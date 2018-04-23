First Atlanta, Georgia Day Camp for Children with Cancer Ribbon Cutting

WHAT: Sunrise Association will announce the launch of Georgia's first day camp for children with cancer. Beginning June 11th, Aurora Day Camp will open at The Alfred & Adele Davis Academy Sandy Springs, Georgia. This camp experience is made possible through the generosity of local donors. The expansive campsite provides sports fields, a tranquil nature center, shaded areas, a brand-new playground, a theater, indoor play areas, and so much more!









Aurora Day Camp (www.auroradaycamp.org) is a proud member of the Sunrise Association, whose mission is to bring back the joys of childhood to children with cancer and their siblings world-wide, through the creation of day camps, year-round programs and in-hospital recreational activities, all offered free of charge. Sunrise Association programs are offered on a non-sectarian basis to any family in need.









Sunrise Association Day Camps are affiliated with 31 renowned hospitals and medical centers around the world.









The Davis Academy (www.davisacademy.org) serves students age four through eighth grade at its two state-of-the-art campuses in the Sandy Springs/Dunwoody area. The Davis Academy provides students with an innovative program that blends outstanding academics with Jewish values and traditions. Our program includes accelerated math, integrated technology, fine arts, athletics, world languages, music, drama, community service, leadership, overnight trips, and after-school programs. The Davis Academy is recognized as the largest Reform Jewish Day School in the country and is accredited through SACS and SAIS.







WHERE: The Davis Academy (Lower School)



8105 Roberts Dr.



Atlanta, GA 30350







WHEN: Thursday, April 26, 10:30 am





