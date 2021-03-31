First Augmented Reality Experience Of The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ to Be Sold As An NFT By Crimedoor, The World's Premiere Augmented Reality Crime App

"We are honored to share the experience of these significant stories with the whole world using best-in-class augmented reality technology," said Neil Mandt, Founder of CrimeDoor. "Today's AR door adds an entirely new dimension to a recounting that many have grown up reading and watching, and our upcoming NFT auction will allow historians and the public a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own this imagery."

With billions of people around the world familiar with the story of Jesus' crucifixion, AR allows app users to finally experience the moment that shaped history, directly in their own space. The innovation of Augmented Reality places the 3D scene in a user's room, so they can physically walk into the space with a mobile device and stand next to Jesus at the moment of this solemn, influential event, portrayed as it was over 2,000 years ago. Users can gain a new, firsthand perspective of what it would have been like to be there.

The Bible is the world's best-selling and most widely distributed book. Recent estimates report that more than 5 billion copies have been printed. Good Friday, the day commemorating the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ, is observed by approximately 2.4 billion Christians in over 100 countries.

The new Augmented Reality door is the latest addition to an offering that features some of the most talked-about crimes in history, including John Lennon, Pablo Escobar, Selena, JonBenet Ramsey, Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G., the Delphi murders and Southern California's Rebecca Zahau. CrimeDoor will also be planning additional experiences featured in the Bible in the near future.

About CrimeDoor:

CrimeDoor is a revolutionary new app that organizes thousands of hours of relevant videos, articles, photos, podcasts and case evidence of murder, missing persons and mysterious death cases from around the world in one centralized location. Additionally, CrimeDoor utilizes the most advanced Augmented Reality experiences that allow users to virtually enter into real True Crime scenes by using a mobile phone or tablet on command. Created by entertainment veterans Neil and Lauren Mandt, CrimeDoor's convergence of 2D content and innovative Immersive Media technology creates a new kind of storytelling for fans of True Crime and is a reimagination of the news industry.

CrimeDoor highlights crimes from the victim's point of view and through partnerships with notable media authorities, the app provides unique context to crime scenes, with access to authentic news offerings. Users will be able to view 3D evidence to help aid in solving cold crimes and a chance for fresh eyes to view and potentially help authorities solve cases.

CrimeDoor has been vetted by both police officers and FBI agents as a way where users can actually aid in solving open cases. CrimeDoor provides high-quality content for True Crime lovers to gain a true and chilling perspective into the world of each crime scene.

