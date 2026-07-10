Jack Henry Earns Best Company Honors from TIME

Recognized for employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability

MONETT, Mo., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) has been named one of America's best companies by TIME and Statista for the third consecutive year. This list recognizes top-performing U.S. companies that have demonstrated strong revenue growth, received positive employee feedback and upheld a firm commitment to corporate responsibility. The 1,000 highest-scoring companies were recognized as America's Best Companies 2026.

"It's an honor to once again be recognized by TIME as one of America's best companies," said President and CEO Greg Adelson. "For 50 years, we've strived to create an engaging work environment for our associates, provide our clients with the innovative tools they need to help their accountholders, support our local communities, and deliver long-term value to our shareholders. It's a privilege to see that sustained commitment validated in this national ranking."

America's Best Companies 2026 list was identified based on three components:

Employee satisfaction: Based on independent survey data from approximately 217,000 employees at U.S. companies over the past three years. The results reflect employee recommendations and evaluations across key areas such as company image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, workplace environment, and equality.

Based on independent survey data from approximately 217,000 employees at U.S. companies over the past three years. The results reflect employee recommendations and evaluations across key areas such as company image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, workplace environment, and equality. Revenue growth: Companies needed at least $100 million in revenue in 2025. Short- and long-term relative and absolute revenue growth were assessed, as well as changes in net income, asset growth, and the evolution of return on assets for 2023 – 2025.

Companies needed at least $100 million in revenue in 2025. Short- and long-term relative and absolute revenue growth were assessed, as well as changes in net income, asset growth, and the evolution of return on assets for 2023 – 2025. Sustainability transparency: Evaluated using standardized Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) relevant to environment, social, and corporate governance practices.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.