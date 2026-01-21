First Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Data

(Dollars in 000s, except
per share data)

Q4-2025

Q3-2025

Q4-2024

Summary Income Statement

Total interest income

$  143,634

$  144,200

$  132,395

Total interest expense

37,435

41,711

43,554

Net interest income

106,199

102,489

88,841

Provision for credit losses

4,732

3,442

507

Noninterest income

(22,299)

(12,879)

(23,177)

Noninterest expenses

62,223

60,211

58,279

Income tax expense

1,232

5,594

3,327

Net income

$ 15,713

$ 20,363

$   3,551






Key Metrics

Diluted EPS

$     0.38

$     0.49

$     0.08

Adjusted diluted EPS (1)

$     1.19

$     1.01

$     0.76

Book value per share

39.89

38.67

34.96

Tangible book value per share

28.23

26.98

23.17

ROA

0.49 %

0.64 %

0.12 %

Adjusted ROA (1)

1.54 %

1.31 %

1.03 %

ROCE

3.83 %

5.14 %

1.29 %

Adjusted ROCE (1)

12.01 %

10.55 %

8.60 %

ROTCE

5.80 %

7.83 %

1.93 %

Adjusted ROTCE (1)

17.45 %

15.66 %

13.39 %

NIM

3.58 %

3.46 %

3.05 %

NIM- T/E

3.60 %

3.47 %

3.08 %

Quarterly NCO ratio

0.05 %

0.14 %

0.04 %

ACL ratio

1.42 %

1.44 %

1.51 %






Capital Ratios (2)

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.61 %

9.12 %

8.22 %

Common equity tier I capital ratio

14.06 %

14.35 %

14.35 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

16.08 %

16.58 %

16.63 %

(1) Q4-2025, Q3-2025 and Q4-2024 adjusted to exclude impact of
securities loss of $43.7 million (after tax $33.6 million), $27.9 million
(after tax $21.4 million) and $36.8 million (after tax $28.2 million),
respectively.  See Appendices D, E, F and G.

(2) December 31, 2025 ratios are preliminary.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Diluted earnings per share ("D-EPS") was $0.38 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $0.49 for the linked quarter and $0.08 for the like quarter. 
  • Excluding the impact of the $43.7 million securities loss,  adjusted D-EPS was $1.19 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Loan growth accelerated in the fourth quarter, resulting in total loans of $8.7 billion at December 31, 2025, representing an increase of $303.2 million, or 14.3% annualized. Total loan yield was 5.58%, down 11 basis points from the linked quarter and up 11 basis points from the like quarter. 
  • The yield on securities increased 14 basis points to 2.69% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from 2.55% for the linked quarter.  A securities loss-earnback transaction was executed during November, including the sale of $342.0 million of securities and the purchase of $228.4 million of securities with a weighted average yield of 4.36%. The increased yield on the new purchases was included for half of the fourth quarter.
  • Total cost of funds decreased 15 basis points to 1.36% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from 1.51% for the linked quarter and 1.62% for the like quarter.
  • Average core deposits were $10.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $7.8 million from the linked quarter.  Total cost of deposits was 1.32%, a decrease of 14 basis points from 1.46% for the linked quarter and a decrease of 25 basis points from the like quarter at 1.57%. 
  • Expense management continues to be a focus.  Noninterest expenses of $62.2 million represented a $2.0 million increase from the linked quarter and $3.9 million from the like quarter.  The linked quarter increase was driven by a $1.8 million increase in Other operating expenses and a $0.6 million increase in Total personnel expense.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company sold an office building and recognized a pretax gain of $4.6 million.
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were $3.5 billion, representing 32% of total deposits at December 31, 2025.  During the fourth quarter of 2025, period end customer deposits contracted by $132.8 million.
  • The loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 81.2% as of December 31, 2025.
  • The Company repaid $18 million of subordinated debt during the fourth quarter. As a result, along with loan growth, certain regulatory capital ratios declined during the quarter.

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, reported unaudited fourth quarter and full year earnings today.  The Company announced net income of $15.7 million, or $0.38 D-EPS, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $20.4 million, or $0.49 D-EPS, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 ("linked quarter") and $3.6 million, or $0.08 D-EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2024 ("like quarter").   For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded net income of $111.0 million, or $2.68 per diluted common share, compared to $76.2 million, or $1.84 per diluted common share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Adjusting for the securities loss-earnback transaction completed in November, adjusted net income was $49.3 million, or $1.19 adjusted D-EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2025. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, excluding the securities loss-earnback transactions in the third and fourth quarters, adjusted net income was $166.1 million, or $4.01 adjusted D-EPS.

The Company continued to enhance net interest income and net interest margin ("NIM") during the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company recorded net interest income of $106.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $102.5 million for the linked quarter and $88.8 million for the like quarter. NIM for the fourth quarter of 2025 expanded to 3.58% from 3.46% for the linked quarter and 3.05% for the like quarter. 

First Bancorp also continued to maintain expense control with noninterest expenses of $62.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, up slightly from $60.2 million for the linked quarter and $58.3 million for the like quarter.  For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded noninterest expense of $239.3 million, up slightly from $235.6 million, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

The results for the fourth quarter 2025 include a securities loss of $43.7 million ($33.6 million after-taxes, or negative $0.81 per diluted share) from the securities loss-earnback transaction that included the sale of $342.0 million of available-for-sale securities yielding of 1.67%. The reconciliations from net income and D-EPS to adjusted net income and adjusted D-EPS (both non-GAAP measures) for the fourth quarter of 2025 are presented in Appendix D.

The results for the fourth quarter of 2025 also include a $1.6 million reduction to the potential impacts to the allowance for credit losses from Hurricane Helene ($1.2 million after-taxes or $0.03 per diluted share).The reconciliations from net income and per share impact for the fourth quarter of 2025 are presented in Appendix H.

Richard H. Moore, Chairman and CEO of the Company, stated "First Bancorp closed 2025 with strong momentum, highlighted by a 51 basis-point expansion in net interest margin for the year, solid loan growth and continued expense discipline.  During the quarter we grew loans at an annualized rate of more than 14%  and our earnings continued to benefit from rising asset yields as higher-yielding assets replaced lower-yielding COVID-era assets.  Our liquidity, capital and credit quality remain strong and we are very pleased with the Bank's performance and its accelerating momentum as we move into 2026."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $106.2 million, an increase of 3.6% from the linked quarter of $102.5 million and 19.5% from the like quarter of $88.8 million.  The increase in net interest income from the linked and like quarters was primarily driven by our focused efforts to manage deposit costs after the rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2025, while increasing loan yields through originations as well as increased securities yields resulting from the securities loss-earnback transactions executed in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the third and fourth quarters of 2025.

The Company's NIM for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 3.58%, an increase of 12 basis points from the linked quarter and 53 basis points from the like quarter.  Within interest-earning assets, average loans increased $237.8 million while loan yields decreased 11 basis points during the quarter to 5.58%, attributable to the three rate cuts by the Federal Reserve between September and December 2025.  Also, we executed a securities loss-earnback transaction including the purchase of $228.4 million of securities with a weighted average yield of 4.36% that contributed to the 14 basis point increase in the yield on securities as compared to the linked quarter.  During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 21 basis points from the linked quarter and declined 34 basis points from the like quarter, attributable to the three rate cuts by the Federal Reserve between September and December 2024 and the three additional rate cuts between September and December 2025.  The like quarter expansion of NIM was driven by the same factors described above resulting in an increase of 73 basis points in securities yield,  an increase of 11 basis points in loan yields, and a decrease of 34 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.

For the Three Months Ended

YIELD INFORMATION

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024







Yield on loans

5.58 %

5.69 %

5.47 %

Yield on securities

2.69 %

2.55 %

1.96 %

Yield on other earning assets

4.31 %

4.64 %

4.49 %

Yield on total interest-earning assets

4.84 %

4.86 %

4.55 %







Cost of interest-bearing deposits

1.97 %

2.18 %

2.31 %

Cost of borrowings

7.04 %

7.20 %

7.66 %

Cost of total interest-bearing liabilities

2.02 %

2.24 %

2.38 %

Total cost of funds

1.36 %

1.51 %

1.62 %

Cost of total deposits

1.32 %

1.46 %

1.57 %







Net interest margin (1)

3.58 %

3.46 %

3.05 %

Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)

3.60 %

3.47 %

3.08 %

Average prime rate

7.02 %

7.46 %

7.81 %






(1)  Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.

(2)  Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. The tax-equivalent amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed using the expected tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

See Appendix I regarding loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM.

Provision for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company recorded $4.7 million, $3.4 million and $0.5 million in provision for credit losses, respectively. The provision for the fourth quarter of 2025 was driven by net charge-offs of $1.1 million and reserves related to $303.2 million of loan growth, partially offset by the $1.6 million reduction in reserves for potential credit exposure from Hurricane Helene.  The net effect of these factors was a $2.6 million increase in the allowance for credit losses to $123.6 million, or 1.42% of loans.  Additionally, the $1.0 million provision for unfunded commitments during the quarter was the result of an increase in the level of available unfunded lending commitments.  The provision for the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven by loan growth and net charge offs.

Based upon its continuing evaluation of the potential impacts from Hurricane Helene, the Company adjusted the incremental reserve for potential exposure from Hurricane Helene to $1.9 million as of December 31, 2025.  The remaining incremental reserve contributes two basis points to the Allowance for Credit Losses at period end. 

Asset quality remained strong with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.05% for the fourth quarter of 2025.  Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $37.7 million at December 31, 2025, or 0.30% of total assets, down slightly from 0.31% at September 30, 2025 and consistent with 0.30% at December 31, 2024.  

The following table presents the summary of NPAs and asset quality ratios for each period.

ASSET QUALITY DATA

($ in thousands)

December 31,
2025

September 30,
2025

December 31,
2024







Nonperforming assets





Nonaccrual loans

$          36,315

$          37,289

$          31,779

Accruing loans > 90 days past due



Total nonperforming loans

36,315

37,289

31,779

Foreclosed real estate

1,425

1,718

4,965

Total nonperforming assets

$          37,740

$          39,007

$          36,744







Asset Quality Ratios







Quarterly net charge-offs to average loans - annualized

0.05 %

0.14 %

0.04 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.42 %

0.44 %

0.39 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.30 %

0.31 %

0.30 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.42 %

1.44 %

1.51 %

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was negative $22.3 million, reflecting the inclusion of the $43.7 million loss on securities.  Excluding the loss on securities, noninterest income totaled $21.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, a 42.6% increase from the $15.0 million adjusted noninterest income recorded in the linked quarter and a 57.0% increase from the $13.6 million recorded for the like quarter.  As compared to the linked quarter, noninterest income, excluding the loss on securities, increased primarily due to a pretax gain of $4.6 million realized upon the sale of an office building during the quarter.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $62.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $60.2 million for the linked quarter and $58.3 million for the like quarter.  The $2.0 million, or 3.3%, increase in noninterest expense from the linked quarter was driven by a $0.6 million increase in total personnel expenses arising from increased total personnel expense and incentives as well as a $1.8 million increase in other operating expenses. The $3.9 million increase from the like quarter was driven by a $2.3 million increase in total personnel expenses and a $1.7 million increase in other operating expenses. For the fourth quarter of 2025, other operating expenses included several elevated expense categories arising from increased customer-driven and seasonal activity.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $5.6 million for the linked quarter and $3.3 million for the like quarter. These equated to effective tax rates of 7.3%, 21.6% and 48.4% for the respective periods.  The fourth quarter of 2025 included approximately $2.1 million of net discrete tax benefits, primarily arising from state taxes, including the continued NC graduated tax rate reductions.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2025 were $12.7 billion, a decrease of $81.9 million, or 2.5% annualized, from the linked quarter and an increase of $520.6 million, or 4.3%, from a year earlier.

Key period end balance sheet components are presented below.

BALANCES

($ in thousands)

December
31, 2025

September
30, 2025

December
31, 2024

Change
4Q25 vs
3Q25

Change
4Q25 vs
4Q24











Total assets

$ 12,668,339

$ 12,750,263

$ 12,147,694

(0.6) %

4.3 %

Loans

8,722,419

8,419,224

8,094,676

3.6 %

7.8 %

Investment securities

2,561,655

2,680,401

2,563,060

(4.4) %

(0.1) %

Total cash and cash equivalents

309,595

597,975

507,507

(48.2) %

(39.0) %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,486,985

3,580,560

3,367,624

(2.6) %

3.5 %

Interest-bearing deposits

7,261,436

7,300,610

7,162,901

(0.5) %

1.4 %

Borrowings

74,569

92,421

91,876

(19.3) %

(18.8) %

Shareholders' equity

1,654,168

1,603,323

1,445,611

3.2 %

14.4 %

Driven by prepayments, maturities and sales in excess of reinvestments, total investment securities decreased to $2.6 billion at December 31, 2025, reflecting a $118.7 million decrease from the linked quarter.  Total unrealized losses on available for sale investment securities was $194.1 million at December 31, 2025, as compared to $251.8 million at September 30, 2025 and $368.1 million at December 31, 2024.  As part of the November securities loss-earnback transaction in the securities portfolio, $342.0 million of securities were sold at a loss of $43.7 million and $228.4 million of securities were purchased, with a weighted average yield of 4.36%.

Total loans amounted to $8.7 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $303.2 million, or 14.3% annualized, from September 30, 2025 and an increase of $627.7 million, or 7.8%, from December 31, 2024.  Please see below table for total loan portfolio mix.  As of December 31, 2025, there were no notable concentrations in geographies within North Carolina and South Carolina or industries, including in office or hospitality categories, which are included in the "commercial real estate - non-owner occupied" category in the table below.  The Company's exposure to non-owner occupied office loans represented approximately 6.3% of the total portfolio at December 31, 2025, with the largest loan being $33.0 million and with an average loan outstanding balance of $1.4 million.  Non-owner occupied office loans are generally in non-metro markets and the ten largest loans in this category represent less than 2% of the total loan portfolio.

The following table presents the period end balance and portfolio percentage by loan category.

LOAN PORTFOLIO

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage













Commercial and industrial

$   1,046,438

12 %

$      904,226

11 %

$      919,690

11 %

Construction, development & other land loans

753,199

9 %

688,302

8 %

647,167

8 %

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

1,353,912

15 %

1,337,345

16 %

1,248,812

16 %

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

2,843,555

33 %

2,773,349

33 %

2,625,554

33 %

Multi-family real estate

537,015

6 %

535,681

6 %

506,407

6 %

Residential 1-4 family real estate

1,736,453

20 %

1,743,884

21 %

1,729,322

21 %

Home equity loans/lines of credit

383,652

4 %

365,488

4 %

345,883

4 %

Consumer loans

67,458

1 %

70,031

1 %

70,653

1 %

Loans, gross

8,721,682

100 %

8,418,306

100 %

8,093,488

100 %

Unamortized net deferred loan fees

737


918


1,188

Total loans

$   8,722,419


$   8,419,224


$   8,094,676

Total deposits were $10.7 billion at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $132.7 million, or 4.8% annualized, from  September 30, 2025 and an increase of $217.9 million, or 2.1%, from December 31, 2024.

The Company has a diversified and granular deposit base which has remained a stable funding source with noninterest-bearing deposits comprising 32% of total deposits at December 31, 2025.  As presented in the table below, our deposit mix has remained relatively consistent.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage













Noninterest-bearing checking accounts

$   3,486,985

32 %

$   3,580,560

33 %

$   3,367,624

32 %

Interest-bearing checking accounts

1,420,795

13 %

1,418,378

13 %

1,398,395

13 %

Money market accounts

4,510,356

42 %

4,527,728

41 %

4,285,405

41 %

Savings accounts

526,643

5 %

532,462

5 %

542,133

5 %

Other time deposits

493,282

5 %

504,942

5 %

566,514

5 %

Time deposits >$250,000

305,473

3 %

312,255

3 %

360,854

4 %

Total customer deposits

10,743,534

100 %

10,876,325

100 %

10,520,925

100 %

Brokered deposits

4,887

— %

4,845

— %

9,600

— %

Total deposits

$ 10,748,421

100 %

$ 10,881,170

100 %

$ 10,530,525

100 %

As of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, estimated insured deposits totaled $6.5 billion, or 60.2% of total deposits.  In addition, at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, there were collateralized deposits of $730.4 million and $682.7 million, respectively, such that approximately 67.0% and 66.0%, respectively, of our total deposits were insured or collateralized at those dates.

Capital

The Company maintains capital in excess of well-capitalized regulatory requirements, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio at December 31, 2025 of 16.08%, down from  the linked quarter ratio of 16.58% and from the like quarter ratio of 16.63%.   The decrease during the fourth quarter of 2025 in risk-based capital ratios was driven by the $303.2 million of loan growth during the quarter, which carries a higher risk weight than short term investments, along with the repayment of $18.0 million of subordinated debt during the quarter.

The Company has elected to exclude accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") related primarily to available for sale securities from common equity tier 1 capital.  AOCI is included in the Company's tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) which was 9.61% at December 31, 2025, an increase of 49 basis points from the linked quarter and 139 basis points from December 31, 2024.  The fourth quarter increase in TCE was driven by improvements in the level of unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio during the quarter, partially a result of the securities loss-earnback transaction along with market improvements. Please refer to Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to TCE (a non-GAAP measure) and Appendix C for a calculation of the TCE ratio (a non-GAAP measure).

CAPITAL RATIOS

December 31,
2025
(estimated)

September 30,
2025

December 31,
2024







Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.61 %

9.12 %

8.22 %

Common equity tier I capital ratio

14.06 %

14.35 %

14.35 %

Tier I leverage ratio

11.19 %

11.18 %

11.15 %

Tier I risk-based capital ratio

14.83 %

15.14 %

15.17 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

16.08 %

16.58 %

16.63 %

Liquidity

Liquidity is evaluated as both on-balance sheet (primarily cash and cash-equivalents, unpledged securities and other marketable assets) and off-balance sheet (readily available lines of credit and other funding sources).  The Company continues to manage liquidity sources, including unused lines of credit, at levels believed to be adequate to meet its operating needs for the foreseeable future. 

The Company's on-balance sheet liquidity ratio (net liquid assets as a percent of net liabilities) at December 31, 2025 was 14.9%.  In addition, the Company had approximately $2.5 billion in available lines of credit at that date resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 32.8%. 

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $12.7 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 113 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina.  Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business.  First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com for more information.

First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Caution about Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties.  Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact.  Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events.  Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions.  For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.  The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

Non-GAAP Measures

In this Earnings Release, we present certain measures of our performance that are calculated by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").  Company management uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of evaluating our performance. Non-GAAP measures exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Company management believes an appropriate analysis of the Company's financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying such performance.  Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Please see the Appendices attached to this Earnings Release for reconciliations of return on tangible common equity, tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, the tangible common equity ratio, adjusted net income and adjusted D-EPS. 

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT



For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data - unaudited)

December
31, 2025

September
30, 2025

December
31, 2024

December
31, 2025

December
31, 2024

Interest income









Interest and fees on loans

$      120,020

$      118,822

$      109,835

$      462,306

$      441,181

Interest on investment securities:









Taxable interest income

18,103

17,571

12,712

68,055

47,510

Tax-exempt interest income

1,115

1,114

1,116

4,461

4,466

Other, principally overnight investments

4,396

6,693

8,732

22,413

26,083

Total interest income

143,634

144,200

132,395

557,235

519,240

Interest expense









Interest on deposits

35,959

40,035

41,786

152,518

172,085

Interest on borrowings

1,476

1,676

1,768

6,470

14,882

Total interest expense

37,435

41,711

43,554

158,988

186,967

Net interest income

106,199

102,489

88,841

398,247

332,273

Provision for credit losses

4,732

3,442

507

11,502

16,448

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

101,467

99,047

88,334

386,745

315,825

Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts

4,269

4,225

4,293

16,237

16,620

Other service charges and fees

5,653

6,355

5,828

24,486

22,267

Presold mortgage loan fees and gains on sale

583

471

676

1,819

2,292

Commissions from sales of financial products

1,800

1,678

1,202

6,274

5,270

SBA loan sale gains


869

291

1,072

3,630

Bank-owned life insurance income

1,375

1,289

1,225

5,113

4,773

Securities losses, net

(43,722)

(27,905)

(36,820)

(71,627)

(37,981)

Other Income, net

7,743

139

128

8,691

1,028

Total noninterest income

(22,299)

(12,879)

(23,177)

(7,935)

17,899

Noninterest expenses









Salaries, incentives and commissions expense

30,747

31,065

28,447

119,478

113,853

Employee benefit expense

6,673

5,751

6,702

24,706

26,169

Total personnel expense

37,420

36,816

35,149

144,184

140,022

Occupancy and equipment expense

4,903

5,145

4,700

20,435

20,535

Intangibles amortization expense

1,294

1,394

1,563

5,672

6,604

Other operating expenses

18,606

16,856

16,867

69,019

68,446

Total noninterest expenses

62,223

60,211

58,279

239,310

235,607

Income before income taxes

16,945

25,957

6,878

139,500

98,117

Income tax expense

1,232

5,594

3,327

28,452

21,902

Net income

$         15,713

$         20,363

$           3,551

$      111,048

$         76,215

Earnings per common share:









Basic

$             0.38

$             0.49

$             0.09

$             2.68

$             1.85

Diluted

0.38

0.49

0.08

2.68

1.84

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


($ in thousands - unaudited)

December 31,
2025

September 30,
2025

December 31,
2024

Assets





Cash and due from banks, noninterest-bearing

$           146,759

$           138,369

$             78,596

Due from banks, interest-bearing

162,836

459,606

428,911

Total cash and cash equivalents

309,595

597,975

507,507







Securities available for sale

2,048,556

2,165,668

2,043,062

Securities held to maturity

513,099

514,733

519,998

Presold mortgages and SBA loans held for sale

7,790

4,032

5,942







Loans

8,722,419

8,419,224

8,094,676

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(123,581)

(120,948)

(122,572)

Net loans

8,598,838

8,298,276

7,972,104







Premises and equipment, net

139,125

141,441

143,459

Accrued interest receivable

39,206

35,986

36,329

Goodwill

478,750

478,750

478,750

Other intangible assets, net

17,232

18,526

22,904

Bank-owned life insurance

193,286

191,911

188,460

Other assets

322,862

302,965

229,179

Total assets

$      12,668,339

$      12,750,263

$      12,147,694







Liabilities





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing deposits

$        3,486,985

$        3,580,560

$        3,367,624

Interest-bearing deposits

7,261,436

7,300,610

7,162,901

Total deposits

10,748,421

10,881,170

10,530,525







Borrowings

74,569

92,421

91,876

Accrued interest payable

3,747

4,436

4,604

Other liabilities

187,434

168,913

75,078

Total liabilities

11,014,171

11,146,940

10,702,083







Shareholders' equity





Common stock


973,884

973,235

971,313

Retained earnings

829,659

823,483

756,327

Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition

(885)

(877)

(1,148)

Rabbi trust obligation

885

877

1,148

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(149,375)

(193,395)

(282,029)

Total shareholders' equity

1,654,168

1,603,323

1,445,611

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$      12,668,339

$      12,750,263

$      12,147,694

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary

TREND INFORMATION



For the Three Months Ended


December
31, 2025

September
30, 2025

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December
31, 2024











PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)









ROA (1)

0.49 %

0.64 %

1.24 %

1.21 %

0.12 %

Adjusted ROA (2)

1.54 %

1.31 %

1.24 %

1.21 %

1.03 %

ROCE (3)

3.83 %

5.14 %

10.11 %

10.06 %

0.96 %

Adjusted ROCE (4)

12.01 %

10.55 %

10.11 %

10.06 %

8.60 %

ROTCE (5)

5.80 %

7.83 %

15.25 %

15.54 %

1.93 %

Adjusted ROTCE (6)

17.45 %

15.66 %

15.25 %

15.54 %

13.39 %











COMMON SHARE DATA









Cash dividends declared - common

$          0.23

$          0.23

$          0.23

$          0.22

$          0.22

Book value per common share

$        39.89

$        38.67

$        37.53

$        36.46

$        34.96

Tangible book value per share (7)

$        28.23

$        26.98

$        25.82

$        24.69

$        23.17

Common shares outstanding at end of period

41,466,227

41,465,437

41,468,098

41,368,828

41,347,418

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

41,481,132

41,481,542

41,441,393

41,406,525

41,422,973











CAPITAL INFORMATION (preliminary for current quarter)







Tangible common equity to tangible assets (8)

9.61 %

9.12 %

8.83 %

8.55 %

8.22 %

Common equity tier I capital ratio

14.06 %

14.35 %

14.64 %

14.52 %

14.35 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

16.08 %

16.58 %

16.90 %

16.80 %

16.63 %











(1)  Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets.

(2) See Appendix E for a reconciliation of ROA to adjusted ROA.

(3) Calculated by dividing annualized tangible net income (net income adjusted for intangible asset amortization, net of tax), by average common equity.  See Appendix F for the components of the calculation.

(4) See Appendix F for a reconciliation of ROCE to adjusted ROCE.

(5) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix G for the components of the calculation and the reconciliation of average common equity to average TCE.

(6) See Appendix G for a reconciliation of ROTCE to adjusted ROTCE.

(7)  Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix B for the resulting calculation.

(8)  Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix C for the resulting calculation.


For the Three Months Ended

INCOME STATEMENT

($ in thousands except per share data)

December
31, 2025

September
30, 2025

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December
31, 2024











Net interest income

$      106,199

$      102,489

$         96,676

$         92,883

$         88,841

Provision for credit losses

4,732

3,442

2,212

1,116

507

Noninterest income

(22,299)

(12,879)

14,341

12,902

(23,177)

Noninterest expense

62,223

60,211

58,983

57,893

58,279

Income before income taxes

16,945

25,957

49,822

46,776

6,878

Income tax expense

1,232

5,594

11,256

10,370

3,327

Net income


15,713

20,363

38,566

36,406

3,551











Earnings per common share - diluted

$             0.38

$             0.49

$             0.93

$             0.88

$             0.08

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary

AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - QUARTERS


For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

($ in thousands)

Average

Volume

Interest

Earned

or Paid

Average

Rate

Average

Volume

Interest

Earned

or Paid

Average

Rate

Average

Volume

Interest

Earned

or Paid

Average

Rate

Assets
















Loans (1) (2)

$   8,535,422

$    120,020

5.58 %

$   8,297,643

$    118,822

5.69 %

$   7,993,671

$    109,835

5.47 %

Taxable securities

2,566,169

18,103

2.82 %

2,637,711

17,571

2.66 %

2,535,232

12,712

2.01 %

Non-taxable securities

285,729

1,115

1.56 %

286,750

1,114

1.56 %

289,922

1,116

1.54 %

Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash

404,658

4,396

4.31 %

571,922

6,693

4.64 %

773,655

8,732

4.49 %

Total interest-earning assets

11,791,978

143,634

4.84 %

11,794,026

144,200

4.86 %

11,592,480

132,395

4.55 %

Cash and due from banks

147,748




149,771




80,481



Premises and equipment

140,552




141,858




144,467



Other assets

635,861




554,361




426,343



Total assets

$  12,716,139




$  12,640,016




$  12,243,771



Liabilities
















Interest-bearing checking

$   1,381,272

$       2,100

0.60 %

$   1,403,683

$       2,420

0.68 %

$   1,389,063

$       2,438

0.70 %

Money market deposits

4,539,138

28,358

2.48 %

4,510,662

31,674

2.79 %

4,273,170

31,430

2.93 %

Savings deposits

530,147

249

0.19 %

535,464

267

0.20 %

542,861

269

0.20 %

Other time deposits

503,149

2,937

2.32 %

514,143

3,029

2.34 %

598,152

4,192

2.79 %

Time deposits >$250,000

305,844

2,315

3.00 %

328,207

2,645

3.20 %

377,693

3,457

3.64 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

7,259,550

35,959

1.97 %

7,292,159

40,035

2.18 %

7,180,939

41,786

2.31 %

Borrowings

83,117

1,476

7.04 %

92,349

1,676

7.20 %

91,789

1,768

7.66 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,342,667

37,435

2.02 %

7,384,508

41,711

2.24 %

7,272,728

43,554

2.38 %

Noninterest-bearing checking

3,575,317




3,550,499




3,427,690



Other liabilities

170,179




133,905




77,172



Shareholders' equity

1,627,976




1,571,104




1,466,181



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  12,716,139




$  12,640,016




$  12,243,771



Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income

$    106,199

3.58 %


$    102,489

3.46 %


$      88,841

3.05 %

Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income –
tax-equivalent (3)

$    106,601

3.60 %


$    102,828

3.47 %


$      89,587

3.08 %

Interest rate spread



2.82 %




2.62 %




2.17 %

Average prime rate



7.02 %




7.46 %




7.81 %

(1)   Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown.  Interest earned includes recognized net loan fees, including late fees, prepayment fees, and net deferred loan (cost)/fee amortization in the amounts of $(0.2) million, $(0.3) million and $(0.3) million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. 

(2)   Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $1.3 million, $1.6 million and $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. 

(3)   Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary

AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - YEAR-TO-DATE








For the Twelve Months Ended







December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

($ in thousands)





Average

Volume

Interest

Earned

or Paid

Average

Rate

Average

Volume

Interest

Earned

or Paid

Average

Rate

Assets
















Loans (1) (2)





$   8,283,246

$    462,306

5.58 %

$   8,046,681

$    441,181

5.48 %

Taxable securities





2,632,412

68,055

2.59 %

2,608,494

47,510

1.82 %

Non-taxable securities





287,298

4,461

1.55 %

291,520

4,466

1.53 %

Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash





496,404

22,413

4.52 %

561,886

26,083

4.64 %

Total interest-earning assets





11,699,360

557,235

4.76 %

11,508,581

519,240

4.51 %

Cash and due from banks





146,136




84,997



Premises and equipment





141,884




147,916



Other assets





524,650




393,001



Total assets





$  12,512,030




$  12,134,495



Liabilities
















Interest-bearing checking





$   1,412,605

$       9,443

0.67 %

$   1,395,856

$       9,910

0.71 %

Money market deposits





4,437,314

119,158

2.69 %

4,039,999

126,531

3.13 %

Savings deposits





535,863

1,009

0.19 %

564,473

1,209

0.21 %

Other time deposits





527,357

12,406

2.35 %

666,868

20,429

3.06 %

Time deposits >$250,000





332,895

10,502

3.15 %

373,851

14,006

3.75 %

Total interest-bearing deposits





7,246,034

152,518

2.10 %

7,041,047

172,085

2.44 %

Borrowings





89,889

6,470

7.20 %

232,967

14,882

6.39 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities





7,335,923

158,988

2.17 %

7,274,014

186,967

2.57 %

Noninterest-bearing checking





3,506,429




3,367,035



Other liabilities





119,805




76,985



Shareholders' equity





1,549,873




1,416,461



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$  12,512,030




$  12,134,495



Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income







$    398,247

3.40 %


$    332,273

2.89 %

Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income – tax-equivalent (3)






$    399,636

3.42 %


$    335,256

2.93 %

Interest rate spread









2.59 %




1.94 %

Average prime rate









7.37 %




8.31 %

(1)   Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown.  Interest earned includes recognized net loan fees, including late fees, prepayment fees, and net deferred loan (cost)/fee amortization in the amounts of $(1.1) million and $(1.6) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

(2)   Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $6.1 million and $8.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

(3)   Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
APPENDIX A:  Reconciliation of Common Equity to Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")

For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands)

December
31, 2025

September
30, 2025

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December
31, 2024











Total shareholders' common equity

$   1,654,168

$   1,603,323

$   1,556,180

$   1,508,176

$   1,445,611

Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of related taxes

(483,643)

(484,623)

(485,657)

(486,749)

(487,660)

Tangible common equity

$   1,170,525

$   1,118,700

$   1,070,523

$   1,021,427

$      957,951

APPENDIX B:  Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Share ("TBVPS")

For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands except per share data)

December
31, 2025

September
30, 2025

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December
31, 2024











Tangible common equity (Appendix A)

$   1,170,525

$   1,118,700

$   1,070,523

$   1,021,427

$      957,951











Common shares outstanding

41,466,227

41,465,437

41,468,098

41,368,828

41,347,418

Tangible book value per common share

$           28.23

$           26.98

$           25.82

$           24.69

$           23.17

APPENDIX C:  TCE Ratio

For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands)

December
31, 2025

September
30, 2025

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December
31, 2024











Tangible common equity (Appendix A)

$ 1,170,525

$ 1,118,700

$ 1,070,523

$ 1,021,427

$    957,951











Total assets

12,668,339

12,750,263

12,608,265

12,436,245

12,147,694

Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of related taxes

(483,643)

(484,623)

(485,657)

(486,749)

(487,660)

Tangible assets ("TA")

$  12,184,696

$  12,265,640

$  12,122,608

$  11,949,496

$  11,660,034

TCE to TA ratio

9.61 %

9.12 %

8.83 %

8.55 %

8.22 %

APPENDIX D:  Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted D-EPS


For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

($ in thousands)

December
31, 2025

September
30, 2025

December
31, 2024

December
31, 2025

December
31, 2024











Net income (A)

$         15,713

$         20,363

$           3,551

$      111,048

$         76,215

Impact of loss-earnback









Securities loss from loss-earnback

43,722

27,905

36,820

71,627

36,820

Less, tax impact

(10,141)

(6,472)

(8,660)

(16,613)

(8,660)

After-tax impact of loss-earnback

33,581

21,433

28,160

55,014

28,160











Adjusted net income (B)

$         49,294

$         41,796

$         31,711

$      166,062

$      104,375











Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (C)

41,481,132

41,481,542

41,422,973

41,453,247

41,327,216











D-EPS (A/C)

$             0.38

$             0.49

$             0.09

$             2.68

$             1.84

Adjusted D-EPS (B/C)

$             1.19

$             1.01

$             0.77

$             4.01

$             2.53

APPENDIX E:  Calculation of Return on Average Assets ("ROA") and Adjusted ROA

For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands)

December
31, 2025

September
30, 2025

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December
31, 2024











Net income (A)

$      15,713

$      20,363

$      38,566

$      36,406

$        3,551

After-tax impact of loss-earnback

33,581

21,433



28,160

Adjusted net income (B)

$      49,294

$      41,796

$      38,566

$      36,406

$      31,711











Average total assets (C)

$  12,716,139

$  12,640,016

$  12,458,372

$  12,226,810

$  12,243,771











ROA (A/C)

0.49 %

0.64 %

1.24 %

1.21 %

0.12 %

Adjusted ROA (B/C)

1.54 %

1.31 %

1.24 %

1.21 %

1.03 %

APPENDIX F:  Calculation of Return on Common Equity ("ROCE") and Adjusted ROCE

For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands)

December
31, 2025

September
30, 2025

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December
31, 2024











Net income (A)

$      15,713

$      20,363

$      38,566

$      36,406

$        3,551

After-tax impact of loss-earnback

33,581

21,433



28,160

Adjusted net income (B)

$      49,294

$      41,796

$      38,566

$      36,406

$      31,711











Average common equity (C)

$ 1,627,976

$ 1,571,104

$ 1,530,550

$ 1,467,871

$ 1,466,181











ROCE (A/C)

3.83 %

5.14 %

10.11 %

10.06 %

0.96 %

Adjusted ROCE (B/C)

12.01 %

10.55 %

10.11 %

10.06 %

8.60 %

APPENDIX G:  Calculation of Return on TCE ("ROTCE") and Adjusted ROTCE

For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands)

December
31, 2025

September
30, 2025

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December
31, 2024











Net Income

$      15,713

$      20,363

$      38,566

$      36,406

$        3,551

Intangible asset amortization, net of taxes

994

1,066

1,123

1,159

1,195

Tangible Net income  (A)

16,707

21,429

39,689

37,565

4,746

After-tax impact of loss-earnback

33,581

21,433



28,160

Adjusted tangible net income  (B)

$      50,288

$      42,862

$      39,689

$      37,565

$      32,906











Average common equity

$ 1,627,976

$ 1,571,104

$ 1,530,550

$ 1,467,871

$ 1,466,181

Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles, net of related taxes

(484,313)

(485,331)

(486,393)

(487,395)

(488,624)

Average TCE  (C)

$ 1,143,663

$ 1,085,773

$ 1,044,157

$    980,476

$    977,557











ROTCE (A/C)

5.80 %

7.83 %

15.25 %

15.54 %

1.93 %

Adjusted ROTCE (B/C)

17.45 %

15.66 %

15.25 %

15.54 %

13.39 %

APPENDIX H: Impact of Hurricane Helene

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

($ in thousands)

December
31, 2025

September
30, 2025

December
31, 2024

December
31, 2025

December
31, 2024











Impact of Hurricane Helene









Provision for (benefit from) credit losses

$         (1,600)

$         (4,000)

$                —

$       (11,100)

$         13,000

Building repairs and maintenance



(24)


276

Other



(3)


93

Total

(1,600)

(4,000)

(27)

(11,100)

13,369

Less, tax impact

371

928

6

2,575

(3,096)

After-tax impact of Hurricane Helene

$         (1,229)

$         (3,072)

$              (21)

$         (8,525)

$         10,273











Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

41,481,132

41,481,542

41,422,973

41,453,247

41,327,216











Impact of Hurricane Helene per diluted share

$             0.03

$             0.07

$                —

$             0.21

$           (0.25)

Supplemental information

APPENDIX I: Loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM

Included in interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was loan purchase accounting discount accretion of $1.3 million compared to $1.6 million for the linked quarter and $2.2 million for the like quarter, with the activity primarily related to the continued repayments/reduction of the loan portfolio acquired from GrandSouth Bancorporation in January of 2023. Loan discount accretion had positive impacts of three basis points, four basis points and six basis points, respectively, on the Company's NIM and NIM-T/E in the fourth quarter of 2025, the linked quarter and the like quarter. 

The following table presents the impact to net interest income of the purchase accounting adjustments for each period.

For the Three Months Ended

NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS

($ in thousands)

December 31,
2025

September 30,
2025

December 31,
2024







Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans

$               1,298

$               1,584

$               2,195

Total interest income impact

1,298

1,584

2,195

Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on deposits

(62)

(77)

(145)

Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on borrowings

(161)

(197)

(195)

Total net interest expense impact

(223)

(274)

(340)

Total impact on net interest income

$               1,075

$               1,310

$               1,855

