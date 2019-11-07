First American YouTuber Granted Access To Film In Iran

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Ever Food Review Show (BEFRS) became the first US-owned YouTube channel to receive filming access in Iran.

Best Ever Food Review Show takes on street food in capital city of Iran, Tehran.

Iran, located in a region known for its historical controversy, has had a tumultuous relationship with the United States since the 1950's. After nearly 65 years, tensions between the US and Iran are now at its most hostile level, due to the recent accusations, arrests and defiance of international sanctions by both nations. As a result of these conflicts, Iran is one of the most difficult countries for a U.S. citizen to enter. As of April 9, 2019, the U.S. Department of State issued a level 4 travel advisory to Iran, stating, "Do not travel to Iran due to the risk of kidnapping, arrest, detention of U.S. citizens."

After a nearly 12-month process to acquire press visas, BEFRS became the first ever US-owned YouTube channel to receive permission to film in Iran. Consummating this achievement, this non-sponsored series gives viewers an inside look at the side of Iran the media rarely covers, showcasing the everyday life of the people, food and culture of the Islamic state. Through BEFRS objective lens, viewers are introduced to what Iran is like outside of the political arena.

Sonny, the host and creator of the show, eats his way across Iran, in an exploration of the oldest and most influential cuisines in the world. The ten-episode limited series follows Sonny as he uncovers the most unique dishes and gets to know the people of Iran, making his way from the capital city of Tehran to the central province of Isfahan.

Best Ever Food Review Show (BEFRS) premiered their full Iran food tour series on the BEFRS channel, YouTube.com/BestEverFoodReviewShow.

BEFRS is a team of hungry storytellers on a mission to hunt down and document the most unique cuisine from around the world, encouraging empathy, understanding and appreciation of different cultures through their food. The viral YouTube channel has amassed over 5 million social media followers, with an average of 30 million video views on YouTube each month.

