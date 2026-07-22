First Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Data (Dollars in 000s, except

per share data) Q2-2026

Q1-2026

Q2-2025 Summary Income Statement Total interest income $ 148,315

$ 142,390

$ 136,731 Total interest expense 37,049

35,274

40,065 Net interest income 111,266

107,116

96,666 Provision for credit losses 1,169

3,083

2,212 Noninterest income 16,034

15,178

14,292 Noninterest expenses 62,761

60,218

58,924 Income tax expense 12,851

12,334

11,256 Net income $ 50,519

$ 46,659

$ 38,566











Key Metrics Diluted EPS $ 1.22

$ 1.13

$ 0.93 Book value per share 41.49

40.68

37.53 Tangible book value per

share 29.84

29.01

25.82 ROA 1.56 %

1.48 %

1.24 % ROCE 11.89 %

11.22 %

10.11 % ROTCE 16.88 %

16.05 %

15.25 % NIM 3.71 %

3.67 %

3.32 % NIM- T/E 3.73 %

3.69 %

3.32 % Efficiency ratio 49.12 %

49.05 %

53.00 % Quarterly NCO ratio 0.04 %

0.06 %

0.06 % ACL ratio 1.39 %

1.42 %

1.47 %











Capital Ratios (1) Tangible common equity

to tangible assets 9.83 %

9.63 %

8.83 % Common equity tier I

capital ratio 14.09 %

14.13 %

14.64 % Total risk-based capital

ratio 16.06 %

16.12 %

16.90 % (1) June 30, 2026 ratios are preliminary.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

D-EPS was $1.22 per share for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $1.13 for the linked quarter and $0.93 for the like quarter.

The net interest margin was 3.71% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an expansion of 0.04% from the linked quarter and 0.39% from the like quarter.

The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was 49.12%, compared to 49.05% for the linked quarter and 53.00% for the like quarter.

Total assets exceeded $13 billion at June 30, 2026, the highest level in First Bancorp's history.

Total loans were $9.0 billion at June 30, 2026, representing an increase of $194.9 million, or 8.9% annualized.

Total loan yield was 5.67%, up 10 basis points from the linked quarter and 14 basis points from the like quarter.

The yield on securities decreased 3 basis points to 2.71% from 2.74% for the linked quarter.

Total cost of funds increased 3 basis points to 1.34% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from 1.31% for the linked quarter and decreased 14 basis points from the like quarter.

Average core deposits were $11.0 billion, an increase of $181.0 million for the linked quarter and $268.1 million from the like quarter. Total cost of deposits was 1.31%, an increase of 3 basis points for the linked quarter and a decrease of 12 basis points from the like quarter.

Noninterest expenses of $62.8 million represented a $2.5 million increase from the linked quarter and a $3.8 million increase from the like quarter. The linked quarter increase was driven by a $2.0 million increase in Total personnel expense.

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were $3.6 billion, representing 32% of total deposits at June 30, 2026. During the second quarter of 2026, period end customer deposits grew by 2.6% annualized.

The loan-to-deposit ratio was 81.1% as of June 30, 2026.

On July 14, 2026, First Bancorp announced its pending acquisition of First Carolina Bancshares Corporation, scheduled to close in late 2026 or early 2027.

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, reported unaudited second quarter earnings today. The Company reported net income of $50.5 million, or $1.22 diluted earnings per share ("D-EPS"), for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $46.7 million, or $1.13 D-EPS, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 ("linked quarter") and $38.6 million, or $0.93 D-EPS, for the second quarter of 2025 ("like quarter").

On July 14, 2026, the Company announced an agreement to acquire First Carolina Bancshares Corporation ("First Carolina"), and its subsidiary, Carolina Bank & Trust Company ("Carolina Bank") headquartered in Florence, South Carolina, in a 75% stock and 25% cash transaction. This transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and approval of First Carolina's shareholders, and is expected to close in the late fourth quarter of 2026 or early first quarter of 2027. Carolina Bank operates 14 branches throughout the Pee Dee region of South Carolina and had approximately $831 million in total assets, $596 million in loans, and $714 million in deposits at June 30, 2026.

The Company continued to enhance net interest income and net interest margin ("NIM") during the second quarter of 2026. The Company recorded net interest income of $111.3 million for the current quarter, compared to $107.1 million for the linked quarter and $96.7 million for the like quarter. NIM for the second quarter of 2026 expanded to 3.71% from 3.67% for the linked quarter and 3.32% for the like quarter.

Noninterest expenses were $62.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, up from $60.2 million for the linked quarter, and $58.9 million for the like quarter. The efficiency ratio was 49.12% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 49.05% for the linked quarter and 53.00% for the like quarter.

Richard H. Moore, Chairman and CEO of the Company, stated, "First Bancorp continued to build on its positive start to 2026 with strong second quarter financial results driven by continued margin expansion, prudent balance sheet execution, high quality loans and a controlled efficiency ratio. Earnings continue to benefit from the repositioning of lower-yielding assets into higher-yielding opportunities, while our liquidity position, capital levels, and credit quality remain strong. We are pleased with our performance through the first half of the year and remain confident in our ability to sustain positive momentum and deliver continued success in 2026. We are excited about the acquisition of First Carolina which brings talented bankers and will help us accelerate our South Carolina growth expansion."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $111.3 million, an increase of 3.9% from the linked quarter of $107.1 million and an increase of 15.1% from the like quarter of $96.7 million. The increase in net interest income from the linked and like quarters resulted from additional loan volume and increasing loan yield through originations as well as one additional earning day compared to the linked quarter. The increase from the like quarter also resulted from our focused efforts to manage deposit costs after the rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2025.

The Company's NIM for the second quarter of 2026 was 3.71%, an increase of 4 basis points from the linked quarter and 39 basis points from the like quarter.

The linked quarter expansion of NIM was driven a $114.9 million increase in average loans along with a 10 basis points expansion in loan yield. Additionally, short-term investments contributed an additional $1.5 million from increased balances partially reduced by lower yields. Offsetting these increases, the cost of interest bearing deposits increased 5 basis points on growth of $98.8 million in average balances. Driving these increases, the average balance of money market deposits increased $99.6 million while the cost of those deposits increased 8 basis points.

The like quarter expansion of NIM was driven by growth of $708.9 million in average loans, coupled with a 14 basis point yield increase as well as the cost of interest bearing deposits decreasing 20 basis points. The Company shifted its mix of interest-earning assets to higher yielding assets from the like quarter, with loans increasing from 70.1% of average interest-earning assets to 74.1% in the current quarter, while securities contracted from 25.6% of average interest-earning assets to 22.3% and short-term investments contracted from 4.3% of average interest-bearing assets to 3.7%.





For the Three Months Ended YIELD INFORMATION

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

June 30,

2025













Yield on loans

5.67 %

5.57 %

5.53 % Yield on securities

2.71 %

2.74 %

2.41 % Yield on other earning assets

3.99 %

4.36 %

4.63 % Yield on total interest-earning assets

4.95 %

4.88 %

4.69 %













Cost of interest-bearing deposits

1.94 %

1.89 %

2.14 % Cost of borrowings

6.64 %

6.68 %

7.22 % Cost of total interest-bearing liabilities

1.99 %

1.94 %

2.20 % Total cost of funds

1.34 %

1.31 %

1.48 % Cost of total deposits

1.31 %

1.28 %

1.43 %













Net interest margin (1)

3.71 %

3.67 %

3.32 % Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)

3.73 %

3.69 %

3.32 % Average prime rate

6.75 %

6.75 %

7.50 %















(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.

(2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. The tax-equivalent amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed using the expected tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

See Appendix H regarding loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM.

Provision for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, the Company recorded $1.2 million, $3.1 million and $2.2 million in provision for credit losses, respectively. The provision for the second quarter of 2026 was driven by net charge-offs of $1.0 million. The Allowance for Credit Losses increased $0.2 million to $124.9 million, or 1.39% of loans. Additionally, the $22 thousand provision for unfunded commitments during the quarter was the result of additional unfunded lending commitments.

The Company did not adjust its incremental reserve for potential exposure from Hurricane Helene, maintaining a $1.9 million reserve as of June 30, 2026. The remaining incremental reserve contributed two basis points to the Allowance for Credit Losses at period end.

Asset quality remained strong with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.04% for the second quarter of 2026. Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $44.9 million at June 30, 2026, or 0.34% of total assets, up slightly from 0.32% at March 31, 2026 and 0.28% at June 30, 2025.

The following table presents the summary of NPAs and asset quality ratios for each period.

ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands)

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

June 30,

2025













Nonperforming assets











Nonaccrual loans

$ 44,283

$ 41,032

$ 34,625 Accruing loans > 90 days past due

—

—

— Total nonperforming loans

44,283

41,032

34,625 Foreclosed real estate

659

740

1,218 Total nonperforming assets

$ 44,942

$ 41,772

$ 35,843













Asset Quality Ratios











Quarterly net charge-offs to average loans - annualized

0.04 %

0.06 %

0.06 % Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.49 %

0.47 %

0.42 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.34 %

0.32 %

0.28 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.39 %

1.42 %

1.47 %

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $16.0 million, a $0.9 million increase from the linked quarter, primarily related to a $0.7 million increase in Other income, net. The current quarter reflected a 12.2% increase from $14.3 million for the like quarter, primarily related to a $1.0 million increase in Other income net.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $62.8 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $60.2 million for the linked quarter and $58.9 million for the like quarter. The $2.5 million, or 4.2%, increase in noninterest expense from the linked quarter was driven by a $2.0 million increase in Total personnel expenses. The $3.8 million increase from the like quarter was driven by a $3.3 million increase in Total personnel expenses. While noninterest expenses have been increasing, they are the result of the Company's continued growth as the efficiency ratio was 49.12% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 49.05% for the linked quarter and 53.00% for the like quarter.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $12.9 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $12.3 million for the linked quarter and $11.3 million for the like quarter, reflecting effective tax rates of 20.3%, 20.9% and 22.6% for the respective periods.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2026 were $13.0 billion, an increase of $93.9 million, or 2.9% annualized, from the linked quarter and $433.4 million, or 3.4%, from a year earlier.

Key period end balance sheet components are presented below.

BALANCES ($ in thousands)

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

June 30,

2025

Change

2Q26 vs 1Q26

Change

2Q26 vs 2Q25





















Total assets

$ 13,041,615

$ 12,947,734

$ 12,608,265

0.7 %

3.4 % Loans

8,988,748

8,793,814

8,225,650

2.2 %

9.3 % Investment securities

2,448,787

2,491,035

2,661,236

(1.7) %

(8.0) % Total cash and cash equivalents

550,332

597,991

711,286

(8.0) %

(22.6) % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,597,565

3,596,629

3,542,626

— %

1.6 % Interest-bearing deposits

7,487,302

7,415,854

7,287,754

1.0 %

2.7 % Borrowings

74,717

74,643

92,237

0.1 %

(19.0) % Shareholders' equity

1,716,460

1,682,950

1,556,180

2.0 %

10.3 %

Driven by principal paydowns and maturities, total investment securities decreased to $2.4 billion at June 30, 2026, a $42.2 million decrease from the linked quarter. Total unrealized losses on available for sale investment securities were $204.5 million at June 30, 2026, as compared to $197.7 million at March 31, 2026 and $298.9 million at June 30, 2025.

Total loans were $9.0 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $194.9 million, or 8.9% annualized, from March 31, 2026 and an increase of $763.1 million, or 9.3%, from June 30, 2025. Adjusting for the paydown of one larger seasonal loan, loan growth for the current quarter was 10.9% annualized. Please see the below table for total loan portfolio mix. As of June 30, 2026, there were no notable concentrations in geographies within North Carolina or South Carolina or within industries, including in office or hospitality categories, which are included in the "commercial real estate - non-owner occupied" category in the table below. The Company's exposure to non-owner occupied office loans represented approximately 6.2% of the total portfolio at June 30, 2026, with the largest loan being $33.0 million and with an average loan outstanding balance of $1.4 million. Non-owner occupied office loans are generally in non-metro markets and the ten largest loans in this category represent less than 2% of the total loan portfolio.

The following table presents the period end balance and portfolio percentage by loan category.

LOAN PORTFOLIO

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025 ($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

























Commercial and industrial

$ 1,014,295

11 %

$ 1,000,037

11 %

$ 911,227

11 % Construction, development & other land

loans

847,912

10 %

821,826

10 %

633,529

8 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied

1,358,100

15 %

1,352,473

15 %

1,254,596

15 % Commercial real estate - non-owner

occupied

2,974,749

33 %

2,921,210

33 %

2,758,629

34 % Multi-family real estate

619,489

7 %

545,586

6 %

509,419

6 % Residential 1-4 family real estate

1,728,367

19 %

1,717,550

20 %

1,731,397

21 % Home equity loans/lines of credit

377,949

4 %

369,062

4 %

355,876

4 % Consumer loans

68,692

1 %

66,430

1 %

70,137

1 % Loans, gross

8,989,553

100 %

8,794,174

100 %

8,224,810

100 % Unamortized net deferred loan

fees/(costs)

(805)





(360)





840



Total loans

$ 8,988,748





$ 8,793,814





$ 8,225,650





Total deposits were $11.1 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $72.4 million, or 2.6% annualized, from March 31, 2026 and $254.5 million, or 2.3%, from June 30, 2025.

The Company has a diversified and granular deposit base which has remained a stable funding source with noninterest-bearing deposits comprising 32% of total deposits at June 30, 2026. As presented in the table below, our deposit mix has remained relatively consistent.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025 ($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

























Noninterest-bearing checking accounts

$ 3,597,565

32 %

$ 3,596,629

33 %

$ 3,542,626

33 % Interest-bearing checking accounts

1,422,592

13 %

1,462,606

13 %

1,443,010

13 % Money market accounts

4,754,782

43 %

4,631,619

42 %

4,446,485

41 % Savings accounts

510,392

5 %

519,266

5 %

536,247

5 % Other time deposits

475,744

4 %

489,257

4 %

514,865

5 % Time deposits >$250,000

318,821

3 %

308,177

3 %

337,382

3 % Total customer deposits

11,079,896

100 %

11,007,554

100 %

10,820,615

100 % Brokered deposits

4,971

— %

4,929

— %

9,765

— % Total deposits

$ 11,084,867

100 %

$ 11,012,483

100 %

$ 10,830,380

100 %

As of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, estimated insured deposits totaled $6.5 billion, or 58.9%, and $6.5 billion, or 59.0%, of total deposits, respectively. In addition, at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, there were collateralized deposits of $748.7 million and $723.8 million, respectively, such that approximately 65.7% and 65.6%, respectively, of our total deposits were insured or collateralized at those dates.

Capital

The Company maintains capital in excess of well-capitalized regulatory requirements, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio at June 30, 2026 of 16.06%, down from the linked quarter ratio of 16.12% and from the like quarter ratio of 16.90%.

The Company has elected to exclude accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") related primarily to available for sale securities from common equity tier 1 capital. AOCI is included in the Company's tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) which was 9.83% at June 30, 2026, an increase of 20 basis points from the linked quarter and 100 basis points from June 30, 2025. The increase in TCE from the like quarter was driven by improvements in the level of unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio, arising from market value improvements and the 2025 securities loss-earnback transactions. Please refer to Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to TCE (a non-GAAP measure) and Appendix C for a calculation of the TCE ratio (a non-GAAP measure).

CAPITAL RATIOS

June 30,

2026

(estimated)

March 31,

2026

June 30,

2025













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.83 %

9.63 %

8.83 % Common equity tier I capital ratio

14.09 %

14.13 %

14.64 % Tier I leverage ratio

11.60 %

11.46 %

11.23 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio

14.81 %

14.87 %

15.45 % Total risk-based capital ratio

16.06 %

16.12 %

16.90 %

Liquidity

Liquidity is evaluated as both on-balance sheet (primarily cash and cash-equivalents, unpledged securities and other marketable assets) and off-balance sheet (readily available lines of credit and other funding sources). The Company continues to manage liquidity sources, including unused lines of credit, at levels believed to be adequate to meet its operating needs for the foreseeable future.

The Company's on-balance sheet liquidity ratio (net liquid assets as a percent of net liabilities) at June 30, 2026 was 15.7%. In addition, the Company had approximately $2.4 billion in available lines of credit at that date resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 32.8%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $13.0 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 113 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com for more information.

First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Caution about Forward-Looking Statements : This News Release release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the risks and uncertainties relating to the level of success in integrating acquisitions, (including the ability to successfully integrate First Carolina into First Bank; to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; deposit attrition, customer loss or other revenue loss following completed acquisitions may be greater than anticipated; and the integration of operations and personnel may require more time and expense); actions of government regulators; the level of market interest rates; and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

Non-GAAP Measures

In this Earnings Release, we present certain measures of our performance that are calculated by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Company management uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of evaluating our performance. Non-GAAP measures exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Company management believes an appropriate analysis of the Company's financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying such performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Please see the Appendices attached to this Earnings Release for reconciliations of return on tangible common equity, tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, the tangible common equity ratio, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data - unaudited)

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2026

June 30,

2025 Interest income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 125,845

$ 120,747

$ 112,921

$ 246,592

$ 223,418 Interest on investment securities:



















Taxable interest income

16,925

17,556

16,857

34,481

32,381 Tax-exempt interest income

1,115

1,115

1,116

2,230

2,232 Other, principally overnight investments

4,430

2,972

5,837

7,402

11,324 Total interest income

148,315

142,390

136,731

290,705

269,355 Interest expense



















Interest on deposits

35,812

34,046

38,405

69,858

76,524 Interest on borrowings

1,237

1,228

1,660

2,465

3,318 Total interest expense

37,049

35,274

40,065

72,323

79,842 Net interest income

111,266

107,116

96,666

218,382

189,513 Provision for credit losses

1,169

3,083

2,212

4,252

3,328 Net interest income after provision for

credit losses

110,097

104,033

94,454

214,130

186,185 Noninterest income



















Service charges on deposit accounts

4,205

3,954

3,976

8,159

7,743 Other service charges and fees

5,986

5,942

6,605

11,928

12,524 Presold mortgage loan fees and gains on sale

660

669

315

1,329

765 Commissions from sales of financial products

1,707

1,492

1,388

3,199

2,796 SBA loan sale gains

529

903

151

1,432

203 Bank-owned life insurance income

1,358

1,340

1,221

2,698

2,449 Other Income, net

1,589

878

636

2,467

768 Total noninterest income

16,034

15,178

14,292

31,212

27,248 Noninterest expenses



















Salaries, incentives and commissions expense

31,529

29,978

29,005

61,507

57,666 Employee benefit expense

6,958

6,516

6,187

13,474

12,282 Total personnel expense

38,487

36,494

35,192

74,981

69,948 Occupancy and equipment expense

4,961

5,355

5,195

10,316

10,387 Intangibles amortization expense

1,199

1,247

1,468

2,446

2,984 Other operating expenses

18,114

17,122

17,069

35,236

33,516 Total noninterest expenses

62,761

60,218

58,924

122,979

116,835 Income before income taxes

63,370

58,993

49,822

122,363

96,598 Income tax expense

12,851

12,334

11,256

25,185

21,626 Net income

$ 50,519

$ 46,659

$ 38,566

$ 97,178

$ 74,972 Earnings per common share:



















Basic

$ 1.22

$ 1.13

$ 0.93

$ 2.35

$ 1.81 Diluted

1.22

1.13

0.93

2.35

1.81

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands - unaudited)

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

June 30,

2025 Assets











Cash and due from banks, noninterest-bearing

$ 128,424

$ 135,176

$ 139,486 Due from banks, interest-bearing

421,908

462,815

571,800 Total cash and cash equivalents

550,332

597,991

711,286













Securities available for sale

1,939,075

1,979,606

2,144,831 Securities held to maturity

509,712

511,429

516,405 Presold mortgages and SBA loans held for sale

12,304

11,191

8,928













Loans

8,988,748

8,793,814

8,225,650 Allowance for credit losses on loans

(124,894)

(124,734)

(120,545) Net loans

8,863,854

8,669,080

8,105,105













Premises and equipment, net

138,129

139,374

141,661 Accrued interest receivable

38,272

37,296

36,681 Goodwill

478,750

478,750

478,750 Other intangible assets, net

14,786

15,985

19,920 Bank-owned life insurance

195,984

194,626

190,817 Other assets

300,417

312,406

253,881 Total assets

$ 13,041,615

$ 12,947,734

$ 12,608,265













Liabilities











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 3,597,565

$ 3,596,629

$ 3,542,626 Interest-bearing deposits

7,487,302

7,415,854

7,287,754 Total deposits

11,084,867

11,012,483

10,830,380













Borrowings

74,717

74,643

92,237 Accrued interest payable

3,813

3,733

4,340 Other liabilities

161,758

173,925

125,128 Total liabilities

11,325,155

11,264,784

11,052,085













Shareholders' equity











Common stock

966,777

968,675

973,041 Retained earnings

906,976

866,387

812,657 Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition

(534)

(893)

(869) Rabbi trust obligation

534

893

869 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(157,293)

(152,112)

(229,518) Total shareholders' equity

1,716,460

1,682,950

1,556,180 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 13,041,615

$ 12,947,734

$ 12,608,265

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

TREND INFORMATION



For the Three Months Ended



June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025





















PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)



















ROA (1)

1.56 %

1.48 %

0.49 %

0.64 %

1.24 % Adjusted ROA (2)

1.56 %

1.48 %

1.54 %

1.31 %

1.24 % ROCE (3)

11.89 %

11.22 %

3.83 %

5.14 %

10.11 % Adjusted ROCE (4)

11.89 %

11.22 %

12.01 %

10.55 %

10.11 % ROTCE (5)

16.88 %

16.05 %

5.80 %

7.83 %

15.25 % Adjusted ROTCE (6)

16.88 %

16.05 %

17.45 %

15.66 %

15.25 % Efficiency ratio (7)

49.12 %

49.05 %

73.75 %

66.95 %

53.00 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (7)

49.12 %

49.05 %

48.53 %

51.09 %

53.00 %





















COMMON SHARE DATA



















Cash dividends declared - common

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23 Book value per common share

$ 41.49

$ 40.68

$ 39.89

$ 38.67

$ 37.53 Tangible book value per share (8)

$ 29.84

$ 29.01

$ 28.23

$ 26.98

$ 25.82 Common shares outstanding at end of period

41,374,221

41,375,026

41,466,227

41,465,437

41,468,098 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

41,375,377

41,459,357

41,481,132

41,481,542

41,441,393





















CAPITAL INFORMATION (preliminary for current quarter)















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (9)

9.83 %

9.63 %

9.61 %

9.12 %

8.83 % Common equity tier I capital ratio

14.09 %

14.13 %

14.10 %

14.35 %

14.64 % Total risk-based capital ratio

16.06 %

16.12 %

16.12 %

16.58 %

16.90 %























(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets. (2) See Appendix D for a reconciliation of ROA to adjusted ROA. (3) Calculated by dividing annualized tangible net income (net income adjusted for intangible asset amortization, net of tax), by average common equity. See Appendix E for the components of the calculation. (4) See Appendix E for a reconciliation of ROCE to adjusted ROCE. (5) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix F for the components of the calculation and the reconciliation of average common equity to average TCE. (6) See Appendix F for a reconciliation of ROTCE to adjusted ROTCE. (7) See Appendix G for a reconciliation of the efficiency ratio to the adjusted efficiency ratio. (8) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix B for the resulting calculation. (9) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix C for the resulting calculation.





For the Three Months Ended INCOME STATEMENT ($ in thousands except per share data)

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025





















Net interest income

$ 111,266

$ 107,116

$ 106,199

$ 102,489

$ 96,666 Provision for credit losses

1,169

3,083

4,732

3,442

2,212 Noninterest income

16,034

15,178

(22,299)

(12,879)

14,292 Noninterest expense

62,761

60,218

62,223

60,211

58,924 Income before income taxes

63,370

58,993

16,945

25,957

49,822 Income tax expense

12,851

12,334

1,232

5,594

11,256 Net income

$ 50,519

$ 46,659

$ 15,713

$ 20,363

$ 38,566





















Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 1.22

$ 1.13

$ 0.38

$ 0.49

$ 0.93

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - QUARTERS

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025 ($ in thousands) Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate

Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate

Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate Assets

































Loans (1) (2) $ 8,896,592

$ 125,845

5.67 %

$ 8,781,728

$ 120,747

5.57 %

$ 8,187,662

$ 112,921

5.53 % Taxable securities 2,384,076

16,925

2.84 %

2,442,140

17,556

2.88 %

2,697,338

16,857

2.50 % Non-taxable securities 283,645

1,115

1.57 %

284,712

1,115

1.57 %

287,848

1,116

1.55 % Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash 444,845

4,430

3.99 %

276,471

2,972

4.36 %

505,912

5,837

4.63 % Total interest-earning assets 12,009,158

148,315

4.95 %

11,785,051

142,390

4.88 %

11,678,760

136,731

4.69 % Cash and due from banks 136,181









147,124









153,074







Premises and equipment 139,177









139,775









142,090







Other assets 664,823









690,864









484,448







Total assets $ 12,949,339









$ 12,762,814









$ 12,458,372







Liabilities

































Interest-bearing checking $ 1,420,738

$ 2,233

0.63 %

$ 1,416,600

$ 2,230

0.64 %

$ 1,434,559

$ 2,426

0.68 % Money market deposits 4,666,044

28,268

2.43 %

4,566,409

26,516

2.35 %

4,358,877

29,947

2.76 % Savings deposits 516,779

250

0.19 %

524,123

241

0.19 %

538,843

252

0.19 % Other time deposits 487,071

2,790

2.30 %

495,115

2,819

2.31 %

534,242

3,088

2.32 % Time deposits >$250,000 314,506

2,271

2.90 %

304,089

2,240

2.99 %

345,916

2,692

3.12 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,405,138

35,812

1.94 %

7,306,336

34,046

1.89 %

7,212,437

38,405

2.14 % Short-term borrowings 757

1

0.72 %

745

1

0.61 %

848

2

1.09 % Long-term borrowings 73,950

1,236

6.70 %

73,858

1,227

6.74 %

91,351

1,658

7.28 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,479,845

37,049

1.99 %

7,380,939

35,274

1.94 %

7,304,636

40,065

2.20 % Noninterest-bearing checking 3,597,511









3,515,359









3,522,117







Other liabilities 167,595









179,753









101,069







Shareholders' equity 1,704,388









1,686,763









1,530,550







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,949,339









$ 12,762,814









$ 12,458,372







Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income



$ 111,266

3.71 %





$ 107,116

3.67 %





$ 96,666

3.32 % Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income –

tax-equivalent (3)



$ 111,732

3.73 %





$ 107,595

3.69 %





$ 96,877

3.32 % Interest rate spread







2.96 %









2.94 %









2.49 % Average prime rate







6.75 %









6.75 %









7.50 %



(1) Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown. (2) Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $1.1 million, $1.1 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the net tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - YEAR-TO-DATE



For the Six Months Ended



June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 ($ in thousands)

Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate

Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate Assets























Loans (1) (2)

$ 8,839,477

$ 246,592

5.62 %

$ 8,147,750

$ 223,418

5.52 % Taxable securities

2,412,948

34,481

2.86 %

2,663,390

32,381

2.43 % Non-taxable securities

284,176

2,230

1.57 %

288,373

2,232

1.55 % Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash

361,123

7,402

4.13 %

504,652

11,324

4.52 % Total interest-earning assets

11,897,724

290,705

4.92 %

11,604,165

269,355

4.67 % Cash and due from banks

141,622









143,469







Premises and equipment

139,474









142,574







Other assets

677,771









453,023







Total assets

$ 12,856,591









$ 12,343,231







Liabilities























Interest-bearing checking

$ 1,418,681

$ 4,462

0.63 %

$ 1,433,066

$ 4,923

0.69 % Money market deposits

4,616,502

54,785

2.39 %

4,348,277

59,126

2.74 % Savings deposits

520,429

491

0.19 %

538,973

493

0.18 % Other time deposits

491,071

5,609

2.30 %

546,377

6,441

2.38 % Time deposits >$250,000

309,327

4,511

2.94 %

349,028

5,541

3.20 % Total interest-bearing deposits

7,356,010

69,858

1.92 %

7,215,721

76,524

2.14 % Short-term borrowings

751

2

0.66 %

822

3

0.86 % Long-term borrowings

73,904

2,463

6.72 %

91,259

3,315

7.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,430,665

72,323

1.96 %

7,307,802

79,842

2.20 % Noninterest-bearing checking

3,556,662









3,449,013







Other liabilities

173,640









87,032







Shareholders' equity

1,695,624









1,499,384







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 12,856,591









$ 12,343,231







Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income





$ 218,382

3.69 %





$ 189,513

3.28 % Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income – tax-equivalent (3)





$ 219,327

3.71 %





$ 190,161

3.30 % Interest rate spread









2.96 %









2.47 % Average prime rate









6.75 %









7.50 %



(1) Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown. (2) Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $2.1 million and $3.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the net tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

APPENDIX A: Reconciliation of Common Equity to Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025





















Total shareholders' common equity

$ 1,716,460

$ 1,682,950

$ 1,654,168

$ 1,603,323

$ 1,556,180 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of

related taxes

(481,673)

(482,640)

(483,644)

(484,623)

(485,657) Tangible common equity

$ 1,234,787

$ 1,200,310

$ 1,170,524

$ 1,118,700

$ 1,070,523

APPENDIX B: Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Share ("TBVPS")



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands except per share data)

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025





















Tangible common equity ( Appendix A )

$ 1,234,787

$ 1,200,310

$ 1,170,524

$ 1,118,700

$ 1,070,523





















Common shares outstanding

41,374,221

41,375,026

41,466,227

41,465,437

41,468,098 Tangible book value per common share

$ 29.84

$ 29.01

$ 28.23

$ 26.98

$ 25.82

APPENDIX C: TCE Ratio



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025





















Tangible common equity ( Appendix A )

$ 1,234,787

$ 1,200,310

$ 1,170,524

$ 1,118,700

$ 1,070,523





















Total assets

13,041,615

12,947,734

12,668,339

12,750,263

12,608,265 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of

related taxes

(481,673)

(482,640)

(483,644)

(484,623)

(485,657) Tangible assets ("TA")

$ 12,559,942

$ 12,465,094

$ 12,184,695

$ 12,265,640

$ 12,122,608 TCE to TA ratio

9.83 %

9.63 %

9.61 %

9.12 %

8.83 %

APPENDIX D: Calculation of Return on Average Assets ("ROA") and Adjusted ROA



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025





















Net income (A)

$ 50,519

$ 46,659

$ 15,713

$ 20,363

$ 38,566 After-tax impact of loss-earnback

—

—

33,581

21,433

— Adjusted net income (B)

$ 50,519

$ 46,659

$ 49,294

$ 41,796

$ 38,566





















Average total assets (C)

$ 12,949,339

$ 12,762,814

$ 12,716,139

$ 12,640,016

$ 12,458,372





















ROA (A/C)

1.56 %

1.48 %

0.49 %

0.64 %

1.24 % Adjusted ROA (B/C)

1.56 %

1.48 %

1.54 %

1.31 %

1.24 %

APPENDIX E: Calculation of Return on Common Equity ("ROCE") and Adjusted ROCE



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025





















Net income (A)

$ 50,519

$ 46,659

$ 15,713

$ 20,363

$ 38,566 After-tax impact of loss-earnback

—

—

33,581

21,433

— Adjusted net income (B)

$ 50,519

$ 46,659

$ 49,294

$ 41,796

$ 38,566





















Average common equity (C)

$ 1,704,388

$ 1,686,763

$ 1,627,976

$ 1,571,104

$ 1,530,550





















ROCE (A/C)

11.89 %

11.22 %

3.83 %

5.14 %

10.11 % Adjusted ROCE (B/C)

11.89 %

11.22 %

12.01 %

10.55 %

10.11 %

APPENDIX F: Calculation of Return on TCE ("ROTCE") and Adjusted ROTCE



For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025





















Net Income

$ 50,519

$ 46,659

$ 15,713

$ 20,363

$ 38,566 Intangible asset amortization, net of taxes

923

960

994

1,066

1,123 Tangible Net income (A)

51,442

47,619

16,707

21,429

39,689 After-tax impact of loss-earnback

—

—

33,581

21,433

— Adjusted tangible net income (B)

$ 51,442

$ 47,619

$ 50,288

$ 42,862

$ 39,689





















Average common equity

$ 1,704,388

$ 1,686,763

$ 1,627,976

$ 1,571,104

$ 1,530,550 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles,

net of related taxes

(482,326)

(483,314)

(484,313)

(485,331)

(486,393) Average TCE (C)

$ 1,222,062

$ 1,203,449

$ 1,143,663

$ 1,085,773

$ 1,044,157





















ROTCE (A/C)

16.88 %

16.05 %

5.80 %

7.83 %

15.25 % Adjusted ROTCE (B/C)

16.88 %

16.05 %

17.45 %

15.66 %

15.25 %

APPENDIX G: Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio



For the Three Months Ended



June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025





















Noninterest expenses (A)

$ 62,761

$ 60,218

$ 62,043

$ 60,171

$ 58,924





















Nointerest income (B)

16,034

15,178

(22,479)

(12,951)

14,292 Securities losses, net

—

—

(43,722)

(27,905)

— Adjusted nointerest income (C)

16,034

15,178

21,243

14,954

14,292





















Net interest income – tax-equivalent (D)

111,732

107,595

106,601

102,829

96,877





















Efficiency ratio A/(B+D)

49.12 %

49.05 %

73.75 %

66.95 %

53.00 % Adjusted efficiency ratio A/(C+D)

49.12 %

49.05 %

48.53 %

51.09 %

53.00 %

Supplemental information

APPENDIX H: Loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM

Included in interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was loan purchase accounting discount accretion of $1.1 million compared to $1.1 million for the linked quarter and $1.5 million for the like quarter, with the activity primarily related to the continued repayments/reduction of the loan portfolio acquired from GrandSouth Bancorporation in January of 2023. Loan discount accretion had positive impacts of three basis points, three basis points and four basis points, respectively, on the Company's NIM and NIM-T/E in the second quarter of 2026, the linked quarter and the like quarter.

The following table presents the impact to net interest income of the purchase accounting adjustments for each period.





For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS ($ in thousands)

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

June 30,

2025













Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans

$ 1,083

$ 1,065

$ 1,457 Total interest income impact

1,083

1,065

1,457 Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on deposits

(62)

(61)

(102) Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on borrowings

(87)

(86)

(194) Total net interest expense impact

(149)

(147)

(296) Total impact on net interest income

$ 934

$ 918

$ 1,161

SOURCE First Bancorp