First Avenue Names BLNCD and Foundry Nation as Exclusive THC Beverage Partners Across Its Iconic Venue Portfolio

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Avenue, one of the most iconic independent music and entertainment organizations in the country, has named Minnesota-based cannabis beverage brands BLNCD and Foundry Nation as its exclusive THC beverage partners for the next two years.

BLNCD BLNCD

The partnership spans First Avenue's most celebrated live music venues, including First Avenue, 7th St Entry, Fine Line, Palace Theatre, The Fitzgerald Theater, and Turf Club, marking one of the most significant long-term THC beverage partnerships in the live entertainment space to date. Palace Pub and Depot Tavern, also operated by First Avenue, will feature offerings as part of the broader collaboration.

Driven by innovation and a shared commitment to independent, culture-forward experiences, the partnership reflects a growing shift in how audiences experience live music — expanding guest choice through thoughtfully crafted, alcohol-alternative options built for modern socializing.

"This partnership allows us to elevate the guest experience in a way that aligns with our values and the evolving preferences of our audiences, while working with trusted local partners that understand our venues, our community, and our legacy," said Nathan Kranz, General Manager.

BLNCD and Foundry Nation are Minnesota-made, independent THC brands redefining social drinking through elevated, intentional alternatives to alcohol. The partnership positions the brands at the intersection of music, hospitality, and modern cannabis culture, while reinforcing First Avenue's long-standing role as a tastemaker in live entertainment.

"This partnership feels incredibly full-circle," says Allison Vaillancourt, Founder and CMO of BLNCD & Foundry Nation. "First Avenue is an independent institution that has shaped music and culture for decades. To partner with them across their iconic venues is not only a milestone for our brands, but a clear signal of where social experiences are headed."

The collaboration is grounded in deep industry roots. BLNCD & Foundry Nation partner Beecher Vaillancourt built his career inside the live music world—from promoter and booking manager to partner and owner of independent venues in Minneapolis. That firsthand experience helped shape a partnership designed to complement the venue experience rather than compete with it.

"From attending shows at First Avenue in the '90s, to producing events there in the 2000s, to now supporting each other's businesses nearly 30 years after first walking through those doors, feels like it was meant to be." Vaillancourt adds "I've always been a music head, and now I get to enjoy a proper THC drink at the shows I love."

The partnership will roll out across venues in January, featuring a curated selection of THC beverages integrated thoughtfully into existing bar programs. BLNCD, Foundry Nation, and First Avenue will also collaborate on select moments and programming throughout the two-year partnership.

About BLNCD

BLNCD is a women-owned, Minnesota-based cannabis wellness brand offering intentionally crafted THC beverages and products designed to restore balance in the mind, body, and spirit. Focused on modern rituals and alcohol-alternative social experiences, BLNCD meets consumers where they are — without compromise.

About Foundry Nation

Foundry Nation is a Minnesota-based THC beverage brand inspired by classic flavors and old-school energy, remixed for a new era. Built for music lovers and nightlife, Foundry Nation delivers bold taste with a smooth experience.

About First Avenue

First Avenue is one of the most iconic independent music and entertainment organizations in the country, operating legendary venues across the Twin Cities including First Avenue, 7th St Entry, Fine Line, Palace Theatre, The Fitzgerald Theater, and Turf Club. For over 50 years, First Avenue has played a defining role in shaping music culture locally and globally.

Media Contact:

Taylor Foxman

[email protected]

609-432-2237

SOURCE BLNCD