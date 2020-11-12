First All-In-One Smart Baby Monitor with Artificial Intelligence Now Available in Time for Holidays

Powered by Edge Computing AI technology, KamiBaby offers a comprehensive series of smart features including baby cry detection; advanced microphone and speaker capabilities to record signing or storytelling and replay it with astonishing quality; humidity and temperature measuring with smart alerts; and a night light and wake up light to help parents during a nighttime diaper change without startling the baby. The advanced sleep cycle insights and sleep quality reports help parents track habits and development and an easily understandable app interface allows parents to check on the baby and receive activity notifications.

The Baby Diary and Sleep Statistics combine body movement, cry alerts, temperature and humidity information to share insightful sleep and quality of sleep details. KamiBaby brings together families making it easy to share important moments with loved ones by offering secure access to the baby monitor's view. Integration with smart home devices allow parents to view the baby on screen-based Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant devices.

"KamiBaby is so much more than a baby monitor," said Sean Da, CEO of YI Technology, the parent company of Kami. "It's a trusted friend and an extra pair of eyes to help make parenting a little bit easier within those precious first few years. It is your all-in-one intelligent companion for your baby or toddler. And if our Indiegogo campaign for this product success was any indication, parents are eager for a new kind of baby technology."

Full List of KamiBaby Features

Baby Cry Detection

Sleep Summary

Smart Album

Livestream Video Sharing

Temperature & Humidity Sensor

Two Way Talk

360degree High Quality Speaker

Built-In Night Light

FHD 1080P Premium Image Quality

Kami Cloud & SD Card Storage

Product Specifications

Design: 70.6 x 140.7mm; Rabbit ear design

Image sensor: 2MP CMOS

Resolution: 1920 x 1080p HD

Night Vision: 940nm 7 Meters, F2.2

Field Of View: 101° Wide Angle

Advanced Audio and Build-In Light: 360° Speaker; 2700K Warm White LED Light

Warm White LED Light Storage: Kami Cloud & Local Storage (8-128GB)

& Local Storage (8-128GB) AI-based functions

Kami In-App Monitoring and Control



Temperature Monitor



Humidity Monitor



Sleep Cycle Analysis



Movement Analysis

App Operating System: Kami App (iOS & Android)

(iOS & Android) Connection: Wi-Fi 2.4GHz

Buttons: Light Control, Audio Control, Reset

Power Supply: DC5V/1A

Advanced DIY Included Cable Tubing

Pricing & Availability

KamiBaby is now available on Amazon for $139.99. Product images can be found here .

The Kami Home app is tailored for all Kami products with advanced functionalities including professional monitoring with "Home" and "Away" settings, real-time smart notifications and access to full-length activity alerts via secure cloud storage. Kami offers a range of flexible cloud storage plans tailored to individual home security needs and storage time preferences.

About YI Technology

Founded in 2014, YI Technology is dedicated to creating a future powered by Edge computing and intelligent video technology, where smart cameras and computer vision technology will enrich people's lives. Kami is the premium smart home security brand born from YI's extensive research and development in intelligent imaging. YI's worldwide development team consists of industry-leading experts with several decades of experience in imaging technology, algorithms, data analysis, cloud computing, and edge computing. For more information visit www.yitechnology.com or www.kamihome.com. Follow us on social media:

