First Annual National Tuna Appreciation Day to Be Celebrated March 18

Pastene to Donate 1,000 Servings of Tuna to the Greater Boston Food Bank

CANTON, Mass., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- About a quarter of Americans observe Lent which means when it comes to meatless Fridays, it's a great time to turn to tuna! Pastene , the leading importer of Italian specialty goods including pastas, sauces, and tuna, is celebrating by launching the very first National Tuna Appreciation Day. The day will be observed the third Friday of every March, this year it falls on Friday, March 18th, to celebrate one of the most popular seafoods consumed globally. Pastene hopes to remind people of the health benefits of tuna and to encourage people to try creative, flavorful tuna recipes and dishes – without the need for mayo. The company will also donate 1,000 servings of tuna to the Greater Boston Food Bank along with pasta and other Italian favorites.