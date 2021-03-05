First Annual Safety in Spine Surgery Month Announced

WHEATON, Ill., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Safety in Spine Surgery Project (S3P) has announced that the First Annual Safety in Spine Surgery month will take place in April of 2021. The goal of this project is to improve safety in spine surgery by sharing guidelines, techniques, and protocols that make care better, and to share lessons learned from participants who have developed specific, successful safety protocols. This event will feature two live webinars, an industry-wide social media campaign throughout April, and awards for Best New Methodologies and Techniques to Enhance Safety in Spine Surgery.

Safety Month Banner

Under the leadership of Michael G. Vitale, MD, MPH and co-chairmen John Flynn, MD; Roger Härtl, MD; Larry Lenke, MD; Rajiv Sethi, MD, S3P is partnering with surgeons, allied health care providers, organizations, hospitals, and medical device companies in this effort. It is the belief of the program directors that all major healthcare stakeholders are obligated to invest their expertise and funds to enhance patient safety.

Thus far, the Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America, the Scoliosis Research Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, the Pediatric Spine Study Group, the Harms Study Group, the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, Medtronic, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet have signed on to participate as partners in this effort.

Registration is open for two live webinars, taking place April 15 and April 29. The first will focus on predictive analytics, enabling technology, and innovative techniques to make the OR safer. The second will highlight checklists, guidelines, and tricks to avoid complications and improve neurological safety. Awards for best papers and projects will be presented to submissions in February.

Throughout April, S3P will share resources from faculty and partners via social media, website posts, and email newsletters. Individuals are invited to participate by posting their own successes and difficulties using the hashtags #safetyinspinesurgery and #s3p.

About the Safety in Spine Surgery Project http://safetyinspinesurgery.com/

S3P began in February of 2016 when the inaugural Safety in Spine Surgery Summit was held in NYC to a sold-out audience of health care providers and industry partners. Its mission is to identify ways to enhance the safety and sustainability of spine surgery and work with stakeholders in spine surgery, including but not limited to patients, providers, payers, and purchasers, to prevent harm.

Media Contact:

Kate Laney

S3P – The Safety in Spine Surgery Project

c/o BroadWater

T: 630-681-1040

[email protected]

SOURCE Safety in Spine Surgery Project

Related Links

http://safetyinspinesurgery.com

