First All-Virtual CRO, Curavit, Joins the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance to Advance Clinical Research

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curavit Clinical Research, a virtual contract research organization (VCRO) that designs and executes decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), announced today that it has joined the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) to further the advancement and adoption of decentralized clinicals.

Established in 2020, the DTRA enables collaboration of stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research within life sciences and healthcare through education and research. It works to make research participation accessible to everyone, enabled by the consistent, widespread adoption of appropriate decentralized research methods.

"We are extremely gratified to welcome Curavit to the 'Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance,' said Amir Kalali, MD, founder of several collaborative life science communities, and co-Chair of DTRA. "By advancing decentralized research we can make the clinical trial process more patient-focused, increase trial efficiency and encourage use of technologies. We are excited by Curavit's commitment to embracing decentralized trials and to changing the culture that has been the rate limiter to innovation."

"This is an important opportunity for Curavit to collaborate with other DCT pioneers to further our mutual mission of making patient participation more accessible across all demographics," said Joel Morse, co-founder and CEO of Curavit. "We look forward to sharing best practices, research methodologies, and technologies that will transform how research gets done."

In other news today, Curavit announced the expansion of its leadership and sales teams and the doubling of its revenue, indicative of the continued industry wide growth of DCTs.

About Curavit

Curavit Clinical Research is a virtual contract research organization (VCRO) that designs and executes Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs). Founded by experts with decades of experience in technology and clinical research, Curavit leverages emerging technologies in digital health, cloud computing, and data science to recruit, engage, and monitor diverse patient populations without borders, minimizing the need for physical infrastructure and travel while increasing data quality. Curavit brings together the world's leading researchers, enrolls previously untapped and underserved patient populations, and applies machine learning to health and social engagement information to recruit participants. Current clients include Frequency Therapeutics, Beech Tree Laboratories, Brown University, and Boston Medical Center. For more information, visit www.curavitclinicalresearch.com .

