First Asian Edition of Esports Tournament to Debut in Singapore

The popularity of esports has exploded in recent years, with Southeast Asia as the industry's fastest-growing region. With more than 9.5 million esports enthusiasts in the region, this number is expected to double by 2019. Esports is also set to become a competitive sport at the 2022 Asian Games, bringing even greater potential and collaboration to the industry.

"It is a perfect choice to launch SEAL in Singapore, our home country. We are passionate in building a vibrant and vivacious esports community and our vision of One Gaming World," WeOne CEO Leo Kwek said. Staged at BroadcastAsia's Esports Arena Studio, the first SEAL series tournament will see three days of card-slinging action as competitive Hearthstone players battle it out for cash prizes worth SGD$2,500.

With an all-access view of the games, attendees can get up close and interact with players, staff and commentators and the live-streamed tournament; players like Hearthstone Global Games 2018 Singapore anchor, Samuel 'Sequinox' Chan, and Asian Games 2018 Singapore representative, Gerald 'Khaius' Chew, will be there as well. Organisers are anticipating an estimated 100 participants from the region at the games.

"Asia is earmarked for exponential growth for the esports industry and we are very pleased to partner with WeOne and Cresmos to bring the first Asian version of the SEAL to Singapore. Nothing beats the thrill of being at a sporting event up close, and we are confident that the tournament will elevate both event and attendee experiences at BroadcastAsia to a whole new level," said Calvin Koh, Assistant Project Director for BroadcastAsia, UBM.

The tournament will also offer scheduled guided tours with organisers for a behind the scenes look at the production of an esports tournament and the cutting-edge blockchain technology that is at the heart of the game.

A one-day only seminar at BroadcastAsia, Producer Connect will discuss the hottest trends impacting the fast-growing esports industry. Attendees will gain access to expert insights on how brands are getting their game in esports, and gain a better understanding of the role of technology in esports.

Annex A: Event Information

Southeast Asia League (SEAL) Tournament Details Date: 26-28 June 2018 Venue: BroadcastAsia2018, Suntec Singapore, Level 6 (Esports Arena Studio) Time: 11:00am - 6:00pm (Registration starts 9:00am) Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/146243846100000/ BroadcastAsia2018 Date: 26 June - 28 June 2018, Tuesday to Thursday Venue: Level 4 & 6, Suntec Singapore Opening Hours: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm Admission: Business and trade professionals only Website: https://www.broadcast-asia.com/ Social Media: FB | LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube Producer Connect Date: 26 June 2018, Tuesday Venue: Level 6, Suntec Singapore Time: 9:30 am - 12:10 pm Admission: Business and trade professionals only

About WeOne

WeOne is a next generation esports and gaming platform providing unprecedented, multi-dimensional gaming experiences. We are a decentralised ecosystem for the gaming and esports scene.

WeOne is an official partner of XiGu Group, which owns YuuGames. YuuGames is China's leading esports event organiser with millions of members across 140,000 game cafes in China. Our token, WeOne Chakra, has been appointed as the official currency in this ecosystem. XiGu is partnering exclusively with WeOne to adopt Chakra as its official cryptocurrency.

About BroadcastAsia

BroadcastAsia is Asia's must-attend international event for the pro-audio, film, digital media and broadcasting industries. Get connected to the industry leaders that are reshaping the entertainment and broadcast value chain as you network, collaborate and exchange knowledge and implementable business strategies to ride the evolution of the broadcasting industry.

Capture the future at BroadcastAsia and take away insights from industry experts at the ConnecTechAsia Summit, technological showcases and other exciting activities on the exhibition floor.

