First American Made export cable installed at South Fork Offshore Wind Farm

News provided by

Nexans

08 Nov, 2023, 02:00 ET

  • Nexans' export cable for Ørsted and Eversource's South Fork Wind Farm off Long Island, NY has been installed and the site acceptance test successfully performed.
  • The subsea cable on the seabed marks a significant moment for the Group and the country as the first American made subsea cable that connects a US offshore wind farm to the electricity grid.
  • The 110km 138 kV export cable will soon transmit 132MW of electricity to Long Island, New York, energizing over 70,000 homes.

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexans, a global organization and key driver for the world's transition to a more connected and sustainable future, announces the successful installation and site acceptance testing of the export cable for Ørsted and Eversource's South Fork Wind Farm in Long Island, NY. Nexans supplied and spliced the two export cable lengths running from the offshore substation to shore, performed the transition joint between the export and land cables, and installed the GIS terminations on the offshore substation. The cable was manufactured at Nexans' facility in Charleston, South Carolina and the additional work was completed through a collaborative effort of local contractors, union workers and Nexans specialists.

The 110km 138 kV high voltage alternative current (HVAC) subsea export cable will soon transmit 132MW of electricity to Long Island, New York, energizing over 70,000 homes. The South Fork Wind Farm contract is the first to be completed within a framework agreement between Nexans and Ørsted Wind Power North America LLC. In line with the same framework agreement, Nexans is presently manufacturing the cable for Ørsted and Eversource's Revolution Wind Farm in Rhode Island, with installation scheduled for 2024.

Pascal Radue, EVP of Nexans' Generation & Transmission Business Group said: "The completion of the work at South Fork Wind Farm is a monumental step in the energy transition in the United States. New York's commitment to supply up to 9GW of offshore wind power to the state by 2030 is an incredible opportunity and we are looking forward to continuing work in the state and in the broader region."

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2022, Nexans generated 6.7 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication

 

Christopher Minardi

Tel. : +1 929-459-4530

[email protected]

 

Emmanuel Guinot
[email protected] 

 

Maëllys Leostic
[email protected]

Investor relations

 

Elodie Robbe-Mouillot

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87

[email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nexans
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NexansGroup/ 
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHvxXmABSyRP7qZoexOcFng

SOURCE Nexans

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.