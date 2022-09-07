First Annual "National Compassionate Leadership Week" Kicks Off with Grants and Scholarships for Organizations and Students Demonstrating Empathy in Action

OGUNQUIT, Maine, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The TramutoPorter Foundation kicks off the first official National Compassionate Leadership Week September 11-17, 2022.

The National Day Calendar® designation helps to illustrate the importance of Compassionate Leadership. The week celebrates these compassionate leaders by bringing attention to the proven benefits of using empathy in action to garner the greatest impact. They show, by their own examples, that it is possible to be compassionate and deliver strong results at the same time. In fact, leading with compassion produces stronger results whether it be in business, education, politics or in our own families and communities.

The TramutoPorter Foundation announces the TramutoPorter Foundation Compassionate Leadership Of The Year Award, an annual grant to be awarded to 1 or more organizations that have demonstrated leadership with compassion and kindness. The 2022 award recipients are: Maine Grieving Children, Thistle Farms, and Haiti Nutritional Program for Children. More information and applications for 2023 (open October 1, 2022—March 1, 2023) can be found by accessing https://tramutofoundation.com/compassion/

Additionally, Regis College, St. Joseph's College and Boston University School of Public Health have been each awarded a Compassionate Leadership Endowed Scholarship to be awarded each year to a student who has demonstrated by example the definition of compassion as described in our new book, namely, Empathy in Action.

On Tuesday, September 13, Donato Tramuto will be live at the Firehouse Center for the Arts in partnership with Turning Point, Inc. in Newburyport MA. He will discuss his National Compassionate Leadership Week along with his book, The Double Bottom Line at 5 PM ET. His presentation will be followed by a conversation with Phil Johnston, CEO and President of Johnston Associates, LLC., Karen Nascembeni, General Manager of North Shore Music Theatre and Jim Geraghty, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley, and moderated by Tom Rosa, an audience question and answer session, and a book signing. Advanced registration can be completed online at www.firehouse.org.

The TramutoPorter Foundation was founded in 2001 following the tragic loss of dear friends on September 11. The vision of the TramutoPorter Foundation has always been to take the time to deeply hear the stories of those in need and tune our attention to the challenges they face by moving from empathy to action. The Foundation has been working on behalf of compassionate causes through numerous humanitarian programs across the globe for the past 20 years.

In 2022, the foundation expanded its mission of compassion through the commissioning of landmark research on compassion in the workplace, and through the publication of The Double Bottom Line: How Compassionate Leaders Captivate Hearts and Deliver Results (Fast Company Press), authored by the TramutoPorter Foundation Founder, Donato Tramuto and writer/collaborator, Tami Booth Corwin.

"Our goal is to create a true movement to bring more compassion to all parts of life," said Donato Tramuto, Founder of TramutoPorter Foundation. "By designating an official week and honoring organizations and individuals who exemplify empathy through action, we truly believe we can build momentum and make an impact from all angles."

About The TramutoPorter Foundation

For over 20 years, the TramutoPorter Foundation has been a leader in expanding compassionate leadership in the workplace and spreading compassion in the world. Their mission to create a more compassionate world has allowed them to form partnerships to help solve challenges in business, education, politics and within families.

The TramutoPorter Foundation has been working on behalf of several compassionate causes. They have implemented a scholarship fund to support students who have lived through and risen above adversity. The foundation formed a partnership with the RFK Human Rights Organization to create a program to promote workplace dignity. In addition, they have been working together to gather lifesaving supplies for refugees fleeing Ukraine. The foundation also announced a new partnership with Boston University that includes an endowment for scholarships in its school of public health. The endowment will support more compassionate approaches to solving global health challenges. The partnership will also create programming that will deliver a compassionate leadership curriculum to be delivered digitally. https://tramutofoundation.com/compassion/

