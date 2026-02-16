First Ascent Biomedical Opens FPM Cancer Lab in Miami; Welcomes World-Class Clinical Leadership

Miami lab is now accepting patient and physician referrals. Eligible Florida residents and colorectal cancer patients nationwide may qualify for limited sponsored programs covering the cost of testing.

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Ascent Biomedical has announced the official opening of a specialized Functional Precision Medicine (FPM) laboratory in Miami and is now accepting patient samples through physician referral. The Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified and College of American Pathologists (CAP)-certified laboratory's mission is to help oncologists move toward personalized cancer treatments faster and more confidently by testing therapies directly against patients-derived live tumor cells — turning uncertainty into actionable, individualized treatment insights.

"Our guiding principle is that no two people are the same. No two cancers are the same, and our testing helps oncologists treat accordingly," Jim Foote, CEO and Co-Founder of First Ascent Biomedical, said.

A New Option When Patients Can't Wait

First Ascent's FPM approach tests hundreds of FDA-approved drugs and combinations on patient-derived live tumor cells outside the body (ex vivo). This test data, combined with molecular data, can identify which therapies show the strongest response for that specific patient. Results are designed to support treatment decisions quickly, on an average of 10 days, which is especially urgent for patients facing rare, relapse, metastatic disease, or limited standard-of-care options.

Sponsored Testing Costs Means Even More Access

Thanks to support from the State of Florida and the Fight Colorectal Cancer Foundation, First Ascent is launching the Miami lab with some sponsored access to testing, removing financial barriers for eligible patients. Physicians who may have eligible patients are urged to contact First Ascent Biomedical, to confirm program eligibility and arrange sample logistics. Patients can also share this announcement with their oncologist and ask whether Functional Precision Medicine testing may be appropriate.

Through sponsorship from the State of Florida, the test is free to 200 eligible Florida residents. Colorectal cancer patients nationwide: Patients fighting colorectal cancer anywhere in the United States and who meet sampling criteria may be eligible for free testing thanks to support from the Fight CRC Foundation.

Patients fighting colorectal cancer anywhere in the United States and who meet sampling criteria may be eligible for free testing thanks to support from the Fight CRC Foundation. Patients and families are urged to ask their oncologist about a referral, and patients and physicians can contact First Ascent to confirm eligibility and sample requirements.

Clinical Leadership Adds Momentum to the Mission

This lab opening is timed with significant personnel growth for First Ascent, which has added two clinical leadership roles to help guide care-team adoption and ensure the platform meets real-world oncology needs. The new additions are:

Dr. Maggie Fader, Chief Medical Officer: Dr. Fader brings unparalleled clinical depth to First Ascent. She is a global leader in the field, possessing the most extensive track record of using Functional Precision Medicine to guide complex treatment decisions in pediatric oncology. Dr. Fader will lead clinical strategy and physician collaboration as First Ascent Chief Medical Officer, accelerating access to FPM across indications and care settings.

Dr. Reddy is a distinguished physician, Oncologist and executive whose career defines the modern era of precision oncology. From leading medical strategy at Foundation Medicine to overseeing the oncology enterprise at LabCorp, he has consistently been at the forefront of the industry's most significant diagnostic milestones. As a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and a Harvard Business School alumnus, Dr. Reddy provides First Ascent with a unique blend of mission-driven leadership and high-stakes operational expertise

These two leaders are the perfect strategic fit for First Ascent's growth, according to Foote. "Dr. Fader proves our platform works for the individual patient, and Dr. Reddy proves the platform can work for millions of patients and can advise how to scale it quickly," said Foote.

"I've used FPM for more than a decade, and I've seen what's possible when we stop guessing," said Dr. Maggie Fader, Chief Medical Officer. "I've cared for patients who were running out of options, some even entering hospice, who were able to return to meaningful, active lives after we used guided functional testing to understand how their cancer cells responded to different medications in the lab and use those insights to inform treatment decisions in the clinic. This approach helps us treat patients in a way that recognizes they are unique and so is their cancer. The results are available quickly and can help treatment teams make more informed decisions."

"For more than a decade, genomics, biomarker-drug identification, and treatment were the only options patients had for cancer when the standard of care failed, but it has its limits. Validating the drugs effectively before treatment begins, incorporating functional drug testing into precision medicine (FPM) takes oncology to the next level. FPM is an important next step toward improving outcomes for patients. That is why I am joining First Ascent." Said Dr. Reddy. "I've dedicated my career to bringing precision tools like genomic sequencing to the masses, but FPM is the critical missing link that turns data into those life-saving results."

The combination of Dr. Fader's confidence, experience, and skills with Dr. Reddy's ability to scale operations will translate into the standard of care for every oncology practice, bridging the gap between this revolutionary science and broad patient access.

"Cancer doesn't wait—and neither should treatment decisions," said Foote. "Our lab is open, fully operational, and already delivering life-changing insights so that clinicians, patients, and families can move forward with more clarity, more confidence, and more hope."

About First Ascent Biomedical

First Ascent Biomedical is an oncology decision support platform that integrates ex vivo live-cell drug sensitivity testing with molecular insights to produce an individualized report designed to help clinicians identify effective therapies and avoid ineffective ones. By focusing on a patient's unique tumor biology, First Ascent aims to accelerate more informed treatment decisions and expand access to truly personalized cancer care.

For more information, visit firstascentbiomedical.com.

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

jotopr.com

