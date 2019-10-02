First Alert, Lowe's And Fire Officials Nationwide Join Forces For Fire Prevention Month

Each year, nearly 3,000 Americans die from home fires, while CO poisoning claims approximately 450 lives, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). The NFPA also reports that almost three of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms (40%) or no working smoke alarms (17%). Due to lack of awareness, or forgetfulness, over 60% of consumers do not test their smoke and CO alarms monthly.* Many of these tragedies could be prevented with the proper placement, number and maintenance of working alarms.

"In order to help decrease home fire and CO poisoning incidents, people must be equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge," said Tarsila Wey, director of marketing for First Alert, the most trusted brand in home safety.** "Protecting homes and families is our number one priority, and by partnering with Lowe's and local fire departments, we hope to help ensure the long-term safety of communities nationwide."

In October, Lowe's stores nationwide will host fun, family-focused activities to teach families about equipping their homes with smoke and CO alarms, as well as planning and practicing a fire escape plan. Children will have the opportunity to build a wooden fire truck in a one-time kids' workshop and will receive firefighter hats, coloring books and educational materials, while supplies last. In addition, smoke and CO alarms will be on display, including First Alert's 10-year sealed battery alarms that provide reliable protection for a decade without the hassle of battery replacements. These events will take place on Oct. 12 at most Lowe's stores nationwide, but dates may vary by location. To find your closest Lowe's and contact for event information, visit Lowes.com/storelocator.

Practice Whole Home Safety

To keep homes and families safe, these events will stress the importance of practicing whole home protection with important fire and CO safety tips, including:

Alarm your home: To ensure your family and home are best protected from fire, follow the guidelines set by the NFPA and U.S. Fire Administration (USFA), which recommend that homes have smoke alarms installed inside every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement, and one CO alarm on each level and in or near each sleeping area. To put this into perspective, the average-sized home in America – a two-story, three-bedroom house – needs a minimum of five smoke alarms and four carbon monoxide alarms.

To ensure your family and home are best protected from fire, follow the guidelines set by the NFPA and U.S. Fire Administration (USFA), which recommend that homes have smoke alarms installed inside every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement, and one CO alarm on each level and in or near each sleeping area. To put this into perspective, the average-sized home in America – a two-story, three-bedroom house – needs a minimum of five smoke alarms and four carbon monoxide alarms. Check alarms: It's critical to test alarms monthly and change the batteries twice a year or if a low battery chirp occurs. Alarms with a 10-year sealed battery provide hassle-free protection, eliminating the risk of forgetting to change the batteries or having an alarm deactivated due to battery removal. Smoke alarms don't last forever and should be replaced every 10 years, and CO alarms should be replaced every seven years.

Make and practice an escape plan: It is essential to plan an emergency escape route and practice it at least twice a year. This ensures that everyone knows how to evacuate the home safely and where to meet in the event of an emergency.

"Together, with Lowe's and local fire departments, we can spread awareness about fire and CO safety nationwide and the importance of installing reliable protection that you can trust for your home," added Wey.

To learn more about protecting your family from smoke, fire and carbon monoxide, visit the First Alert website at http://www.firstalert.com/. You also can follow First Alert on Twitter (@FirstAlert) or "like" First Alert on Facebook.

*First Alert Fire Prevention Research Report, May 2019 – Results are based on the responses of 1,000 adult homeowners, ages 18 and older, living in the United States who completed an online survey, May 13-16, 2019.

**First Alert Brand Trust Survey, February 2018 – Results are based on the responses of 1,000 adults, ages 25 and older, living in the United States who completed an online survey, February 15-19, 2018. Results are statistically significant at a 95 percent confidence level and can be generalized to the entire adult population in the United States within those statistical parameters. For more information or a copy of the complete survey results, contact Tim Young at LCWA: 312/565-4628 or tyoung@lcwa.com.

