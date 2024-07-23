First American Kennel Club/AKC Canine Health Foundation Canine Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation Residency Program Recipients Announced

RALEIGH, N.C., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), in collaboration with the American Kennel Club (AKC), announces Colorado State University and Penn Vet (University of Pennsylvania) as the first recipients of AKC/AKC CHF Canine Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation Residency Program Awards.

This program was launched in February of 2024 to increase the number of specialists trained to meet the unique needs of athletic and working dogs, as well as all dogs in need of rehabilitation. Through a competitive process, approved sports medicine and rehabilitation programs submitted proposals that were reviewed by a panel of CHF leadership and subject matter experts.

Colorado State University's Small Animal Orthopedic Medicine and Mobility Service offers its residents a varied caseload, strong mentors, and excellent resources. Clinicians and residents in this program consistently publish their research results in peer-reviewed journals to advance the science of canine rehabilitation medicine.

offers its residents a varied caseload, strong mentors, and excellent resources. Clinicians and residents in this program consistently publish their research results in peer-reviewed journals to advance the science of canine rehabilitation medicine. Penn Vet's Canine Sports and Performance Medicine Service provides a research-intensive environment with many opportunities for residents to perform clinical duties and contribute evidence-based medical recommendations for canine athletes.

"We are thrilled to support two top-tier programs dedicated to training the next generation of specialists in canine sports medicine and rehabilitation," says Dr. Stephanie Montgomery, CHF Chief Executive Officer. "These programs provide residents with the opportunity to learn from leaders in the field, contribute to groundbreaking research, and utilize state-of-the-art facilities."

Generous support from the Golden Retriever Foundation® (GRF) has provided a jump start to the AKC/AKC CHF Canine Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Residency Program, allowing support for two residency programs in the first year. Each school will receive $100,000 annually to support a three-year residency. Program goals include growth to support new residency programs every year.

"As Golden Retrievers participate in so many activities, the opportunity to sponsor the AKC/AKC CHF Sports Medicine Residency was met with whole-hearted support by the Golden Retriever Foundation," says Chris Miele, GRF President. "We have made our donation and three-year commitment from the Rachel Page Elliott Educational Fund, which was created precisely for these opportunities. We feel that with the tremendous rise in interest and participation in performance events, our support will benefit Golden Retrievers and all dogs."

Veterinary professionals interested in participating in these residencies will apply through the Veterinary Internship & Residency Matching Program in the spring of 2025 and start their residency training in July 2025.

With generous support from the AKC, breed clubs, and all dog lovers, CHF remains committed to meeting the ever-changing needs of veterinary medicine and canine health through cutting-edge science and educational grants. Learn more about these efforts at akcchf.org/educationalgrants.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $73 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by its highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

SOURCE AKC Canine Health Foundation