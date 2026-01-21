First Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Data (Dollars in 000s, except

per share data) Q4-2025

Q3-2025

Q4-2024 Summary Income Statement Total interest income $ 143,634

$ 144,200

$ 132,395 Total interest expense 37,435

41,711

43,554 Net interest income 106,199

102,489

88,841 Provision for credit losses 4,732

3,442

507 Noninterest income (22,299)

(12,879)

(23,177) Noninterest expenses 62,223

60,211

58,279 Income tax expense 1,232

5,594

3,327 Net income $ 15,713

$ 20,363

$ 3,551











Key Metrics Diluted EPS $ 0.38

$ 0.49

$ 0.08 Adjusted diluted EPS (1) $ 1.19

$ 1.01

$ 0.76 Book value per share 39.89

38.67

34.96 Tangible book value per share 28.23

26.98

23.17 ROA 0.49 %

0.64 %

0.12 % Adjusted ROA (1) 1.54 %

1.31 %

1.03 % ROCE 3.83 %

5.14 %

1.29 % Adjusted ROCE (1) 12.01 %

10.55 %

8.60 % ROTCE 5.80 %

7.83 %

1.93 % Adjusted ROTCE (1) 17.45 %

15.66 %

13.39 % NIM 3.58 %

3.46 %

3.05 % NIM- T/E 3.60 %

3.47 %

3.08 % Quarterly NCO ratio 0.05 %

0.14 %

0.04 % ACL ratio 1.42 %

1.44 %

1.51 %











Capital Ratios (2) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.61 %

9.12 %

8.22 % Common equity tier I capital ratio 14.06 %

14.35 %

14.35 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.08 %

16.58 %

16.63 %

(1) Q4-2025, Q3-2025 and Q4-2024 adjusted to exclude impact of

securities loss of $43.7 million (after tax $33.6 million), $27.9 million

(after tax $21.4 million) and $36.8 million (after tax $28.2 million),

respectively. See Appendices D, E, F and G .

(2) December 31, 2025 ratios are preliminary.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Diluted earnings per share ("D-EPS") was $0.38 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $0.49 for the linked quarter and $0.08 for the like quarter.

Excluding the impact of the $43.7 million securities loss, adjusted D-EPS was $1.19 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Loan growth accelerated in the fourth quarter, resulting in total loans of $8.7 billion at December 31, 2025, representing an increase of $303.2 million, or 14.3% annualized. Total loan yield was 5.58%, down 11 basis points from the linked quarter and up 11 basis points from the like quarter.

The yield on securities increased 14 basis points to 2.69% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from 2.55% for the linked quarter. A securities loss-earnback transaction was executed during November, including the sale of $342.0 million of securities and the purchase of $228.4 million of securities with a weighted average yield of 4.36%. The increased yield on the new purchases was included for half of the fourth quarter.

Total cost of funds decreased 15 basis points to 1.36% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from 1.51% for the linked quarter and 1.62% for the like quarter.

Average core deposits were $10.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $7.8 million from the linked quarter. Total cost of deposits was 1.32%, a decrease of 14 basis points from 1.46% for the linked quarter and a decrease of 25 basis points from the like quarter at 1.57%.

Expense management continues to be a focus. Noninterest expenses of $62.2 million represented a $2.0 million increase from the linked quarter and $3.9 million from the like quarter. The linked quarter increase was driven by a $1.8 million increase in Other operating expenses and a $0.6 million increase in Total personnel expense.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company sold an office building and recognized a pretax gain of $4.6 million.

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were $3.5 billion, representing 32% of total deposits at December 31, 2025. During the fourth quarter of 2025, period end customer deposits contracted by $132.8 million.

The loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 81.2% as of December 31, 2025.

The Company repaid $18 million of subordinated debt during the fourth quarter. As a result, along with loan growth, certain regulatory capital ratios declined during the quarter.

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, reported unaudited fourth quarter and full year earnings today. The Company announced net income of $15.7 million, or $0.38 D-EPS, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $20.4 million, or $0.49 D-EPS, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 ("linked quarter") and $3.6 million, or $0.08 D-EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2024 ("like quarter"). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded net income of $111.0 million, or $2.68 per diluted common share, compared to $76.2 million, or $1.84 per diluted common share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Adjusting for the securities loss-earnback transaction completed in November, adjusted net income was $49.3 million, or $1.19 adjusted D-EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2025. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, excluding the securities loss-earnback transactions in the third and fourth quarters, adjusted net income was $166.1 million, or $4.01 adjusted D-EPS.

The Company continued to enhance net interest income and net interest margin ("NIM") during the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company recorded net interest income of $106.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $102.5 million for the linked quarter and $88.8 million for the like quarter. NIM for the fourth quarter of 2025 expanded to 3.58% from 3.46% for the linked quarter and 3.05% for the like quarter.

First Bancorp also continued to maintain expense control with noninterest expenses of $62.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, up slightly from $60.2 million for the linked quarter and $58.3 million for the like quarter. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded noninterest expense of $239.3 million, up slightly from $235.6 million, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

The results for the fourth quarter 2025 include a securities loss of $43.7 million ($33.6 million after-taxes, or negative $0.81 per diluted share) from the securities loss-earnback transaction that included the sale of $342.0 million of available-for-sale securities yielding of 1.67%. The reconciliations from net income and D-EPS to adjusted net income and adjusted D-EPS (both non-GAAP measures) for the fourth quarter of 2025 are presented in Appendix D .

The results for the fourth quarter of 2025 also include a $1.6 million reduction to the potential impacts to the allowance for credit losses from Hurricane Helene ($1.2 million after-taxes or $0.03 per diluted share).The reconciliations from net income and per share impact for the fourth quarter of 2025 are presented in Appendix H .

Richard H. Moore, Chairman and CEO of the Company, stated "First Bancorp closed 2025 with strong momentum, highlighted by a 51 basis-point expansion in net interest margin for the year, solid loan growth and continued expense discipline. During the quarter we grew loans at an annualized rate of more than 14% and our earnings continued to benefit from rising asset yields as higher-yielding assets replaced lower-yielding COVID-era assets. Our liquidity, capital and credit quality remain strong and we are very pleased with the Bank's performance and its accelerating momentum as we move into 2026."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $106.2 million, an increase of 3.6% from the linked quarter of $102.5 million and 19.5% from the like quarter of $88.8 million. The increase in net interest income from the linked and like quarters was primarily driven by our focused efforts to manage deposit costs after the rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2025, while increasing loan yields through originations as well as increased securities yields resulting from the securities loss-earnback transactions executed in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the third and fourth quarters of 2025.

The Company's NIM for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 3.58%, an increase of 12 basis points from the linked quarter and 53 basis points from the like quarter. Within interest-earning assets, average loans increased $237.8 million while loan yields decreased 11 basis points during the quarter to 5.58%, attributable to the three rate cuts by the Federal Reserve between September and December 2025. Also, we executed a securities loss-earnback transaction including the purchase of $228.4 million of securities with a weighted average yield of 4.36% that contributed to the 14 basis point increase in the yield on securities as compared to the linked quarter. During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 21 basis points from the linked quarter and declined 34 basis points from the like quarter, attributable to the three rate cuts by the Federal Reserve between September and December 2024 and the three additional rate cuts between September and December 2025. The like quarter expansion of NIM was driven by the same factors described above resulting in an increase of 73 basis points in securities yield, an increase of 11 basis points in loan yields, and a decrease of 34 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.





For the Three Months Ended YIELD INFORMATION

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024













Yield on loans

5.58 %

5.69 %

5.47 % Yield on securities

2.69 %

2.55 %

1.96 % Yield on other earning assets

4.31 %

4.64 %

4.49 % Yield on total interest-earning assets

4.84 %

4.86 %

4.55 %













Cost of interest-bearing deposits

1.97 %

2.18 %

2.31 % Cost of borrowings

7.04 %

7.20 %

7.66 % Cost of total interest-bearing liabilities

2.02 %

2.24 %

2.38 % Total cost of funds

1.36 %

1.51 %

1.62 % Cost of total deposits

1.32 %

1.46 %

1.57 %













Net interest margin (1)

3.58 %

3.46 %

3.05 % Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)

3.60 %

3.47 %

3.08 % Average prime rate

7.02 %

7.46 %

7.81 %













(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. The tax-equivalent amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed using the expected tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

See Appendix I regarding loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM.

Provision for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company recorded $4.7 million, $3.4 million and $0.5 million in provision for credit losses, respectively. The provision for the fourth quarter of 2025 was driven by net charge-offs of $1.1 million and reserves related to $303.2 million of loan growth, partially offset by the $1.6 million reduction in reserves for potential credit exposure from Hurricane Helene. The net effect of these factors was a $2.6 million increase in the allowance for credit losses to $123.6 million, or 1.42% of loans. Additionally, the $1.0 million provision for unfunded commitments during the quarter was the result of an increase in the level of available unfunded lending commitments. The provision for the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven by loan growth and net charge offs.

Based upon its continuing evaluation of the potential impacts from Hurricane Helene, the Company adjusted the incremental reserve for potential exposure from Hurricane Helene to $1.9 million as of December 31, 2025. The remaining incremental reserve contributes two basis points to the Allowance for Credit Losses at period end.

Asset quality remained strong with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.05% for the fourth quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $37.7 million at December 31, 2025, or 0.30% of total assets, down slightly from 0.31% at September 30, 2025 and consistent with 0.30% at December 31, 2024.

The following table presents the summary of NPAs and asset quality ratios for each period.

ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands)

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024













Nonperforming assets











Nonaccrual loans

$ 36,315

$ 37,289

$ 31,779 Accruing loans > 90 days past due

—

—

— Total nonperforming loans

36,315

37,289

31,779 Foreclosed real estate

1,425

1,718

4,965 Total nonperforming assets

$ 37,740

$ 39,007

$ 36,744













Asset Quality Ratios











Quarterly net charge-offs to average loans - annualized

0.05 %

0.14 %

0.04 % Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.42 %

0.44 %

0.39 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.30 %

0.31 %

0.30 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.42 %

1.44 %

1.51 %

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was negative $22.3 million, reflecting the inclusion of the $43.7 million loss on securities. Excluding the loss on securities, noninterest income totaled $21.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, a 42.6% increase from the $15.0 million adjusted noninterest income recorded in the linked quarter and a 57.0% increase from the $13.6 million recorded for the like quarter. As compared to the linked quarter, noninterest income, excluding the loss on securities, increased primarily due to a pretax gain of $4.6 million realized upon the sale of an office building during the quarter.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $62.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $60.2 million for the linked quarter and $58.3 million for the like quarter. The $2.0 million, or 3.3%, increase in noninterest expense from the linked quarter was driven by a $0.6 million increase in total personnel expenses arising from increased total personnel expense and incentives as well as a $1.8 million increase in other operating expenses. The $3.9 million increase from the like quarter was driven by a $2.3 million increase in total personnel expenses and a $1.7 million increase in other operating expenses. For the fourth quarter of 2025, other operating expenses included several elevated expense categories arising from increased customer-driven and seasonal activity.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $5.6 million for the linked quarter and $3.3 million for the like quarter. These equated to effective tax rates of 7.3%, 21.6% and 48.4% for the respective periods. The fourth quarter of 2025 included approximately $2.1 million of net discrete tax benefits, primarily arising from state taxes, including the continued NC graduated tax rate reductions.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2025 were $12.7 billion, a decrease of $81.9 million, or 2.5% annualized, from the linked quarter and an increase of $520.6 million, or 4.3%, from a year earlier.

Key period end balance sheet components are presented below.

BALANCES ($ in thousands)

December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

December

31, 2024

Change

4Q25 vs

3Q25

Change

4Q25 vs

4Q24





















Total assets

$ 12,668,339

$ 12,750,263

$ 12,147,694

(0.6) %

4.3 % Loans

8,722,419

8,419,224

8,094,676

3.6 %

7.8 % Investment securities

2,561,655

2,680,401

2,563,060

(4.4) %

(0.1) % Total cash and cash equivalents

309,595

597,975

507,507

(48.2) %

(39.0) % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,486,985

3,580,560

3,367,624

(2.6) %

3.5 % Interest-bearing deposits

7,261,436

7,300,610

7,162,901

(0.5) %

1.4 % Borrowings

74,569

92,421

91,876

(19.3) %

(18.8) % Shareholders' equity

1,654,168

1,603,323

1,445,611

3.2 %

14.4 %

Driven by prepayments, maturities and sales in excess of reinvestments, total investment securities decreased to $2.6 billion at December 31, 2025, reflecting a $118.7 million decrease from the linked quarter. Total unrealized losses on available for sale investment securities was $194.1 million at December 31, 2025, as compared to $251.8 million at September 30, 2025 and $368.1 million at December 31, 2024. As part of the November securities loss-earnback transaction in the securities portfolio, $342.0 million of securities were sold at a loss of $43.7 million and $228.4 million of securities were purchased, with a weighted average yield of 4.36%.

Total loans amounted to $8.7 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $303.2 million, or 14.3% annualized, from September 30, 2025 and an increase of $627.7 million, or 7.8%, from December 31, 2024. Please see below table for total loan portfolio mix. As of December 31, 2025, there were no notable concentrations in geographies within North Carolina and South Carolina or industries, including in office or hospitality categories, which are included in the "commercial real estate - non-owner occupied" category in the table below. The Company's exposure to non-owner occupied office loans represented approximately 6.3% of the total portfolio at December 31, 2025, with the largest loan being $33.0 million and with an average loan outstanding balance of $1.4 million. Non-owner occupied office loans are generally in non-metro markets and the ten largest loans in this category represent less than 2% of the total loan portfolio.

The following table presents the period end balance and portfolio percentage by loan category.

LOAN PORTFOLIO

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 ($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

























Commercial and industrial

$ 1,046,438

12 %

$ 904,226

11 %

$ 919,690

11 % Construction, development & other land loans

753,199

9 %

688,302

8 %

647,167

8 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied

1,353,912

15 %

1,337,345

16 %

1,248,812

16 % Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

2,843,555

33 %

2,773,349

33 %

2,625,554

33 % Multi-family real estate

537,015

6 %

535,681

6 %

506,407

6 % Residential 1-4 family real estate

1,736,453

20 %

1,743,884

21 %

1,729,322

21 % Home equity loans/lines of credit

383,652

4 %

365,488

4 %

345,883

4 % Consumer loans

67,458

1 %

70,031

1 %

70,653

1 % Loans, gross

8,721,682

100 %

8,418,306

100 %

8,093,488

100 % Unamortized net deferred loan fees

737





918





1,188



Total loans

$ 8,722,419





$ 8,419,224





$ 8,094,676





Total deposits were $10.7 billion at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $132.7 million, or 4.8% annualized, from September 30, 2025 and an increase of $217.9 million, or 2.1%, from December 31, 2024.

The Company has a diversified and granular deposit base which has remained a stable funding source with noninterest-bearing deposits comprising 32% of total deposits at December 31, 2025. As presented in the table below, our deposit mix has remained relatively consistent.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 ($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

























Noninterest-bearing checking accounts

$ 3,486,985

32 %

$ 3,580,560

33 %

$ 3,367,624

32 % Interest-bearing checking accounts

1,420,795

13 %

1,418,378

13 %

1,398,395

13 % Money market accounts

4,510,356

42 %

4,527,728

41 %

4,285,405

41 % Savings accounts

526,643

5 %

532,462

5 %

542,133

5 % Other time deposits

493,282

5 %

504,942

5 %

566,514

5 % Time deposits >$250,000

305,473

3 %

312,255

3 %

360,854

4 % Total customer deposits

10,743,534

100 %

10,876,325

100 %

10,520,925

100 % Brokered deposits

4,887

— %

4,845

— %

9,600

— % Total deposits

$ 10,748,421

100 %

$ 10,881,170

100 %

$ 10,530,525

100 %

As of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, estimated insured deposits totaled $6.5 billion, or 60.2% of total deposits. In addition, at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, there were collateralized deposits of $730.4 million and $682.7 million, respectively, such that approximately 67.0% and 66.0%, respectively, of our total deposits were insured or collateralized at those dates.

Capital

The Company maintains capital in excess of well-capitalized regulatory requirements, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio at December 31, 2025 of 16.08%, down from the linked quarter ratio of 16.58% and from the like quarter ratio of 16.63%. The decrease during the fourth quarter of 2025 in risk-based capital ratios was driven by the $303.2 million of loan growth during the quarter, which carries a higher risk weight than short term investments, along with the repayment of $18.0 million of subordinated debt during the quarter.

The Company has elected to exclude accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") related primarily to available for sale securities from common equity tier 1 capital. AOCI is included in the Company's tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) which was 9.61% at December 31, 2025, an increase of 49 basis points from the linked quarter and 139 basis points from December 31, 2024. The fourth quarter increase in TCE was driven by improvements in the level of unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio during the quarter, partially a result of the securities loss-earnback transaction along with market improvements. Please refer to Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to TCE (a non-GAAP measure) and Appendix C for a calculation of the TCE ratio (a non-GAAP measure).

CAPITAL RATIOS

December 31,

2025

(estimated)

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.61 %

9.12 %

8.22 % Common equity tier I capital ratio

14.06 %

14.35 %

14.35 % Tier I leverage ratio

11.19 %

11.18 %

11.15 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio

14.83 %

15.14 %

15.17 % Total risk-based capital ratio

16.08 %

16.58 %

16.63 %

Liquidity

Liquidity is evaluated as both on-balance sheet (primarily cash and cash-equivalents, unpledged securities and other marketable assets) and off-balance sheet (readily available lines of credit and other funding sources). The Company continues to manage liquidity sources, including unused lines of credit, at levels believed to be adequate to meet its operating needs for the foreseeable future.

The Company's on-balance sheet liquidity ratio (net liquid assets as a percent of net liabilities) at December 31, 2025 was 14.9%. In addition, the Company had approximately $2.5 billion in available lines of credit at that date resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 32.8%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $12.7 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 113 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com for more information.

First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Caution about Forward-Looking Statements : This News Release release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

Non-GAAP Measures

In this Earnings Release, we present certain measures of our performance that are calculated by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Company management uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of evaluating our performance. Non-GAAP measures exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Company management believes an appropriate analysis of the Company's financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying such performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Please see the Appendices attached to this Earnings Release for reconciliations of return on tangible common equity, tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, the tangible common equity ratio, adjusted net income and adjusted D-EPS.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT





For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data - unaudited)

December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

December

31, 2024

December

31, 2025

December

31, 2024 Interest income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 120,020

$ 118,822

$ 109,835

$ 462,306

$ 441,181 Interest on investment securities:



















Taxable interest income

18,103

17,571

12,712

68,055

47,510 Tax-exempt interest income

1,115

1,114

1,116

4,461

4,466 Other, principally overnight investments

4,396

6,693

8,732

22,413

26,083 Total interest income

143,634

144,200

132,395

557,235

519,240 Interest expense



















Interest on deposits

35,959

40,035

41,786

152,518

172,085 Interest on borrowings

1,476

1,676

1,768

6,470

14,882 Total interest expense

37,435

41,711

43,554

158,988

186,967 Net interest income

106,199

102,489

88,841

398,247

332,273 Provision for credit losses

4,732

3,442

507

11,502

16,448 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

101,467

99,047

88,334

386,745

315,825 Noninterest income



















Service charges on deposit accounts

4,269

4,225

4,293

16,237

16,620 Other service charges and fees

5,653

6,355

5,828

24,486

22,267 Presold mortgage loan fees and gains on sale

583

471

676

1,819

2,292 Commissions from sales of financial products

1,800

1,678

1,202

6,274

5,270 SBA loan sale gains

—

869

291

1,072

3,630 Bank-owned life insurance income

1,375

1,289

1,225

5,113

4,773 Securities losses, net

(43,722)

(27,905)

(36,820)

(71,627)

(37,981) Other Income, net

7,743

139

128

8,691

1,028 Total noninterest income

(22,299)

(12,879)

(23,177)

(7,935)

17,899 Noninterest expenses



















Salaries, incentives and commissions expense

30,747

31,065

28,447

119,478

113,853 Employee benefit expense

6,673

5,751

6,702

24,706

26,169 Total personnel expense

37,420

36,816

35,149

144,184

140,022 Occupancy and equipment expense

4,903

5,145

4,700

20,435

20,535 Intangibles amortization expense

1,294

1,394

1,563

5,672

6,604 Other operating expenses

18,606

16,856

16,867

69,019

68,446 Total noninterest expenses

62,223

60,211

58,279

239,310

235,607 Income before income taxes

16,945

25,957

6,878

139,500

98,117 Income tax expense

1,232

5,594

3,327

28,452

21,902 Net income

$ 15,713

$ 20,363

$ 3,551

$ 111,048

$ 76,215 Earnings per common share:



















Basic

$ 0.38

$ 0.49

$ 0.09

$ 2.68

$ 1.85 Diluted

0.38

0.49

0.08

2.68

1.84

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands - unaudited)

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets











Cash and due from banks, noninterest-bearing

$ 146,759

$ 138,369

$ 78,596 Due from banks, interest-bearing

162,836

459,606

428,911 Total cash and cash equivalents

309,595

597,975

507,507













Securities available for sale

2,048,556

2,165,668

2,043,062 Securities held to maturity

513,099

514,733

519,998 Presold mortgages and SBA loans held for sale

7,790

4,032

5,942













Loans

8,722,419

8,419,224

8,094,676 Allowance for credit losses on loans

(123,581)

(120,948)

(122,572) Net loans

8,598,838

8,298,276

7,972,104













Premises and equipment, net

139,125

141,441

143,459 Accrued interest receivable

39,206

35,986

36,329 Goodwill

478,750

478,750

478,750 Other intangible assets, net

17,232

18,526

22,904 Bank-owned life insurance

193,286

191,911

188,460 Other assets

322,862

302,965

229,179 Total assets

$ 12,668,339

$ 12,750,263

$ 12,147,694













Liabilities











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 3,486,985

$ 3,580,560

$ 3,367,624 Interest-bearing deposits

7,261,436

7,300,610

7,162,901 Total deposits

10,748,421

10,881,170

10,530,525













Borrowings

74,569

92,421

91,876 Accrued interest payable

3,747

4,436

4,604 Other liabilities

187,434

168,913

75,078 Total liabilities

11,014,171

11,146,940

10,702,083













Shareholders' equity











Common stock

973,884

973,235

971,313 Retained earnings

829,659

823,483

756,327 Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition

(885)

(877)

(1,148) Rabbi trust obligation

885

877

1,148 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(149,375)

(193,395)

(282,029) Total shareholders' equity

1,654,168

1,603,323

1,445,611 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 12,668,339

$ 12,750,263

$ 12,147,694

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

TREND INFORMATION





For the Three Months Ended



December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31, 2024





















PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)



















ROA (1)

0.49 %

0.64 %

1.24 %

1.21 %

0.12 % Adjusted ROA (2)

1.54 %

1.31 %

1.24 %

1.21 %

1.03 % ROCE (3)

3.83 %

5.14 %

10.11 %

10.06 %

0.96 % Adjusted ROCE (4)

12.01 %

10.55 %

10.11 %

10.06 %

8.60 % ROTCE (5)

5.80 %

7.83 %

15.25 %

15.54 %

1.93 % Adjusted ROTCE (6)

17.45 %

15.66 %

15.25 %

15.54 %

13.39 %





















COMMON SHARE DATA



















Cash dividends declared - common

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.22

$ 0.22 Book value per common share

$ 39.89

$ 38.67

$ 37.53

$ 36.46

$ 34.96 Tangible book value per share (7)

$ 28.23

$ 26.98

$ 25.82

$ 24.69

$ 23.17 Common shares outstanding at end of period

41,466,227

41,465,437

41,468,098

41,368,828

41,347,418 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

41,481,132

41,481,542

41,441,393

41,406,525

41,422,973





















CAPITAL INFORMATION (preliminary for current quarter)















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (8)

9.61 %

9.12 %

8.83 %

8.55 %

8.22 % Common equity tier I capital ratio

14.06 %

14.35 %

14.64 %

14.52 %

14.35 % Total risk-based capital ratio

16.08 %

16.58 %

16.90 %

16.80 %

16.63 %























(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets. (2) See Appendix E for a reconciliation of ROA to adjusted ROA. (3) Calculated by dividing annualized tangible net income (net income adjusted for intangible asset amortization, net of tax), by average common equity. See Appendix F for the components of the calculation. (4) See Appendix F for a reconciliation of ROCE to adjusted ROCE. (5) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix G for the components of the calculation and the reconciliation of average common equity to average TCE. (6) See Appendix G for a reconciliation of ROTCE to adjusted ROTCE. (7) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix B for the resulting calculation. (8) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix C for the resulting calculation.





For the Three Months Ended INCOME STATEMENT ($ in thousands except per share data)

December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31, 2024





















Net interest income

$ 106,199

$ 102,489

$ 96,676

$ 92,883

$ 88,841 Provision for credit losses

4,732

3,442

2,212

1,116

507 Noninterest income

(22,299)

(12,879)

14,341

12,902

(23,177) Noninterest expense

62,223

60,211

58,983

57,893

58,279 Income before income taxes

16,945

25,957

49,822

46,776

6,878 Income tax expense

1,232

5,594

11,256

10,370

3,327 Net income

15,713

20,363

38,566

36,406

3,551





















Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.38

$ 0.49

$ 0.93

$ 0.88

$ 0.08

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - QUARTERS



For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 ($ in thousands) Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate

Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate

Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate Assets

































Loans (1) (2) $ 8,535,422

$ 120,020

5.58 %

$ 8,297,643

$ 118,822

5.69 %

$ 7,993,671

$ 109,835

5.47 % Taxable securities 2,566,169

18,103

2.82 %

2,637,711

17,571

2.66 %

2,535,232

12,712

2.01 % Non-taxable securities 285,729

1,115

1.56 %

286,750

1,114

1.56 %

289,922

1,116

1.54 % Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash 404,658

4,396

4.31 %

571,922

6,693

4.64 %

773,655

8,732

4.49 % Total interest-earning assets 11,791,978

143,634

4.84 %

11,794,026

144,200

4.86 %

11,592,480

132,395

4.55 % Cash and due from banks 147,748









149,771









80,481







Premises and equipment 140,552









141,858









144,467







Other assets 635,861









554,361









426,343







Total assets $ 12,716,139









$ 12,640,016









$ 12,243,771







Liabilities

































Interest-bearing checking $ 1,381,272

$ 2,100

0.60 %

$ 1,403,683

$ 2,420

0.68 %

$ 1,389,063

$ 2,438

0.70 % Money market deposits 4,539,138

28,358

2.48 %

4,510,662

31,674

2.79 %

4,273,170

31,430

2.93 % Savings deposits 530,147

249

0.19 %

535,464

267

0.20 %

542,861

269

0.20 % Other time deposits 503,149

2,937

2.32 %

514,143

3,029

2.34 %

598,152

4,192

2.79 % Time deposits >$250,000 305,844

2,315

3.00 %

328,207

2,645

3.20 %

377,693

3,457

3.64 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,259,550

35,959

1.97 %

7,292,159

40,035

2.18 %

7,180,939

41,786

2.31 % Borrowings 83,117

1,476

7.04 %

92,349

1,676

7.20 %

91,789

1,768

7.66 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,342,667

37,435

2.02 %

7,384,508

41,711

2.24 %

7,272,728

43,554

2.38 % Noninterest-bearing checking 3,575,317









3,550,499









3,427,690







Other liabilities 170,179









133,905









77,172







Shareholders' equity 1,627,976









1,571,104









1,466,181







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,716,139









$ 12,640,016









$ 12,243,771







Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income



$ 106,199

3.58 %





$ 102,489

3.46 %





$ 88,841

3.05 % Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income –

tax-equivalent (3)



$ 106,601

3.60 %





$ 102,828

3.47 %





$ 89,587

3.08 % Interest rate spread







2.82 %









2.62 %









2.17 % Average prime rate







7.02 %









7.46 %









7.81 %



(1) Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown. Interest earned includes recognized net loan fees, including late fees, prepayment fees, and net deferred loan (cost)/fee amortization in the amounts of $(0.2) million, $(0.3) million and $(0.3) million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. (2) Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $1.3 million, $1.6 million and $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - YEAR-TO-DATE















For the Twelve Months Ended













December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 ($ in thousands)











Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate

Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate Assets

































Loans (1) (2)











$ 8,283,246

$ 462,306

5.58 %

$ 8,046,681

$ 441,181

5.48 % Taxable securities











2,632,412

68,055

2.59 %

2,608,494

47,510

1.82 % Non-taxable securities











287,298

4,461

1.55 %

291,520

4,466

1.53 % Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash











496,404

22,413

4.52 %

561,886

26,083

4.64 % Total interest-earning assets











11,699,360

557,235

4.76 %

11,508,581

519,240

4.51 % Cash and due from banks











146,136









84,997







Premises and equipment











141,884









147,916







Other assets











524,650









393,001







Total assets











$ 12,512,030









$ 12,134,495







Liabilities

































Interest-bearing checking











$ 1,412,605

$ 9,443

0.67 %

$ 1,395,856

$ 9,910

0.71 % Money market deposits











4,437,314

119,158

2.69 %

4,039,999

126,531

3.13 % Savings deposits











535,863

1,009

0.19 %

564,473

1,209

0.21 % Other time deposits











527,357

12,406

2.35 %

666,868

20,429

3.06 % Time deposits >$250,000











332,895

10,502

3.15 %

373,851

14,006

3.75 % Total interest-bearing deposits











7,246,034

152,518

2.10 %

7,041,047

172,085

2.44 % Borrowings











89,889

6,470

7.20 %

232,967

14,882

6.39 % Total interest-bearing liabilities











7,335,923

158,988

2.17 %

7,274,014

186,967

2.57 % Noninterest-bearing checking











3,506,429









3,367,035







Other liabilities











119,805









76,985







Shareholders' equity











1,549,873









1,416,461







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity











$ 12,512,030









$ 12,134,495







Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income















$ 398,247

3.40 %





$ 332,273

2.89 % Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income – tax-equivalent (3)













$ 399,636

3.42 %





$ 335,256

2.93 % Interest rate spread



















2.59 %









1.94 % Average prime rate



















7.37 %









8.31 %



(1) Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown. Interest earned includes recognized net loan fees, including late fees, prepayment fees, and net deferred loan (cost)/fee amortization in the amounts of $(1.1) million and $(1.6) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. (2) Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $6.1 million and $8.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

APPENDIX A: Reconciliation of Common Equity to Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31, 2024





















Total shareholders' common equity

$ 1,654,168

$ 1,603,323

$ 1,556,180

$ 1,508,176

$ 1,445,611 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of related taxes

(483,643)

(484,623)

(485,657)

(486,749)

(487,660) Tangible common equity

$ 1,170,525

$ 1,118,700

$ 1,070,523

$ 1,021,427

$ 957,951

APPENDIX B: Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Share ("TBVPS")





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands except per share data)

December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31, 2024





















Tangible common equity ( Appendix A )

$ 1,170,525

$ 1,118,700

$ 1,070,523

$ 1,021,427

$ 957,951





















Common shares outstanding

41,466,227

41,465,437

41,468,098

41,368,828

41,347,418 Tangible book value per common share

$ 28.23

$ 26.98

$ 25.82

$ 24.69

$ 23.17

APPENDIX C: TCE Ratio





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31, 2024





















Tangible common equity ( Appendix A )

$ 1,170,525

$ 1,118,700

$ 1,070,523

$ 1,021,427

$ 957,951





















Total assets

12,668,339

12,750,263

12,608,265

12,436,245

12,147,694 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of related taxes

(483,643)

(484,623)

(485,657)

(486,749)

(487,660) Tangible assets ("TA")

$ 12,184,696

$ 12,265,640

$ 12,122,608

$ 11,949,496

$ 11,660,034 TCE to TA ratio

9.61 %

9.12 %

8.83 %

8.55 %

8.22 %

APPENDIX D: Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted D-EPS







For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended ($ in thousands)

December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

December

31, 2024

December

31, 2025

December

31, 2024





















Net income (A)

$ 15,713

$ 20,363

$ 3,551

$ 111,048

$ 76,215 Impact of loss-earnback



















Securities loss from loss-earnback

43,722

27,905

36,820

71,627

36,820 Less, tax impact

(10,141)

(6,472)

(8,660)

(16,613)

(8,660) After-tax impact of loss-earnback

33,581

21,433

28,160

55,014

28,160





















Adjusted net income (B)

$ 49,294

$ 41,796

$ 31,711

$ 166,062

$ 104,375





















Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (C)

41,481,132

41,481,542

41,422,973

41,453,247

41,327,216





















D-EPS (A/C)

$ 0.38

$ 0.49

$ 0.09

$ 2.68

$ 1.84 Adjusted D-EPS (B/C)

$ 1.19

$ 1.01

$ 0.77

$ 4.01

$ 2.53

APPENDIX E: Calculation of Return on Average Assets ("ROA") and Adjusted ROA





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31, 2024





















Net income (A)

$ 15,713

$ 20,363

$ 38,566

$ 36,406

$ 3,551 After-tax impact of loss-earnback

33,581

21,433

—

—

28,160 Adjusted net income (B)

$ 49,294

$ 41,796

$ 38,566

$ 36,406

$ 31,711





















Average total assets (C)

$ 12,716,139

$ 12,640,016

$ 12,458,372

$ 12,226,810

$ 12,243,771





















ROA (A/C)

0.49 %

0.64 %

1.24 %

1.21 %

0.12 % Adjusted ROA (B/C)

1.54 %

1.31 %

1.24 %

1.21 %

1.03 %

APPENDIX F: Calculation of Return on Common Equity ("ROCE") and Adjusted ROCE





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31, 2024





















Net income (A)

$ 15,713

$ 20,363

$ 38,566

$ 36,406

$ 3,551 After-tax impact of loss-earnback

33,581

21,433

—

—

28,160 Adjusted net income (B)

$ 49,294

$ 41,796

$ 38,566

$ 36,406

$ 31,711





















Average common equity (C)

$ 1,627,976

$ 1,571,104

$ 1,530,550

$ 1,467,871

$ 1,466,181





















ROCE (A/C)

3.83 %

5.14 %

10.11 %

10.06 %

0.96 % Adjusted ROCE (B/C)

12.01 %

10.55 %

10.11 %

10.06 %

8.60 %

APPENDIX G: Calculation of Return on TCE ("ROTCE") and Adjusted ROTCE





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31, 2024





















Net Income

$ 15,713

$ 20,363

$ 38,566

$ 36,406

$ 3,551 Intangible asset amortization, net of taxes

994

1,066

1,123

1,159

1,195 Tangible Net income (A)

16,707

21,429

39,689

37,565

4,746 After-tax impact of loss-earnback

33,581

21,433

—

—

28,160 Adjusted tangible net income (B)

$ 50,288

$ 42,862

$ 39,689

$ 37,565

$ 32,906





















Average common equity

$ 1,627,976

$ 1,571,104

$ 1,530,550

$ 1,467,871

$ 1,466,181 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles, net of related taxes

(484,313)

(485,331)

(486,393)

(487,395)

(488,624) Average TCE (C)

$ 1,143,663

$ 1,085,773

$ 1,044,157

$ 980,476

$ 977,557





















ROTCE (A/C)

5.80 %

7.83 %

15.25 %

15.54 %

1.93 % Adjusted ROTCE (B/C)

17.45 %

15.66 %

15.25 %

15.54 %

13.39 %

APPENDIX H: Impact of Hurricane Helene





For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended ($ in thousands)

December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

December

31, 2024

December

31, 2025

December

31, 2024





















Impact of Hurricane Helene



















Provision for (benefit from) credit losses

$ (1,600)

$ (4,000)

$ —

$ (11,100)

$ 13,000 Building repairs and maintenance

—

—

(24)

—

276 Other

—

—

(3)

—

93 Total

(1,600)

(4,000)

(27)

(11,100)

13,369 Less, tax impact

371

928

6

2,575

(3,096) After-tax impact of Hurricane Helene

$ (1,229)

$ (3,072)

$ (21)

$ (8,525)

$ 10,273





















Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

41,481,132

41,481,542

41,422,973

41,453,247

41,327,216





















Impact of Hurricane Helene per diluted share

$ 0.03

$ 0.07

$ —

$ 0.21

$ (0.25)

Supplemental information

APPENDIX I: Loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM

Included in interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was loan purchase accounting discount accretion of $1.3 million compared to $1.6 million for the linked quarter and $2.2 million for the like quarter, with the activity primarily related to the continued repayments/reduction of the loan portfolio acquired from GrandSouth Bancorporation in January of 2023. Loan discount accretion had positive impacts of three basis points, four basis points and six basis points, respectively, on the Company's NIM and NIM-T/E in the fourth quarter of 2025, the linked quarter and the like quarter.

The following table presents the impact to net interest income of the purchase accounting adjustments for each period.





For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS ($ in thousands)

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024













Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans

$ 1,298

$ 1,584

$ 2,195 Total interest income impact

1,298

1,584

2,195 Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on deposits

(62)

(77)

(145) Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on borrowings

(161)

(197)

(195) Total net interest expense impact

(223)

(274)

(340) Total impact on net interest income

$ 1,075

$ 1,310

$ 1,855

SOURCE First Bancorp