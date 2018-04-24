First Bancorp Reports First Quarter Results

Affecting the quarter's comparability with 2017 were the Company's acquisitions of Carolina Bank Holdings, Inc. ("Carolina Bank") in March 2017 with total assets of $682 million and ASB Bancorp, Inc. ("Asheville Savings Bank") in October 2017 with $798 million in total assets. The assets, liabilities and earnings for each acquisition were recorded beginning on their respective acquisition dates.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $50.5 million, a 47.3% increase from the $34.3 million recorded in the first quarter of 2017. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to the acquisitions of Carolina Bank and Asheville Savings Bank, as well as higher amounts of loans outstanding as a result of organic growth.

Also contributing to the increase in net interest income was a higher net interest margin. The Company's tax-equivalent net interest margin (tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets) amounted to 4.19% for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 4.07% for the first quarter of 2017. Asset yields increased primarily as a result of four Federal Reserve interest rate increases since January 1, 2017. Funding costs also increased, but to a lesser degree. Also positively impacting interest income in the first quarter of 2018 was approximately $750,000 in interest recoveries, which primarily related to the same loans that experienced significant allowance for loan loss recoveries discussed below in "Provisions for Loan Losses and Asset Quality."

The net interest margins for the periods were also impacted by loan discount accretion associated with acquired loan portfolios. The Company recorded loan discount accretion amounting to $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase in loan discount accretion in 2018 was primarily due to the loan discounts recorded in the acquisitions of Carolina Bank and Asheville Savings Bank. See the Financial Summary for a table that presents the impact of loan discount accretion on net interest income.

Excluding the effects of loan discount accretion, the Company's tax-equivalent net interest margin was 4.02% for the first quarter of 2018, compared to 3.91% for the first quarter of 2017. On a linked quarter basis, the 4.02% margin was an increase from the 3.84% margin realized for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on loans and short-term investments resulting from higher interest rates. See the Financial Summary for a reconciliation of the Company's net interest margin to the net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion, and other information regarding this percentage.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses (reduction of the allowance for loan losses) of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a provision for loan losses of $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. During the first quarter of 2018, the Company experienced net loan recoveries of $3.7 million, including full payoffs received on four loans that had been previously charged-down by approximately $3.3 million. The amounts received in excess of the prior charge-downs were recorded as interest income recoveries, and those four loans were primarily responsible for the $750,000 in interest recoveries previously noted.

The Company's provision for loan losses have been impacted by continued improvement in asset quality. The Company's nonperforming assets to total assets ratio was 0.92% at March 31, 2018 compared to 1.35% at March 31, 2017. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was (0.36%), compared to 0.13% for the same period of 2017.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income was $15.9 million and $9.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2017, respectively.

Core noninterest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $16.2 million, an increase of 65.8% from the $9.8 million reported for the first quarter of 2017. Core noninterest income includes i) service charges on deposit accounts, ii) other service charges, commissions, and fees, iii) fees from presold mortgage loans, iv) commissions from sales of insurance and financial products, v) SBA consulting fees, vi) SBA loan sale gains, and vii) bank-owned life insurance income.

The primary reason for the increase in core noninterest income in 2018 was an increase in SBA loan sales volume. During the first quarter of 2018, the Company sold $47.2 million of the guaranteed portions of newly originated SBA loans, which resulted in $3.8 million in gains on sales. In comparison, during the first quarter of 2017, the Company sold $7.3 million of the guaranteed portions, resulting in $0.6 million in gains on sales. Also contributing to the increase in core noninterest income in the first quarter of 2018 were the acquisitions of Carolina Bank and Asheville Savings Bank.

Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products amounted to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of an insurance agency during the third quarter of 2017.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $43.6 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $32.1 million recorded in the first quarter of 2017. The increase in noninterest expenses in 2018 related primarily to the Company's acquisitions of Carolina Bank and Asheville Savings Bank.

Also impacting expenses were other growth initiatives, including continued growth of the Company's SBA consulting firm and SBA lending division, as well as the acquisition of an insurance agency during the third quarter of 2017.

On March 16, 2018, the Company converted the data processing systems of Asheville Savings Bank to First Bank and consolidated three branches in Asheville. This is expected to result in annual expense savings of approximately $4.0 to $4.5 million.

Merger and acquisition expenses amounted to $2.8 million and $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2017, respectively.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2018 was 22.0% compared to 33.2% in the first quarter of 2017. The lower effective tax rate was due to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was signed into law in December 2017 and reduced the federal tax rate from 35% to 21%.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total assets at March 31, 2018 amounted to $5.6 billion, a 27.0% increase from a year earlier. Total loans at March 31, 2018 amounted to $4.1 billion, a 25.1% increase from a year earlier, and total deposits amounted to $4.5 billion at March 31, 2018, a 23.9% increase from a year earlier.

In addition to the growth realized from the acquisition of Asheville Savings Bank in October 2017, the Company experienced steady organic loan and deposit growth during the first quarter of 2018. Organic loan growth amounted to $71.4 million, or 7.2% annualized, and organic deposit growth amounted to $88.8 million, or 8.2% annualized. This growth was a result of ongoing internal initiatives to enhance loan and deposit growth, including the Company's recent expansion into higher growth markets. Also impacting the first quarter deposit growth was the receipt of a $41 million money market deposit that is expected to be transferred outside the Company in the second quarter of 2018.

The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio at March 31, 2018 of 12.70%, an increase from the 12.55% reported at March 31, 2017. The Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.34% at March 31, 2018, an increase of 55 basis points from a year earlier.

Comments of the CEO and Other Business Matters

Richard H. Moore, CEO of First Bancorp, commented, "We are pleased with today's earnings report and our achievement of significant milestones over the past year. And we are especially gratified that we were able to announce a dividend increase during the quarter, which is being paid to shareholders tomorrow."

The following includes additional discussion of business development and other miscellaneous matters affecting the Company during the first quarter of 2018:

On March 15, 2018 , the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 cents per share payable on April 25, 2018 to shareholders of record on March 30, 2018 . This dividend rate represents a 25% increase over the dividend rate declared in the first quarter of 2017.





On March 16, 2018 , the Company converted the data processing systems of Asheville Savings Bank to First Bank, and the former Asheville Savings Bank branches now fully operate under the name "First Bank." As part of this conversion, the Company consolidated three of its legacy Asheville branches into former Asheville Savings Bank branches.

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $5.6 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 102 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank also operates two mortgage loan production offices in the central region of North Carolina. First Bank provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders – for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary – Page 1



Three Months Ended March 31, Percent ($ in thousands except per share data – unaudited) 2018

2017 Change









INCOME STATEMENT

















Interest income







Interest and fees on loans $ 50,170

33,703

Interest on investment securities 3,412

2,267

Other interest income 1,479

498

Total interest income 55,061

36,468 51.0% Interest expense







Interest on deposits 2,673

1,402

Interest on borrowings 1,881

770

Total interest expense 4,554

2,172 109.7% Net interest income 50,507

34,296 47.3% Provision (reversal) for loan losses (3,659)

723 n/m Net interest income after provision for loan losses 54,166

33,573 61.3% Noninterest income







Service charges on deposit accounts 3,263

2,614

Other service charges, commissions, and fees 4,597

3,173

Fees from presold mortgage loans 859

768

Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products 1,940

840

SBA consulting fees 1,141

1,260

SBA loan sale gains 3,802

622

Bank-owned life insurance income 623

508

Foreclosed property gains (losses), net (288)

25

Securities gains (losses), net −

(235)

Other gains (losses), net 4

234

Total noninterest income 15,941

9,809 62.5% Noninterest expenses







Salaries expense 19,398

13,950

Employee benefit expense 4,607

3,910

Occupancy and equipment related expense 4,054

3,242

Merger and acquisition expenses 2,761

2,373

Intangibles amortization expense 1,672

576

Other operating expenses 11,106

8,021

Total noninterest expenses 43,598

32,072 35.9% Income before income taxes 26,509

11,310 134.4% Income tax expense 5,836

3,755 55.4%









Net income available to common shareholders $ 20,673

7,555 173.6%



















Earnings per common share – basic $ 0.70

0.34 105.9% Earnings per common share – diluted 0.70

0.34 105.9%









ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION







Net interest income, as reported $ 50,507

34,296

Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 356

585

Net interest income, tax-equivalent $ 50,863

34,881 45.8%



























(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense. n/m – not meaningful

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary – Page 2



Three Months Ended March 31, PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized) 2018 2017 Return on average assets (1) 1.51% 0.79% Return on average common equity (2) 11.95% 7.18% Net interest margin – tax-equivalent (3) 4.19% 4.07% Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.36%) 0.13%





COMMON SHARE DATA



Cash dividends declared – common $ 0.10 0.08 Stated book value – common 23.79 19.85 Tangible book value – common 15.17 13.53 Common shares outstanding at end of period 29,660,990 24,663,241 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 29,533,869 21,983,963 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 29,624,150 22,064,923





CAPITAL RATIOS



Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.35% 7.79% Common equity tier I capital ratio - estimated 10.94% 10.34% Tier I leverage ratio - estimated 9.88% 10.94% Tier I risk-based capital ratio - estimated 12.15% 11.84% Total risk-based capital ratio - estimated 12.70% 12.55%





AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)



Total assets $ 5,549,516 3,856,589 Loans 4,099,495 2,903,279 Earning assets 4,917,628 3,478,525 Deposits 4,403,805 3,152,778 Interest-bearing liabilities 3,629,364 2,580,950 Shareholders' equity 701,411 426,842







(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income available to common shareholders by average assets. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized net income available to common shareholders by average common equity. (3) See note 1 on the first page of the Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.



TREND INFORMATION ($ in thousands except per share data) For the Three Months Ended INCOME STATEMENT Mar. 31,

2018 Dec. 31,

2017 Sept. 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 Mar. 31,

2017











Net interest income – tax-equivalent (1) $ 50,863 49,470 42,341 40,609 34,881 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 356 610 702 693 585 Net interest income 50,507 48,860 41,639 39,916 34,296 Provision (reversal) for loan losses (3,659) − − − 723 Noninterest income 15,941 14,862 12,362 11,875 9,809 Noninterest expense 43,598 43,617 34,384 35,084 32,072 Income before income taxes 26,509 20,105 19,617 16,707 11,310 Income tax expense 5,836 5,928 6,531 5,553 3,755 Net income 20,673 14,177 13,086 11,154 7,555











Earnings per common share – basic 0.70 0.48 0.53 0.45 0.34 Earnings per common share – diluted 0.70 0.48 0.53 0.45 0.34

(1) See note 1 on the first page of the Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary – Page 3

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands - unaudited)

















At Mar. 31, 2018

At Dec. 31, 2017

At Mar. 31,

2017



One Year Change Assets















Cash and due from banks $ 78,217

114,301

81,514



-4.0% Interest bearing deposits with banks 448,515

375,189

323,646



38.6% Total cash and cash equivalents 526,732

489,490

405,160



30.0%

















Investment securities 453,059

461,773

347,997



30.2% Presold mortgages 6,029

12,459

11,661



-48.3%

















Total loans 4,113,785

4,042,369

3,289,355



25.1% Allowance for loan losses (23,298)

(23,298)

(23,546)



-1.1% Net loans 4,090,487

4,019,071

3,265,809



25.3%

















Premises and equipment 115,542

116,233

97,142



18.9% Intangible assets 255,760

257,507

155,683



64.3% Foreclosed real estate 11,307

12,571

12,789



-11.6% Bank-owned life insurance 99,786

99,162

86,923



14.8% Other assets 82,825

78,771

58,682



41.1% Total assets $ 5,641,527

5,547,037

4,441,846



27.0%



































Liabilities















Deposits:















Non-interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,227,608

1,196,161

958,175



28.1% Interest bearing checking accounts 896,189

884,254

694,898



29.0% Money market accounts 1,026,043

982,822

812,427



26.3% Savings accounts 445,405

454,860

415,600



7.2% Brokered deposits 251,043

239,659

157,198



59.7% Internet time deposits 7,248

7,995

10,022



-27.7% Other time deposits > $100,000 357,595

347,862

321,407



11.3% Other time deposits 284,577

293,342

259,443



9.7% Total deposits 4,495,708

4,406,955

3,629,170



23.9%

















Borrowings 407,059

407,543

290,403



40.2% Other liabilities 33,110

39,560

32,812



1.0% Total liabilities 4,935,877

4,854,058

3,952,385



24.9%

















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 433,305

432,794

262,180



65.3% Retained earnings 282,038

264,331

231,503



21.8% Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition (3,588)

(3,581)

(7,688)



53.3% Rabbi trust obligation 3,588

3,581

7,688



-53.3% Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,693)

(4,146)

(4,222)



-129.6% Total shareholders' equity 705,650

692,979

489,461



44.2% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,641,527

5,547,037

4,441,846



27.0%



















First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary - Page 4



For the Three Months Ended YIELD INFORMATION Mar. 31,

2018

Dec. 31,

2017

Sept. 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

Mar. 31,

2017



















Yield on loans 4.96%

4.79%

4.84%

4.78%

4.71% Yield on securities 2.99%

2.77%

2.89%

2.76%

2.71% Yield on other earning assets 1.69%

1.23%

1.38%

0.96%

0.86% Yield on all interest earning assets 4.54%

4.30%

4.42%

4.31%

4.25%



















Rate on interest bearing deposits 0.34%

0.31%

0.29%

0.26%

0.24% Rate on other interest bearing liabilities 1.87%

1.62%

1.75%

1.54%

1.28% Rate on all interest bearing liabilities 0.51%

0.46%

0.45%

0.40%

0.34% Total cost of funds 0.38%

0.35%

0.34%

0.30%

0.26%



















Net interest margin (1) 4.17%

3.96%

4.09%

4.01%

4.00%



















Net interest margin – tax-equivalent (2) 4.19%

4.01%

4.16%

4.08%

4.07%



















Average prime rate 4.53%

4.30%

4.25%

4.04%

3.79%



















(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period.

See note 1 on the first page of the Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.





















For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE

ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS ($ in thousands) Mar. 31,

2018

Dec. 31,

2017

Sept. 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

Mar. 31,

2017











Interest income – increased by accretion of loan

discount $ 2,111 2,003 1,745 1,968 1,360 Interest expense – reduced by premium

amortization of deposits 116 140 85 103 57 Interest expense – increased by discount accretion

of borrowings (45) (46) (43) (29) (9) Impact on net interest income $ 2,182 2,097 1,787 2,042 1,408



First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary – Page 5

ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands) Mar. 31,

2018

Dec. 31,

2017

Sept. 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

Mar. 31,

2017















Nonperforming assets













Nonaccrual loans $ 21,849 20,968 23,350

22,795

25,684 Troubled debt restructurings - accruing 18,495 19,834 20,330

21,019

21,559 Accruing loans > 90 days past due - - -

-

- Total nonperforming loans 40,344 40,802 43,680

43,814

47,243 Foreclosed real estate 11,307 12,571 9,356

11,196

12,789 Total nonperforming assets $ 51,651 53,373 53,036

55,010

60,032 Purchased credit impaired loans not included

above (1) $ 22,147 23,165 15,034

16,846

19,167 Asset Quality Ratios













Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) to average

loans - annualized (0.36%) 0.13% (0.07%)

(0.06%)

0.13% Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.98% 1.01% 1.27%

1.30%

1.44% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.92% 0.96% 1.16%

1.21%

1.35% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.57% 0.58% 0.72%

0.71%

0.72% Allowance for loan losses + unaccreted discount

to total loans 1.20% 1.24% 1.21%

1.24%

1.29%

(1) In the March 3, 2017 acquisition of Carolina Bank and the October 1, 2017 acquisition of Asheville Savings Bank, the Company

acquired $19.3 million and $9.9 million, respectively, in purchased credit impaired loans in accordance with ASC 310-30

accounting guidance. These loans are excluded from the nonperforming loan amounts.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary - Page 6



For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST MARGIN, EXCLUDING

LOAN DISCOUNT ACCRETION –

RECONCILIATION ($ in thousands) Mar. 31,

2018

Dec. 31,

2017

Sept. 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

Mar. 31,

2017



















Net interest income, as reported $ 50,507

48,860

41,639

39,916

34,296 Tax-equivalent adjustment 356

610

702

693

585 Net interest income, tax-equivalent (A) $ 50,863

49,470

42,341

40,609

34,881 Average earning assets (B) $ 4,917,628

4,899,421

4,040,257

3,989,593

3,478,525 Tax-equivalent net interest

margin, annualized – as reported – (A)/(B) 4.19%

4.01%

4.16%

4.08%

4.07%



















Net interest income, tax-equivalent $ 50,863

49,470

42,341

40,609

34,881 Loan discount accretion 2,111

2,003

1,745

1,968

1,360 Net interest income, tax-equivalent, excluding

loan discount accretion (A) $ 48,752

47,467

40,596

38,641

33,521 Average earnings assets (B) $ 4,917,628

4,899,421

4,040,257

3,989,593

3,478,525 Tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding

impact of loan discount accretion,

annualized – (A) / (B) 4.02%

3.84%

3.99%

3.88%

3.91%

Note: The measure "tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding impact of loan discount accretion" is a non-GAAP performance measure. Management of the Company believes that it is useful to calculate and present the Company's net interest margin without the impact of loan discount accretion for the reasons explained in the remainder of this paragraph. Loan discount accretion is a non-cash interest income adjustment that is primarily related to the Company's acquisition of loans and represents the portion of the fair value discount that was initially recorded on the acquired loans that is being recognized into income over the lives of the loans. At March 31, 2018, the Company had a remaining loan discount balance of $26.2 million compared to $19.6 million at March 31, 2017. For the related loans that perform and pay-down over time, the loan discount will also be reduced, with a corresponding increase to interest income. Therefore management of the Company believes it is useful to also present this ratio to reflect the Company's net interest margin excluding this non-cash, temporary loan discount accretion adjustment to aid investors in comparing financial results between periods. The Company cautions that non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results.

