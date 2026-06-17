First American Bank and Trust Taps Jack Henry Technology to Power Next Phase of Growth

$1.4 billion-asset Louisiana bank plans to strengthen digital experience and operational resilience

MONETT, Mo., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today that First American Bank and Trust has selected Jack Henry's technology solutions to strengthen operations, enhance its digital banking experience, and support continued growth across Southeast Louisiana.

Founded in 1910 in Vacherie, Louisiana, First American Bank and Trust is a privately owned community bank with 25 locations. The bank serves retail and small business customers across Southeast Louisiana, with a strong foundation in residential lending and a growing focus on expanding its small business portfolio. The institution is deeply rooted in its local communities and known for its culture-driven approach to customer service.

To better meet evolving customer expectations and remain competitive with larger regional and national institutions, First American Bank and Trust selected Jack Henry's modern core processing platform. The bank will move from an in-house environment to a hosted model, improving efficiency while enhancing disaster recovery and resiliency – critical in a region frequently impacted by hurricanes.

The Banno Digital Platform™ will improve the bank's digital experience, giving customers greater visibility into their financial lives with tools such as credit scoring and enhanced financial insights. These capabilities are embedded into the platform to provide customers with better control of their finances. And, Tap2Local™ will support the bank's goal of growing its small business portfolio by providing it with a simple, integrated solution for accepting payments and streamlining accounting. The bank will further differentiate through Jack Henry's open ecosystem, which offers open integrations to more than 1,000 third-party fintechs.

"We were looking for a technology provider that can help us move forward while staying true to who we are as a community bank," said Ronnie Falgoust, President and CEO of First American Bank and Trust. "Jack Henry stood out for its strong reputation for customer support, ongoing investment in innovation, and open approach to technology. This will help us deliver better tools and experiences for our customers while supporting our plans to grow organically, particularly on the small business side."

Jack Henry's strategy of delivering modern service components in the public cloud was also a key factor for First American Bank and Trust. "You can see the pace of innovation in how their platform continues to evolve, making them stand out on the market," Falgoust added. "This ongoing development, combined with what we heard from peers, gave us confidence that we're making the right decision."

"First American Bank and Trust has built a strong legacy by continuing to evolve alongside its customers," said Jonathan Baltzell, President of Bank Solutions at Jack Henry. "With the right technology in place, the bank is well positioned to scale, innovate, compete, and deliver the experiences that make it the center of their accountholders' financial journeys."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.