alert families in case of an emergency. The technology addresses modern home construction and design trends, as fires burn hotter and faster in homes built with more open spaces, and furnished with lighter, synthetic materials.

The NFPA recommends installing a smoke and a carbon monoxide alarm on every level of the home – including inside each bedroom. For example, a two-story home with three bedrooms should have at least five smoke alarms. Alarms must be maintained and tested regularly to ensure they're working properly, and they should be replaced every 10 years.

"First Alert is proud to protect life's moments, from family dinners and game nights to holiday celebrations and big life changes like having a baby or preparing for a move," said Park. "Our home safety solutions can help ensure that families are protected and can enjoy the moments and memories."

Learn Fire Safety at Lowe's

In addition to maintaining smoke alarms and having fire extinguishers on hand, another important factor in fire prevention is establishing a family exit plan and practicing it. First Alert will partner with Lowe's stores nationwide on Saturday, Oct. 12, to host Fire Prevention Month safety events that provide families with education about the importance of whole-home safety and celebrate first responders. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., children can build a Firehouse Dog Bank as part of Lowe's DIY-U Kids' Workshops.

*First Alert Fire Prevention Month Survey, September 2024 – Results are based on the responses of 2,025 general consumers aged 18-65, living in the U.S. who completed an online survey.

**First Alert Brand Trust Survey, April 2024 – Results are based on the responses of 1,232 adult homeowners, ages 25 and older, living in the U.S. who completed an online survey asking them to choose from eleven brands in the home security category.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, smart living and safety and security solutions to over 150 million homes globally. Resideo's trusted First Alert® brand offers smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers, escape ladders, cameras, and water leak detection solutions. With proven expertise for more than a century, the company's Honeywell Home smart thermostats help balance indoor air quality and offer energy savings. Through the ADI Global Distribution business, Resideo also is a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security and life safety products for commercial and residential markets. For more information about Resideo, visit FirstAlert.com, HoneywellHome.com or Resideo.com.

