First Aviation Announces Expansion of S-70 Blackhawk Rotor Blade Capability

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Propulsion Systems, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of First Aviation Services Inc., announced today that it received an amendment to its Limited Airframe Rating with S-70 Capabilities from the FAA, enabling the company to perform all maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO") services for S-70 / UH-60 Blackhawk main rotor blades. This capability adds to Piedmont Propulsion's existing approvals to perform MRO services for the Blackhawk main rotor hub and bifilar, and Van Horn Aviation 206/OH-58 Tail Rotor Blades and adds to the company's many decades of experience in propeller blades and hub assemblies for all leading propeller product lines. Piedmont Propulsion's sister company Aviation Blade Services, Inc. is the leading independent MRO facility supporting Blackhawk and other legacy Sikorsky rotor blades.

Paul Bolton, COO of First Aviation Services Inc., said, "Piedmont Propulsion's FAA approval for the S-70 provides our Aviation Blade Services LLC subsidiary with both surge capacity and capability to perform on some of the largest rotor blade campaigns. In addition, it provided an opportunity for Aviation Blade Services to demonstrate its third-party training and development program that we believe will provide substantial support to international operators who need to increase in country capability."

About Piedmont Propulsion Systems, LLC

Piedmont Propulsion Systems, LLC, a subsidiary of First Aviation Services Inc., is a world leader in propeller MRO for regional, corporate, and military aircraft. Piedmont Propulsion Systems holds FAA & EASA Propeller Class 1 and Class 2 Propeller Repair Station ratings for all Dowty, Hamilton, Hartzell and McCauley propellers and Rotor Blade repair facility. Piedmont Propulsion Systems is also a Hartzell recommended service facility. Piedmont Propulsion Systems is the only facility in the world with FAA/EASA certification to overhaul all ATR and Dash 8 / Q400 propeller types, including the Hamilton 568F and Dowty R408 propeller. Piedmont Propulsion Systems also supports out-of-production propellers including the Hamilton 14SF/RF, Saab 340, Fokker 27/50/60, EMB-120 & DHC-6 platforms. More information may be found at www.piedmontpropulsion.com.

About Aviation Blade Services, Inc. (www.absblade.com) Aviation Blade Services, Inc., based in Kissimmee, Florida, is best known for its expertise in the UH-60 Blackhawk rotor blade, as well as the Sikorsky, S-55, S-58, S-61, S-62, S-64, S-70, H-3, H34, and CH-54 rotor blades, and Westland Sea King rotor blades. With the most extensive library of Sikorsky rotor blade maintenance and manufacturing technical data outside of Sikorsky, ABS is the world's premier repair facility for Sikorsky rotor blades. The company's experience, knowledge and support for these rotor blades is unmatched.

About First Aviation Services Inc.

First Aviation Services Inc. ("FAvS"), headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, is a leading provider of component repair and overhaul, PMA parts manufacturing and rotables management to the aviation industry worldwide. FAvS's principal operating subsidiaries are: Aerospace Turbine Rotables, Inc. ("AeTR") and Evōlution Aerospace, Inc. ("EVO") in Wichita, KS, Piedmont Propulsion Systems, LLC ("Piedmont Propulsion Systems") in Winston-Salem, NC and Aviation Blade Services, Inc. ("ABS") in Kissimmee, FL. Together, the companies repair and overhaul Landing Gear systems, Flight Controls, Actuation Systems, Lighting, Power Supplies, Oxygen and Fire Suppression systems, Hydrostatic Testing, Crew Masks, all Dowty, Hamilton, Hartzell and McCauley propellers and Sikorsky rotor blades. More information about FAvS and its subsidiaries may be found on the company's website www.firstaviation.com.

