FIRST Announces Rebrand and New Offering for Continued Expansion

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FIRST , a leading global brand experience agency operating out of New York, Los Angeles, London, Dublin and Singapore, today announced that it has rebranded, introducing a new visual identity. The change represents the agency's growth, evolved service offering, and experience-centric approach.

The rebrand comes as FIRST continues to grow and adapt to meet existing and new clients' shifting needs, to better serve digital, hybrid and in-person audiences; vastly increasing the reach and engagement of experiences, while continuing to deliver the top-tier, white glove, creative experiences FIRST is known for. The change consolidates the company's full suite of capabilities to Content, Creative, Digital Technology, Management & Delivery, and Data & Insights. This signifies an increased focus and growth in the areas of enhanced content strategy, data and analytics abilities, and digital technology support. These services are now being delivered to the company's clients as an agency partner and through embedding specialist talent into clients' businesses via FIRST Solutions.

To coincide with the rebrand, FIRST launched a new website, reflective of the new brand and visual identity. FIRST can be found at www.firstagency.com . The website showcases the agency's creative new identity and focus on brand-experiences, and includes a portfolio of work FIRST has delivered for clients including: Univision, Mercedes-Benz, SWIFT, Netflix, Northwell Health and The New York Times.

Jennifer Kauf, Senior Vice President, Creative Strategy & Brand Marketing at FIRST commented, "Our new brand is intended to break through the digital noise and simplify who we are into the core components of what our clients need."

"We're leaning into the future. It reinforces our brand experience positioning and showcases our expertise in helping brands engage their audiences in ways that may not always be traditional means of connecting. We've aligned and expanded five core capabilities that wholly support the wide net of end-user experiences: live, virtual, hybrid and beyond, events," said Jennifer.

Maureen Ryan Fable, CEO, Group at FIRST added, "As we evolve our offering to be what our clients need most, our visual identity has to mirror the shift. Over our 20 year history as a business, we have and will always continue to evolve to stay ahead of industry trends and market changes, to strategically support the needs of our clients and our people."

"By leveraging proprietary data, insights, intelligence, and innovation, we're able to shape ideas that inspire action for both our agency partners and FIRST Solutions clients around the world, a proposition that uniquely positions us in the market amongst our competitors," said Maureen.

The rebrand of FIRST follows several changes within the agency over the last few months. In early February, FIRST announced the appointment of Katie Weston to oversee FIRST Solutions, the agency's embedded team offering. In 2020 and amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, FIRST embedded three new client teams totaling nearly 100 employees. The changes further established FIRST as one of the leading global brand experience agencies, enhanced its client portfolio in several key industries and service areas, and increased its total global workforce to more than 400 team members.

About FIRST

FIRST is a leading global brand experience agency providing Content, Creative, Digital Technology, Management & Delivery, and Data & Insights services. Operating as a full-service agency partner or through embedding specialist talent into client teams, FIRST brings brands and people together through creative, connected experiences. Spanning 11 countries and with more than 400 team members, FIRST works with clients across industries including financial services, technology, media, consumer electronics, medical and healthcare, automotive, aerospace and the non-profit sector. Event Marketer Magazine listed FIRST among their "Top 100 Event Agencies" for 2020, as well as one of 2020's "Best Places to Work in Events." Crain's New York Business also recognized FIRST as one of the Top 100 "Best Places to Work in NYC" for 2020, and The London Stock Exchange Group listed FIRST as one of '1000 Companies to Inspire Britain' in 2020. For more information, please visit www.firstagency.com .

