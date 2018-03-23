First Alpha Tau Medical Summit Gathers Over 200 Oncologists and Physicians From All Around the World

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The bio-med company Alpha Tau Medical, which developed a highly effective and conformal treatment for cancer, successfully held its first international conference last week with over 200 oncologists from leading medical centers around the world.

Alpha Tau Medical uses a breakthrough technology invented and developed by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University.

At the summit, international participants from leading cancer centers discussed the application of Alpha DaRT to various cancer types. This image shows the participants at the conference trip to Jerusalem, Israel.

"I expect that this meeting will expand the horizons of our invention, Alpha DaRT, and promote the implementation of the treatment for the benefit of millions of cancer patients worldwide," said Prof. Keisari, who currently serves as the Chief Biomedical Officer of Alpha Tau Medical.

Alpha Tau Medical is led by CEO and Chairman Mr. Uzi Sofer who previously led the med-tech company Brainsway to its IPO in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. In 2015, Sofer left Brainsway and founded Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. At the end of the Summit, Sofer stated:

"It was a great pleasure to host over 200 clinicians, researchers, and medical specialists from the best cancer centers in the world. 55 hospitals from 23 countries sent their representatives to discuss how the Alpha DaRT technology can be applied to various cancer indications."

Since its foundation, the company has achieved highly promising preliminary results on over 17 patients in clinical trials in Israel and Europe. Further clinical trials will soon be launched across America and Asia for different cancer indications. For instance, the first clinical protocol that applies the Alpha DaRT technology to treat pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest indications, was presented at the summit by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York.

The technology, Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-Emitters Radiation Therapy), enables the use of alpha particles for the treatment of cancerous tumors by insertion of radioactive seeds into the tumor. The Alpha DaRT technology expands the physical scope of alpha radiation to kill solid tumors while sparing the surrounding healthy tissue. Furthermore, tumor destruction by DaRT stimulates systemic anti-tumor immunity which is responsible for the elimination of distant metastases.

