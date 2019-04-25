First Annual VOICE Summit Awards Set to Honor Emerging Voice Tech Community

NEWARK, N.J., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VOICE Summit 2019 organizers today announced that the 2019 VOICE Summit Awards Dinner will honor innovators in the emerging voice tech community as well as winners of competitions from Amazon, Microsoft and Samsung, and will be held on July 24, 2019 at The New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT).

"We are excited to bring attention to the outstanding technology, innovation and leadership within the voice-first community," said Conference Chairman, Pete Erickson. "The VOICE Summit Awards set a high standard that will drive the industry forward while nurturing emerging industry leadership."

Those recognized at the inaugural VOICE Summit awards will be individuals whose contributions to the emerging voice tech community have advanced overall adoption and been pioneers of innovative experiences. An independent committee of event leaders and sponsors will identify finalists from the following twelve categories:

Best Conversational Design

Best Multi-Modal Experience

Best Game

Best Shopping/E-commerce Experience

Best Educational Experience

Best Healthcare Experience

Best Travel

Leisure or Hospitality Experience

Best Brand Interaction

Best IoT Voice Device

Best In-Car Experience

Best Banking/Financial Experience

Best Media Experience

In addition to the VOICE Summit Awards, the Dinner will also honor challenge winners from special global competitions put forward by Amazon, Microsoft and Samsung.

"The way humans interact with machines is at an inflection point and conversational artificial intelligence (AI) is at the center of the transformation," continued Erickson. "Certain voice technologies are known for enabling customers to interact with the world around them in a more intuitive way using their voice, and these challenges from Amazon, Microsoft and Samsung are an effort to progress the way this technology is used."

VOICE Summit award recipients will be featured on Modev.com and Voicehacks.com throughout the year.

All applications are due on or before 11:59 PM EST on May 31, 2019. Evaluations of the entries begin immediately after the Application Process ends. Finalists will be announced on or around June 21, 2019. To access the nomination applications or to learn more, visit https://www.voicesummit.ai/awards-entry. For questions about the nomination process, you may email awards@modev.com.

VOICE Summit 2019 will convene more than 5,000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies that are reimagining how society interacts with technology through voice. With 150 breakout sessions, keynotes and executive panels, attendees are presented with firsthand access to the foremost pioneers behind breakthroughs in development, design, monetization, and user experience.

About Modev:

Modev was founded by Pete Erickson in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev leverages exponential technologies and methods to build communities at scale, manage transformation strategies and produce market/leading events such as VOICE Summit, sponsored by Amazon Alexa, and Spinnaker Summit, sponsored by Netflix. Modev also curates specialty communities such as Voicehacks, Machinery.ai and Security by Design. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators," include more than 45 community building and transformation experts from around the world.

About VOICE Summit 2019:

VOICE is a multi-day summit at the forefront of natural language processing, sponsored by Amazon Alexa and hosted by Modev. The 2019 Summit will be held at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) on July 22-25, 2019 and serve as a gathering place for more than 5000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies who are reimagining how we interact with technology through voice. The program will consist of keynotes, breakout sessions, workshops and an Awards dinner recognizing the best in voice applications across 12 different categories. Host Committee includes NJIT, City of Newark, Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau and The Newark Community Economic Development Council. www.voicesummit.ai. Additionally, VOICE is working with corporate partners to ensure that more than 1000 students and professionals from traditionally marginalized groups in tech have scholarships to attend the event. This will include mentorships, career opportunities, educational experiences, networking and much more.

