First Bancorp Reports First Quarter Results

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income available to common shareholders of $20.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 106% in earnings per share from the $7.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, recorded in the first quarter of 2017.
Affecting the quarter's comparability with 2017 were the Company's acquisitions of Carolina Bank Holdings, Inc. ("Carolina Bank") in March 2017 with total assets of $682 million and ASB Bancorp, Inc. ("Asheville Savings Bank") in October 2017 with $798 million in total assets. The assets, liabilities and earnings for each acquisition were recorded beginning on their respective acquisition dates.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $50.5 million, a 47.3% increase from the $34.3 million recorded in the first quarter of 2017. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to the acquisitions of Carolina Bank and Asheville Savings Bank, as well as higher amounts of loans outstanding as a result of organic growth.
Also contributing to the increase in net interest income was a higher net interest margin. The Company's tax-equivalent net interest margin (tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets) amounted to 4.19% for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 4.07% for the first quarter of 2017. Asset yields increased primarily as a result of four Federal Reserve interest rate increases since January 1, 2017. Funding costs also increased, but to a lesser degree. Also positively impacting interest income in the first quarter of 2018 was approximately $750,000 in interest recoveries, which primarily related to the same loans that experienced significant allowance for loan loss recoveries discussed below in "Provisions for Loan Losses and Asset Quality."
The net interest margins for the periods were also impacted by loan discount accretion associated with acquired loan portfolios. The Company recorded loan discount accretion amounting to $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase in loan discount accretion in 2018 was primarily due to the loan discounts recorded in the acquisitions of Carolina Bank and Asheville Savings Bank. See the Financial Summary for a table that presents the impact of loan discount accretion on net interest income.
Excluding the effects of loan discount accretion, the Company's tax-equivalent net interest margin was 4.02% for the first quarter of 2018, compared to 3.91% for the first quarter of 2017. On a linked quarter basis, the 4.02% margin was an increase from the 3.84% margin realized for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on loans and short-term investments resulting from higher interest rates. See the Financial Summary for a reconciliation of the Company's net interest margin to the net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion, and other information regarding this percentage.
Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality
The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses (reduction of the allowance for loan losses) of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a provision for loan losses of $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. During the first quarter of 2018, the Company experienced net loan recoveries of $3.7 million, including full payoffs received on four loans that had been previously charged-down by approximately $3.3 million. The amounts received in excess of the prior charge-downs were recorded as interest income recoveries, and those four loans were primarily responsible for the $750,000 in interest recoveries previously noted.
The Company's provision for loan losses have been impacted by continued improvement in asset quality. The Company's nonperforming assets to total assets ratio was 0.92% at March 31, 2018 compared to 1.35% at March 31, 2017. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was (0.36%), compared to 0.13% for the same period of 2017.
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income was $15.9 million and $9.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2017, respectively.
Core noninterest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $16.2 million, an increase of 65.8% from the $9.8 million reported for the first quarter of 2017. Core noninterest income includes i) service charges on deposit accounts, ii) other service charges, commissions, and fees, iii) fees from presold mortgage loans, iv) commissions from sales of insurance and financial products, v) SBA consulting fees, vi) SBA loan sale gains, and vii) bank-owned life insurance income.
The primary reason for the increase in core noninterest income in 2018 was an increase in SBA loan sales volume. During the first quarter of 2018, the Company sold $47.2 million of the guaranteed portions of newly originated SBA loans, which resulted in $3.8 million in gains on sales. In comparison, during the first quarter of 2017, the Company sold $7.3 million of the guaranteed portions, resulting in $0.6 million in gains on sales. Also contributing to the increase in core noninterest income in the first quarter of 2018 were the acquisitions of Carolina Bank and Asheville Savings Bank.
Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products amounted to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of an insurance agency during the third quarter of 2017.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses amounted to $43.6 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $32.1 million recorded in the first quarter of 2017. The increase in noninterest expenses in 2018 related primarily to the Company's acquisitions of Carolina Bank and Asheville Savings Bank.
Also impacting expenses were other growth initiatives, including continued growth of the Company's SBA consulting firm and SBA lending division, as well as the acquisition of an insurance agency during the third quarter of 2017.
On March 16, 2018, the Company converted the data processing systems of Asheville Savings Bank to First Bank and consolidated three branches in Asheville. This is expected to result in annual expense savings of approximately $4.0 to $4.5 million.
Merger and acquisition expenses amounted to $2.8 million and $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2017, respectively.
Income Taxes
The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2018 was 22.0% compared to 33.2% in the first quarter of 2017. The lower effective tax rate was due to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was signed into law in December 2017 and reduced the federal tax rate from 35% to 21%.
Balance Sheet and Capital
Total assets at March 31, 2018 amounted to $5.6 billion, a 27.0% increase from a year earlier. Total loans at March 31, 2018 amounted to $4.1 billion, a 25.1% increase from a year earlier, and total deposits amounted to $4.5 billion at March 31, 2018, a 23.9% increase from a year earlier.
In addition to the growth realized from the acquisition of Asheville Savings Bank in October 2017, the Company experienced steady organic loan and deposit growth during the first quarter of 2018. Organic loan growth amounted to $71.4 million, or 7.2% annualized, and organic deposit growth amounted to $88.8 million, or 8.2% annualized. This growth was a result of ongoing internal initiatives to enhance loan and deposit growth, including the Company's recent expansion into higher growth markets. Also impacting the first quarter deposit growth was the receipt of a $41 million money market deposit that is expected to be transferred outside the Company in the second quarter of 2018.
The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio at March 31, 2018 of 12.70%, an increase from the 12.55% reported at March 31, 2017. The Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.34% at March 31, 2018, an increase of 55 basis points from a year earlier.
Comments of the CEO and Other Business Matters
Richard H. Moore, CEO of First Bancorp, commented, "We are pleased with today's earnings report and our achievement of significant milestones over the past year. And we are especially gratified that we were able to announce a dividend increase during the quarter, which is being paid to shareholders tomorrow."
The following includes additional discussion of business development and other miscellaneous matters affecting the Company during the first quarter of 2018:
- On March 15, 2018, the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 cents per share payable on April 25, 2018 to shareholders of record on March 30, 2018. This dividend rate represents a 25% increase over the dividend rate declared in the first quarter of 2017.
- On March 16, 2018, the Company converted the data processing systems of Asheville Savings Bank to First Bank, and the former Asheville Savings Bank branches now fully operate under the name "First Bank." As part of this conversion, the Company consolidated three of its legacy Asheville branches into former Asheville Savings Bank branches.
First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $5.6 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 102 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank also operates two mortgage loan production offices in the central region of North Carolina. First Bank provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders – for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.
|
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary – Page 1
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
Percent
|
($ in thousands except per share data – unaudited)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Change
|
INCOME STATEMENT
|
Interest income
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$ 50,170
|
33,703
|
Interest on investment securities
|
3,412
|
2,267
|
Other interest income
|
1,479
|
498
|
Total interest income
|
55,061
|
36,468
|
51.0%
|
Interest expense
|
Interest on deposits
|
2,673
|
1,402
|
Interest on borrowings
|
1,881
|
770
|
Total interest expense
|
4,554
|
2,172
|
109.7%
|
Net interest income
|
50,507
|
34,296
|
47.3%
|
Provision (reversal) for loan losses
|
(3,659)
|
723
|
n/m
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
54,166
|
33,573
|
61.3%
|
Noninterest income
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
3,263
|
2,614
|
Other service charges, commissions, and fees
|
4,597
|
3,173
|
Fees from presold mortgage loans
|
859
|
768
|
Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products
|
1,940
|
840
|
SBA consulting fees
|
1,141
|
1,260
|
SBA loan sale gains
|
3,802
|
622
|
Bank-owned life insurance income
|
623
|
508
|
Foreclosed property gains (losses), net
|
(288)
|
25
|
Securities gains (losses), net
|
−
|
(235)
|
Other gains (losses), net
|
4
|
234
|
Total noninterest income
|
15,941
|
9,809
|
62.5%
|
Noninterest expenses
|
Salaries expense
|
19,398
|
13,950
|
Employee benefit expense
|
4,607
|
3,910
|
Occupancy and equipment related expense
|
4,054
|
3,242
|
Merger and acquisition expenses
|
2,761
|
2,373
|
Intangibles amortization expense
|
1,672
|
576
|
Other operating expenses
|
11,106
|
8,021
|
Total noninterest expenses
|
43,598
|
32,072
|
35.9%
|
Income before income taxes
|
26,509
|
11,310
|
134.4%
|
Income tax expense
|
5,836
|
3,755
|
55.4%
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 20,673
|
7,555
|
173.6%
|
Earnings per common share – basic
|
$ 0.70
|
0.34
|
105.9%
|
Earnings per common share – diluted
|
0.70
|
0.34
|
105.9%
|
ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
|
Net interest income, as reported
|
$ 50,507
|
34,296
|
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)
|
356
|
585
|
Net interest income, tax-equivalent
|
$ 50,863
|
34,881
|
45.8%
|
(1)
|
This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.
|
n/m – not meaningful
|
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary – Page 2
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Return on average assets (1)
|
1.51%
|
0.79%
|
Return on average common equity (2)
|
11.95%
|
7.18%
|
Net interest margin – tax-equivalent (3)
|
4.19%
|
4.07%
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|
(0.36%)
|
0.13%
|
COMMON SHARE DATA
|
Cash dividends declared – common
|
$ 0.10
|
0.08
|
Stated book value – common
|
23.79
|
19.85
|
Tangible book value – common
|
15.17
|
13.53
|
Common shares outstanding at end of period
|
29,660,990
|
24,663,241
|
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic
|
29,533,869
|
21,983,963
|
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted
|
29,624,150
|
22,064,923
|
CAPITAL RATIOS
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
8.35%
|
7.79%
|
Common equity tier I capital ratio - estimated
|
10.94%
|
10.34%
|
Tier I leverage ratio - estimated
|
9.88%
|
10.94%
|
Tier I risk-based capital ratio - estimated
|
12.15%
|
11.84%
|
Total risk-based capital ratio - estimated
|
12.70%
|
12.55%
|
AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)
|
Total assets
|
$ 5,549,516
|
3,856,589
|
Loans
|
4,099,495
|
2,903,279
|
Earning assets
|
4,917,628
|
3,478,525
|
Deposits
|
4,403,805
|
3,152,778
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
3,629,364
|
2,580,950
|
Shareholders' equity
|
701,411
|
426,842
|
(1)
|
Calculated by dividing annualized net income available to common shareholders by average assets.
|
(2)
|
Calculated by dividing annualized net income available to common shareholders by average common equity.
|
(3)
|
See note 1 on the first page of the Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.
|
TREND INFORMATION
|
($ in thousands except per share data)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
INCOME STATEMENT
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Net interest income – tax-equivalent (1)
|
$ 50,863
|
49,470
|
42,341
|
40,609
|
34,881
|
Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)
|
356
|
610
|
702
|
693
|
585
|
Net interest income
|
50,507
|
48,860
|
41,639
|
39,916
|
34,296
|
Provision (reversal) for loan losses
|
(3,659)
|
−
|
−
|
−
|
723
|
Noninterest income
|
15,941
|
14,862
|
12,362
|
11,875
|
9,809
|
Noninterest expense
|
43,598
|
43,617
|
34,384
|
35,084
|
32,072
|
Income before income taxes
|
26,509
|
20,105
|
19,617
|
16,707
|
11,310
|
Income tax expense
|
5,836
|
5,928
|
6,531
|
5,553
|
3,755
|
Net income
|
20,673
|
14,177
|
13,086
|
11,154
|
7,555
|
Earnings per common share – basic
|
0.70
|
0.48
|
0.53
|
0.45
|
0.34
|
Earnings per common share – diluted
|
0.70
|
0.48
|
0.53
|
0.45
|
0.34
|
(1) See note 1 on the first page of the Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments
|
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary – Page 3
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in thousands - unaudited)
|
At Mar. 31,
2018
|
At Dec. 31,
2017
|
At Mar. 31,
|
One Year
Change
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 78,217
|
114,301
|
81,514
|
-4.0%
|
Interest bearing deposits with banks
|
448,515
|
375,189
|
323,646
|
38.6%
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
526,732
|
489,490
|
405,160
|
30.0%
|
Investment securities
|
453,059
|
461,773
|
347,997
|
30.2%
|
Presold mortgages
|
6,029
|
12,459
|
11,661
|
-48.3%
|
Total loans
|
4,113,785
|
4,042,369
|
3,289,355
|
25.1%
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(23,298)
|
(23,298)
|
(23,546)
|
-1.1%
|
Net loans
|
4,090,487
|
4,019,071
|
3,265,809
|
25.3%
|
Premises and equipment
|
115,542
|
116,233
|
97,142
|
18.9%
|
Intangible assets
|
255,760
|
257,507
|
155,683
|
64.3%
|
Foreclosed real estate
|
11,307
|
12,571
|
12,789
|
-11.6%
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
99,786
|
99,162
|
86,923
|
14.8%
|
Other assets
|
82,825
|
78,771
|
58,682
|
41.1%
|
Total assets
|
$ 5,641,527
|
5,547,037
|
4,441,846
|
27.0%
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest bearing checking accounts
|
$ 1,227,608
|
1,196,161
|
958,175
|
28.1%
|
Interest bearing checking accounts
|
896,189
|
884,254
|
694,898
|
29.0%
|
Money market accounts
|
1,026,043
|
982,822
|
812,427
|
26.3%
|
Savings accounts
|
445,405
|
454,860
|
415,600
|
7.2%
|
Brokered deposits
|
251,043
|
239,659
|
157,198
|
59.7%
|
Internet time deposits
|
7,248
|
7,995
|
10,022
|
-27.7%
|
Other time deposits > $100,000
|
357,595
|
347,862
|
321,407
|
11.3%
|
Other time deposits
|
284,577
|
293,342
|
259,443
|
9.7%
|
Total deposits
|
4,495,708
|
4,406,955
|
3,629,170
|
23.9%
|
Borrowings
|
407,059
|
407,543
|
290,403
|
40.2%
|
Other liabilities
|
33,110
|
39,560
|
32,812
|
1.0%
|
Total liabilities
|
4,935,877
|
4,854,058
|
3,952,385
|
24.9%
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Common stock
|
433,305
|
432,794
|
262,180
|
65.3%
|
Retained earnings
|
282,038
|
264,331
|
231,503
|
21.8%
|
Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition
|
(3,588)
|
(3,581)
|
(7,688)
|
53.3%
|
Rabbi trust obligation
|
3,588
|
3,581
|
7,688
|
-53.3%
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(9,693)
|
(4,146)
|
(4,222)
|
-129.6%
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
705,650
|
692,979
|
489,461
|
44.2%
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 5,641,527
|
5,547,037
|
4,441,846
|
27.0%
|
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 4
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
YIELD INFORMATION
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Yield on loans
|
4.96%
|
4.79%
|
4.84%
|
4.78%
|
4.71%
|
Yield on securities
|
2.99%
|
2.77%
|
2.89%
|
2.76%
|
2.71%
|
Yield on other earning assets
|
1.69%
|
1.23%
|
1.38%
|
0.96%
|
0.86%
|
Yield on all interest earning assets
|
4.54%
|
4.30%
|
4.42%
|
4.31%
|
4.25%
|
Rate on interest bearing deposits
|
0.34%
|
0.31%
|
0.29%
|
0.26%
|
0.24%
|
Rate on other interest bearing liabilities
|
1.87%
|
1.62%
|
1.75%
|
1.54%
|
1.28%
|
Rate on all interest bearing liabilities
|
0.51%
|
0.46%
|
0.45%
|
0.40%
|
0.34%
|
Total cost of funds
|
0.38%
|
0.35%
|
0.34%
|
0.30%
|
0.26%
|
Net interest margin (1)
|
4.17%
|
3.96%
|
4.09%
|
4.01%
|
4.00%
|
Net interest margin – tax-equivalent (2)
|
4.19%
|
4.01%
|
4.16%
|
4.08%
|
4.07%
|
Average prime rate
|
4.53%
|
4.30%
|
4.25%
|
4.04%
|
3.79%
|
(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.
|
(2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period.
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE
($ in thousands)
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Interest income – increased by accretion of loan
|
$ 2,111
|
2,003
|
1,745
|
1,968
|
1,360
|
Interest expense – reduced by premium
|
116
|
140
|
85
|
103
|
57
|
Interest expense – increased by discount accretion
|
(45)
|
(46)
|
(43)
|
(29)
|
(9)
|
Impact on net interest income
|
$ 2,182
|
2,097
|
1,787
|
2,042
|
1,408
|
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary – Page 5
|
ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands)
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Nonperforming assets
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$ 21,849
|
20,968
|
23,350
|
22,795
|
25,684
|
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing
|
18,495
|
19,834
|
20,330
|
21,019
|
21,559
|
Accruing loans > 90 days past due
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
40,344
|
40,802
|
43,680
|
43,814
|
47,243
|
Foreclosed real estate
|
11,307
|
12,571
|
9,356
|
11,196
|
12,789
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$ 51,651
|
53,373
|
53,036
|
55,010
|
60,032
|
Purchased credit impaired loans not included
|
$ 22,147
|
23,165
|
15,034
|
16,846
|
19,167
|
Asset Quality Ratios
|
Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) to average
|
(0.36%)
|
0.13%
|
(0.07%)
|
(0.06%)
|
0.13%
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
0.98%
|
1.01%
|
1.27%
|
1.30%
|
1.44%
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.92%
|
0.96%
|
1.16%
|
1.21%
|
1.35%
|
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
0.57%
|
0.58%
|
0.72%
|
0.71%
|
0.72%
|
Allowance for loan losses + unaccreted discount
|
1.20%
|
1.24%
|
1.21%
|
1.24%
|
1.29%
|
(1) In the March 3, 2017 acquisition of Carolina Bank and the October 1, 2017 acquisition of Asheville Savings Bank, the Company
|
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 6
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN, EXCLUDING
($ in thousands)
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Net interest income, as reported
|
$ 50,507
|
48,860
|
41,639
|
39,916
|
34,296
|
Tax-equivalent adjustment
|
356
|
610
|
702
|
693
|
585
|
Net interest income, tax-equivalent (A)
|
$ 50,863
|
49,470
|
42,341
|
40,609
|
34,881
|
Average earning assets (B)
|
$ 4,917,628
|
4,899,421
|
4,040,257
|
3,989,593
|
3,478,525
|
Tax-equivalent net interest
|
4.19%
|
4.01%
|
4.16%
|
4.08%
|
4.07%
|
Net interest income, tax-equivalent
|
$ 50,863
|
49,470
|
42,341
|
40,609
|
34,881
|
Loan discount accretion
|
2,111
|
2,003
|
1,745
|
1,968
|
1,360
|
Net interest income, tax-equivalent, excluding
|
$ 48,752
|
47,467
|
40,596
|
38,641
|
33,521
|
Average earnings assets (B)
|
$ 4,917,628
|
4,899,421
|
4,040,257
|
3,989,593
|
3,478,525
|
Tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding
|
4.02%
|
3.84%
|
3.99%
|
3.88%
|
3.91%
|
Note: The measure "tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding impact of loan discount accretion" is a non-GAAP performance measure. Management of the Company believes that it is useful to calculate and present the Company's net interest margin without the impact of loan discount accretion for the reasons explained in the remainder of this paragraph. Loan discount accretion is a non-cash interest income adjustment that is primarily related to the Company's acquisition of loans and represents the portion of the fair value discount that was initially recorded on the acquired loans that is being recognized into income over the lives of the loans. At March 31, 2018, the Company had a remaining loan discount balance of $26.2 million compared to $19.6 million at March 31, 2017. For the related loans that perform and pay-down over time, the loan discount will also be reduced, with a corresponding increase to interest income. Therefore management of the Company believes it is useful to also present this ratio to reflect the Company's net interest margin excluding this non-cash, temporary loan discount accretion adjustment to aid investors in comparing financial results between periods. The Company cautions that non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-bancorp-reports-first-quarter-results-300635766.html
