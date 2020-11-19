First Annual "Capital Long Drive Classic" to Air on Golf Channel December 17 and 20

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for Washington, DC, has announced the dates for the first annual Capital Long Drive Classic, airing December 17 at 11:00 am EST and December 20 at 5:00 pm EST on Golf Channel.

The event was hosted by Events DC and My Brother's Birdies on October 24 in our nation's capital with commentary provided by notable sportscaster, Chick Hernandez and World Long Drive competitor, Troy Mullins. The live event transformed West Potomac Park into a professional golf long drive "arena" for a first-ever exhibition of its kind on the National Mall and Memorial Parks area. The Capital Long Drive Classic featured eight top professional men's and women's long drivers, in a unique co-ed format showcasing racial and gender diversity.

"With golf participation growing across the DC region, Events DC is excited to present first-of-its-kind Capital Long Drive Classic, a true example of identifying creative solutions to host and produce events safely in Washington, DC. This event allows us to reinforce DC as a sports capital to a national TV audience while also showcasing our city's golf history and enthusiasts," said Gregory A. O'Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC. "We look forward to hosting this event annually in the heart of the District and highlighting not only the DC region as a golf destination but its local participating athletes and passionate youth community."

In partnership with My Brother's Birdies, a DC-based non-profit organization, the event featured a youth clinic at East Potomac Park Golf Course, where the competitors introduced golf to children from underserved communities across the region.

"We were excited to partner with Events DC to bring the first ever golf event to the National Mall. But most importantly, we were excited to create the opportunity for young golfers in the DC community to meet professional golfers from diverse backgrounds and who each had their own inspiring stories," said Justin Harrison, founder and executive director of My Brother's Birdies. Hopefully, the Capital Long Drive Classic will inspire the kids in attendance to continue to play golf."

The Capital Long Drive Classic founding sponsors include Lexus, Volvik, PowerTee, and TaylorMade.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public attendance was limited this year as all event elements followed strict health and safety protocols outlined by the Executive Office of the Mayor, DC Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Participating competitors included:

Women: Shasta Averyhardt, Alexis Belton , Mary Driscoll , Cassandra Meyer

, , Men: Maurice Allen , Tim Burke , Chris Hall , Josh Jackson

For more details on the event, visit www.capitallongdriveclassic.com.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, The Fields at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKFields.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and the Entertainment and Sports Arena (www.ESAontheRise.com), all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC.

About My Brother's Birdies

My Brother's Birdies is a Washington DC based 501c3 non-profit that provides the next generation of leaders with access to life-changing opportunities and mentorship through golf. Our mission is to facilitate opportunities for teenage and young adult minorities to learn how to play golf, gain exposure to career opportunities in the golf industry, and to introduce them to basic financial literacy education. We believe these opportunities, along with support from a network of peers and mentors can teach valuable life skills, build connections outside of familiar networks, and inspire young people to see beyond existing realities.

