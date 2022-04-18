First Annual Battle for Wisconsin Charity Softball Game Hosted by Alec Ingold Slides into Home at Warner Park's "The Duck Pond", Home of the Madison Mallards

Tickets go on-sale Monday, April 18

MADISON, Wis., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Batter up! The first-ever Battle For Wisconsin Charity Softball Game hosted by Alec Ingold will take place at Warner Park in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, July 9th at 6:30 p.m.

Fans will get the chance to watch their favorite stars in action as the teams "battle" it out for Wisconsin's ultimate bragging rights, all for a good cause. The softball showdown will feature two all-star teams of athletes and media personalities, led by Wisconsin Badgers alumnus Alec Ingold of the Miami Dolphins versus Sam Dekker, and their Wisconsin football and basketball alumni friends.

Full team rosters will be announced in the coming weeks and promise to feature some of Wisconsin's favorite hometown heroes. The Battle For Wisconsin Charity Softball Game will benefit the Ingold Family Foundation, the non-profit foundation by Alec Ingold, which is dedicated to providing financial support, inspiration and motivation to the community's youth.

"I'm proud to launch this event as this game provides the athletes of Wisconsin an opportunity to unite and raise funds for a great cause," said Alec Ingold. "This is an opportunity for myself and my alumni friends and teammates to give back to the community that has been so good to us."

Tickets for the Battle for Wisconsin Charity Softball Game go on-sale Monday, April 18. Ticket prices begin at $20. All tickets can be purchased online at https://madison-mallards.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets/SelectSeats/4259.

Individual and corporate sponsorships are also available. For more information about group tickets, suites or sponsorship opportunities, please email James Sullivan at [email protected], or visit Battle4Wisconsin.com.

About the Ingold Family Foundation

The Ingold Family Foundation is dedicated to cultivating environments of inspiration and motivation. We connect youth to community leaders and foster the ecosystem of excellence they create together. Our events transform dreams into goals and support our youth's vision of success. For more information visit https://alecingold.com/foundation.

About the Madison Mallards

This event will be hosted at Warner Park's The Duck Pond, home of the Madison Mallards. The Madison Mallards are a member of the finest developmental league for elite college baseball players, the Northwoods League. The Northwoods League is the proven leader in the development of elite college baseball players.

Media Contacts:

James Sullivan

[email protected]

702-797-0007

SOURCE Ingold Family Foundation