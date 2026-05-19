First App That Scans Everyday Clothing for PFAS, Microplastics and Hidden Toxins Helps Shoppers Find Safer Alternatives

By analyzing any clothing item using a product link, photo or screenshot, the Wove app instantly reveals hidden chemical and microplastic risks in the fabric and recommends safer look-alikes that fit each shopper's style and budget.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers look more closely at hidden ingredients in food, skincare, cookware and household products, a new app is bringing that same level of transparency to non-toxic clothing and one of the most overlooked categories in modern life: the fabrics people wear every day. Today, Wove announces the launch of the first app that scans everyday clothing for PFAS, microplastics and hidden toxins while helping shoppers find safer alternatives that align with their personal style and budget.

Wove App Wove App

Many consumers have already cleaned up their food, plastics, skincare and household products, but clothing is still often overlooked in conversations around ingredient transparency and chemical exposure. Yet clothing remains one of the least transparent consumer categories, even as synthetic fabrics and activewear have quietly overtaken the global fashion industry. While food and beauty products increasingly disclose ingredients and safety information, apparel labels still provide little visibility into synthetic fiber exposure, fabric treatments or microplastic shedding potential.

Synthetic fibers grew from roughly 45% of global fiber production in 1996 to approximately 73% in 2023, while polyester alone now accounts for more than half of all fiber production globally.

At the same time, concern around microplastics, hormone-disrupting chemicals and long-term health impacts has accelerated following mainstream media coverage, including Netflix's recent The Plastic Detox, which renewed attention around synthetic materials, chemical exposure and fertility. But while awareness around microplastics continues to grow, many consumers still do not associate clothing with that exposure. A 2025 consumer survey found that only 42% of consumers connected microplastic pollution to clothing, highlighting a major gap between awareness and action that Wove aims to solve.

Wove brings the "scan and score" simplicity of apps like Yuka to clothing, helping consumers better understand the materials closest to their skin. Users can upload a photo, screenshot, clothing tag, product description or shopping URL to receive an easy-to-understand rating based on fiber composition, microplastic shedding potential and PFAS concerns. The app can then recommend cleaner alternatives that match a shopper's aesthetic, lifestyle and budget. For example, a shopper can upload a screenshot of a polyester activewear set or favorite black skirt and ask Wove to recommend similar lower-tox alternatives within their budget.

"People are finally starting to ask what's actually in their clothes, not just whether something is trendy or marketed as sustainable," says Emily Hemphill, founder of Wove and a product leader whose own fertility and wellness journey inspired the platform after discovering how little transparency existed around synthetic fabrics and chemical exposure in clothing. "Most people trying to live healthier lives already swapped plastic containers, filtered their water and cleaned up their skincare routines, but clothing is often the last blind spot. We built Wove to make understanding fabrics feel as intuitive as reading an ingredient label while helping shoppers find better alternatives they can realistically wear, afford and feel good about."

Unlike many recommendation platforms, Wove does not rely on paid brand placements or sponsored rankings, allowing shoppers to receive independent recommendations based on fabric composition rather than advertising relationships. The platform was created to help consumers navigate increasingly confusing sustainability claims while making lower-tox shopping decisions feel practical and accessible rather than expensive or restrictive.

Wove aims to do for clothing what ingredient transparency apps did for food and beauty, helping consumers make more informed decisions about the products closest to their skin.

Wove is currently available on the Apple store, with an Android waitlist now open. To learn more or start scanning clothing items, visit www.woveapp.com.

About Wove

Wove is an independent, ad-free clothing transparency app designed to help consumers better understand what is in their clothing. By analyzing garments through photos, screenshots, product links and descriptions, Wove helps shoppers identify potential PFAS and microplastic concerns while recommending safer alternatives that align with their style and budget.

Instagram: @woveapp

Media Contact

Emily Hemphill

[email protected]

614-483-3255

Instagram: @emmhemphill

SOURCE Wove App