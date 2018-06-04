First Alert Marks Anniversary With '60 Years Of Thank Yous' Sweepstakes

"Since 1958, First Alert has been on the forefront of home safety with a deep commitment to protecting what matters most," said Tarsila Wey, director of marketing at First Alert. "Throughout our history, we've been fortunate to work with local fire departments and safety officials across the country to help spread awareness of the dangers of smoke and carbon monoxide. What better way to mark 60 years of success than by thanking these invaluable partners and honoring our relationships than by equipping them with the alarms they need to continue the great work they're doing in their communities?"

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), three out of every five home fire deaths occur in homes with either no smoking alarms, or in homes where alarms have been disabled or not working**. The alarm donations from the "60 Years of Thank Yous" sweepstakes may be used as the winning fire departments see fit, helping to equip those most in need in their communities.

"Fire departments are continuously engaged in community risk reduction efforts for both fire and CO poisoning, so the '60 Years of Thank Yous' program offers them a choice of alarms to best suit their needs," Wey said. "We're proud to provide alarms that will be going to where they are most needed."

Winners may choose from the First Alert 10-Year Photoelectric Smoke and Fire Detector (PR710) which features a 10-year sealed battery, or the First Alert CO400 Battery Powered Carbon Monoxide Alarm, which has a permanent sensor that lasts up to five years, and is powered by a 9V replaceable battery for peace of mind even during power outages.

Fire departments can enter the "60 Years of Thank Yous" sweepstakes at www.firstalert.com/giveaway. For more information on fire safety and First Alert, visit www.firstalert.com.

*First Alert Brand Trust Survey, February 2018 – Results are based on the responses of 1,000 adults, ages 25 and older, living in the United States who completed an online survey, February 15-19, 2018. Results are statistically significant at a 95 percent confidence level and can be generalized to the entire adult population in the United States within those statistical parameters. For more information or a copy of the complete survey results, contact Tim Young at LCWA: 312/565-4628 or tyoung@lcwa.com.

**National Fire Protection Association, 2016

About BRK Brands, Inc.

BRK Brands, Inc. (Aurora, IL), is a fully owned subsidiary of Newell Brands. For 60 years, BRK Brands, Inc. has been the manufacturer of First Alert®-branded home-safety products, the most trusted and recognized safety brand in America. BRK® Brands designs and develops innovative safety solutions including Tundra™ Fire Extinguishing Spray, Onelink by First Alert smart home products, a comprehensive line of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers and escape ladders to protect what matters most. Such products are also marketed under the BRK Electronics® brand, The Professional Standard for the builder and contractor audiences. BRK Brands, Inc. products are found in more than 30 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.firstalert.com, http://www.brkelectronics.com or http://www.newellbrands.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Jostens®, Marmot®, Rawlings®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Waddington and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, http://www.newellbrands.com.

