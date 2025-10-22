First Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Results

News provided byFirst Bancorp
Oct 22, 2025, 16:05 ET
|
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Data
|
(Dollars in 000s, except per share data)
|
Q3-2025
|
|
Q2-2025
|
|
Q3-2024
|
Summary Income Statement
|
Total interest income
|
$ 144,200
|
|
$ 136,741
|
|
$ 131,409
|
Total interest expense
|
41,711
|
|
40,065
|
|
48,366
|
Net interest income
|
102,489
|
|
96,676
|
|
83,043
|
Provision for credit losses
|
3,442
|
|
2,212
|
|
14,200
|
Noninterest income
|
(12,879)
|
|
14,341
|
|
13,579
|
Noninterest expenses
|
60,211
|
|
58,983
|
|
59,850
|
Income tax expense
|
5,594
|
|
11,256
|
|
3,892
|
Net income
|
$ 20,363
|
|
$ 38,566
|
|
$ 18,680
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key Metrics
|
Diluted EPS
|
$ 0.49
|
|
$ 0.93
|
|
$ 0.45
|
Adjusted diluted EPS (1)
|
$ 1.01
|
|
$ 0.93
|
|
$ 0.45
|
Book value per share
|
38.67
|
|
37.53
|
|
35.74
|
Tangible book value per share
|
26.98
|
|
25.82
|
|
23.91
|
ROA
|
0.64 %
|
|
1.24 %
|
|
0.61 %
|
Adjusted ROA (1)
|
1.31 %
|
|
1.24 %
|
|
0.61 %
|
ROCE
|
5.14 %
|
|
10.11 %
|
|
5.14 %
|
Adjusted ROCE (1)
|
10.55 %
|
|
10.11 %
|
|
5.14 %
|
ROTCE
|
7.83 %
|
|
15.25 %
|
|
8.30 %
|
Adjusted ROTCE (1)
|
15.66 %
|
|
15.25 %
|
|
8.30 %
|
NIM
|
3.46 %
|
|
3.32 %
|
|
2.88 %
|
NIM- T/E
|
3.47 %
|
|
3.32 %
|
|
2.91 %
|
Quarterly NCO ratio
|
0.14 %
|
|
0.06 %
|
|
0.11 %
|
ACL ratio
|
1.44 %
|
|
1.47 %
|
|
1.53 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Ratios (2)
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
9.12 %
|
|
8.83 %
|
|
8.47 %
|
Common equity tier I capital ratio
|
14.35 %
|
|
14.64 %
|
|
14.37 %
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
16.58 %
|
|
16.90 %
|
|
16.65 %
|
(1) Q3-2025 adjusted to exclude impact of securities loss of $27.9 million (after tax $21.4 million). See Appendices D, E, F and G.
|
(2) September 30, 2025 ratios are preliminary.
Third Quarter 2025 Highlights
- Diluted earnings per share ("D-EPS") was $0.49 per share for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $0.93 for the linked quarter and $0.45 for the like quarter.
- Excluding the impact of the $27.9 million securities loss, adjusted D-EPS was $1.01 per share for the third quarter of 2025.
- We accelerated loan growth in the third quarter, resulting in total loans of $8.4 billion at September 30, 2025, representing an increase of $193.6 million, or 9.3% annualized.
- Total loan yield expanded to 5.69%, up 16 basis point from the linked quarter and 18 basis points from the like quarter. Total cost of funds increased 3 basis points to 1.51% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from 1.48% for the linked quarter and contracted from 1.81% for the like quarter.
- The yield on securities increased 14 basis points to 2.55% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from 2.41% for the linked quarter. We executed a securities loss-earnback transaction during July, in which we sold $194.3 million of securities and we purchased $167.4 million of securities with a weighted average yield of 4.83%. The increased yield on the new purchases was included for over half of the third quarter.
- Average core deposits were $10.8 billion for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $108.1 million from the linked quarter, with $28.4 million of growth in noninterest bearing deposits and $151.8 million of growth in average money market accounts, partially offset by a decline of $37.8 million in average time deposits. Total cost of deposits was 1.46%, an increase of 3 basis points from 1.43% for the linked quarter and a decrease of 30 basis points from the like quarter at 1.76%.
- We continue to focus on expense management. Noninterest expenses of $60.2 million represented a $1.2 million increase from the linked quarter and $0.4 million from the like quarter. The linked quarter increase was driven by a $1.6 million increase in Total personnel expense.
- During the quarter, the Company released $4.0 million of loan loss provision related to Hurricane Helene.
- Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were $3.6 billion, representing 33% of total deposits at September 30, 2025. During the third quarter of 2025, customer deposits grew $55.7 million.
- The on-balance sheet liquidity ratio was 18.2% at September 30, 2025, down slightly from 20.0% for the linked quarter. Available off-balance sheet sources totaled $2.5 billion at September 30, 2025.
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, reported unaudited third quarter earnings today. The Company announced net income of $20.4 million, or $0.49 D-EPS, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $38.6 million, or $0.93 D-EPS, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 ("linked quarter") and $18.7 million, or $0.45 D-EPS, for the third quarter of 2024 ("like quarter"). For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded net income of $95.3 million, or $2.30 per diluted common share, compared to $72.7 million, or $1.76 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
Adjusting for the securities loss-earnback transaction completed in July, adjusted net income was $41.8 million, or $1.01 adjusted D-EPS, for the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, adjusted net income was $116.8 million, or $2.82 adjusted D-EPS.
The Company continued to enhance net interest income and net interest margin ("NIM") during the third quarter of 2025. The Company recorded net interest income of $102.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $96.7 million for the linked quarter and $83.0 million for the like quarter. NIM for the third quarter of 2025 expanded to 3.46% from 3.32% for the linked quarter and 2.88% for the like quarter.
First Bancorp also continued to maintain expense control with noninterest expenses of $60.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, up slightly from $59.0 million for the linked quarter and $59.9 million for the like quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded noninterest expense of $177.1 million, down from $177.3 million, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
The results for the third quarter 2025 include a securities loss of $27.9 million ($21.4 million after-taxes, or negative $0.52 per diluted share) from the securities loss-earnback transaction that included the sale of $194.3 million of available-for-sale securities yielding of 1.63%. The reconciliations from net income and D-EPS to adjusted net income and adjusted D-EPS (both non-GAAP measures) for the third quarter of 2025 are presented in Appendix D.
The results for the third quarter of 2025 also include a $4.0 million reduction to the potential impacts to the allowance for credit losses from Hurricane Helene ($3.1 million after-taxes or $0.07 per diluted share).The reconciliations from net income and per share impact for the third quarter of 2025 are presented in Appendix H.
Richard H. Moore, Chairman and CEO of the Company, stated "First Bancorp continues to improve financial results in 2025 with substantial margin expansion of 14 basis points and continued expense discipline. We grew loans over 9% annualized in the quarter and benefited from the increases in asset yields as assets originated in the COVID-era historic low interest rate environment continue to mature or reprice. Our liquidity position, capital levels and credit quality remain strong. We are very pleased with the Bank's performance through three quarters."
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $102.5 million, an increase of 6.0% from the linked quarter of $96.7 million and 23.4% from the like quarter of $83.0 million. The increase in net interest income from the linked and like quarters was primarily driven by our focused efforts to manage deposit costs after the rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, while increasing loan yields through originations as well as increased securities yields resulting from the securities loss-earnback transactions executed in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2025.
The Company's NIM for the third quarter of 2025 was 3.46%, an increase of 14 basis points from the linked quarter and 58 basis points from the like quarter. Within interest-earning assets, loan yields increased 16 basis points to 5.69%. Also, we executed a securities loss-earnback transaction including the purchase of $167.4 million of securities with a weighted average yield of 4.83% that contributed to the 14 basis point increase in the yield on securities as compared to the linked quarter. During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 4 basis points from the linked quarter and fell 41 basis points from the like quarter, attributable to the three rate cuts by the Federal Reserve between September and December 2024 and the one rate cut in September 2025. The like quarter expansion of NIM was driven by the same factors described above resulting in an increase of 84 basis points in securities yield, an increase of 18 basis points in loan yields, and a decrease of 41 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
YIELD INFORMATION
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yield on loans
|
|
5.69 %
|
|
5.53 %
|
|
5.51 %
|
Yield on securities
|
|
2.55 %
|
|
2.41 %
|
|
1.71 %
|
Yield on other earning assets
|
|
4.64 %
|
|
4.63 %
|
|
4.90 %
|
Yield on total interest-earning assets
|
|
4.86 %
|
|
4.69 %
|
|
4.56 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
|
|
2.18 %
|
|
2.14 %
|
|
2.59 %
|
Cost of borrowings
|
|
7.20 %
|
|
7.22 %
|
|
7.97 %
|
Cost of total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
2.24 %
|
|
2.20 %
|
|
2.66 %
|
Total cost of funds
|
|
1.51 %
|
|
1.48 %
|
|
1.81 %
|
Cost of total deposits
|
|
1.46 %
|
|
1.43 %
|
|
1.76 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin (1)
|
|
3.46 %
|
|
3.32 %
|
|
2.88 %
|
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)
|
|
3.47 %
|
|
3.32 %
|
|
2.91 %
|
Average prime rate
|
|
7.46 %
|
|
7.50 %
|
|
8.43 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.
|
|
(2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. The tax-equivalent amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed using the expected tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.
See Appendix I regarding loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM.
Provision for Credit Losses and Credit Quality
For the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, the Company recorded $3.4 million, $2.2 million and $14.2 million in provision for credit losses, respectively. The provision for the third quarter of 2025 was driven by net charge-offs of $3.0 million, reserves related to loan growth of $193.6 million, increased reserves from somewhat deteriorating macro-economic projections, partially offset by the $4.0 million reduction in reserves for potential credit exposure from Hurricane Helene. The net effect of these factors was a $0.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses to $120.9 million, or 1.44% of loans. Additionally, the $0.1 million provision for unfunded commitments during the quarter was the result of an increase in the level of available unfunded lending commitments. Macro-economic forecasts are a key driver in the Company's CECL model and some of the September data reflected declines from the prior quarter which increased reserves. The provision for the third quarter of 2024 was driven by an incremental provision of $13.0 million related to potential loan exposure from Hurricane Helene.
Within the portions of Western North and South Carolina that were significantly impacted by Hurricane Helene starting late in the third quarter of 2024, the Company identified borrowers that were potentially impacted by the storm and subsequent economic impacts which represented approximately $674 million of loans outstanding as of September 30, 2025. Based upon its continuing evaluation of these potential impacts, the Company adjusted the incremental reserve for potential exposure from Hurricane Helene to $3.5 million as of September 30, 2025. The remaining incremental reserve contributes 5 basis points to the Allowance for Credit Losses at period end. The results for the third quarter of 2025 included a $4.0 million reduction to the potential impacts to the allowance for credit losses from Hurricane Helene.
Asset quality remained strong with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.14% for the third quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") remained at a low level at $39.0 million at September 30, 2025, or 0.31% of total assets, up slightly from 0.28% at June 30, 2025 and 0.29% at September 30, 2024.
The following table presents the summary of NPAs and asset quality ratios for each period.
|
ASSET QUALITY DATA
($ in thousands)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
|
$ 37,289
|
|
$ 34,625
|
|
$ 34,125
|
Accruing loans > 90 days past due
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
|
37,289
|
|
34,625
|
|
34,125
|
Foreclosed real estate
|
|
1,718
|
|
1,218
|
|
1,519
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
|
$ 39,007
|
|
$ 35,843
|
|
$ 35,644
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Quality Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly net charge-offs to average loans - annualized
|
|
0.14 %
|
|
0.06 %
|
|
0.11 %
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
|
0.44 %
|
|
0.42 %
|
|
0.43 %
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
0.31 %
|
|
0.28 %
|
|
0.29 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|
|
1.44 %
|
|
1.47 %
|
|
1.53 %
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2025 was negative $12.9 million, reflecting the inclusion of the $27.9 million loss on securities. Excluding the loss on securities, noninterest income totaled $15.0 million during the third quarter of 2025, a 4.8% increase from the $14.3 million recorded in the linked quarter and a 10.7% increase from the $13.6 million recorded for the like quarter. As compared to the linked quarter, noninterest income, excluding the loss on securities, was higher primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in gain on sale of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses amounted to $60.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $59.0 million for the linked quarter and $59.9 million for the like quarter. The $1.2 million, or 2.1%, increase in noninterest expense from the linked quarter was driven by a $1.6 million increase in total personnel expenses arising from increased salaries and wages expense and incentives. The $0.4 million increase from the like quarter was driven by a $0.4 million increase in total personnel expenses and a $0.3 million increase in Occupancy and equipment related expenses, partially offset by a $0.2 million decline in Intangibles amortization expense.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense totaled $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $11.3 million for the linked quarter and $3.9 million for the like quarter. These equated to effective tax rates of 21.6%, 22.6% and 17.2% for the respective periods.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at September 30, 2025 were $12.8 billion, an increase of $142.0 million, or 4.5% annualized, from the linked quarter and an increase of $596.8 million, or 4.9%, from a year earlier. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily driven by loan growth and an increase in our available for sale securities portfolio.
Key period end balance sheet components are presented below.
|
BALANCES
($ in thousands)
|
|
September
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 12,750,263
|
|
$ 12,608,265
|
|
$ 12,153,430
|
|
1.1 %
|
|
4.9 %
|
Loans
|
|
8,419,224
|
|
8,225,650
|
|
8,013,538
|
|
2.4 %
|
|
5.1 %
|
Investment securities
|
|
2,680,401
|
|
2,661,236
|
|
2,429,259
|
|
0.7 %
|
|
10.3 %
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
597,975
|
|
711,286
|
|
744,441
|
|
(15.9) %
|
|
(19.7) %
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
3,580,560
|
|
3,542,626
|
|
3,350,237
|
|
1.1 %
|
|
6.9 %
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
7,300,610
|
|
7,287,754
|
|
7,154,692
|
|
0.2 %
|
|
2.0 %
|
Borrowings
|
|
92,421
|
|
92,237
|
|
91,694
|
|
0.2 %
|
|
0.8 %
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
1,603,323
|
|
1,556,180
|
|
1,477,525
|
|
3.0 %
|
|
8.5 %
Driven by decreased unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio, total investment securities increased to $2.7 billion at September 30, 2025, reflecting a $19.2 million increase from the linked quarter. Total unrealized losses on available for sale investment securities was $251.8 million at September 30, 2025, as compared to $298.9 million at June 30, 2025 and $331.5 million at September 30, 2024. As part of the July securities loss-earnback transaction in the securities portfolio, $194.3 million of securities were sold at a loss of $27.9 million and $167.4 million of securities were purchased, with a weighted average yield of 4.83%.
Total loans amounted to $8.4 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $193.6 million, or 9.3% annualized, from June 30, 2025 and an increase of $405.7 million, or 5.1%, from September 30, 2024. Please see below table for total loan portfolio mix. As of September 30, 2025, there were no notable concentrations in geographies within North Carolina and South Carolina or industries, including in office or hospitality categories, which are included in the "commercial real estate - non-owner occupied" category in the table below. The Company's exposure to non-owner occupied office loans represented approximately 6.2% of the total portfolio at September 30, 2025, with the largest loan being $33.0 million and with an average loan outstanding balance of $1.4 million. Non-owner occupied office loans are generally in non-metro markets and the ten largest loans in this category represent less than 2% of the total loan portfolio.
The following table presents the period end balance and portfolio percentage by loan category.
|
LOAN PORTFOLIO
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
Amount
|
|
Percentage
|
|
Amount
|
|
Percentage
|
|
Amount
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
$ 904,226
|
|
11 %
|
|
$ 911,227
|
|
11 %
|
|
$ 847,284
|
|
11 %
|
Construction, development & other land loans
|
|
688,302
|
|
8 %
|
|
633,529
|
|
8 %
|
|
760,949
|
|
9 %
|
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
|
|
1,337,345
|
|
16 %
|
|
1,254,596
|
|
15 %
|
|
1,226,050
|
|
15 %
|
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
|
|
2,773,349
|
|
33 %
|
|
2,758,629
|
|
34 %
|
|
2,572,901
|
|
32 %
|
Multi-family real estate
|
|
535,681
|
|
6 %
|
|
509,419
|
|
6 %
|
|
460,565
|
|
6 %
|
Residential 1-4 family real estate
|
|
1,743,884
|
|
21 %
|
|
1,731,397
|
|
21 %
|
|
1,737,133
|
|
22 %
|
Home equity loans/lines of credit
|
|
365,488
|
|
4 %
|
|
355,876
|
|
4 %
|
|
331,072
|
|
4 %
|
Consumer loans
|
|
70,031
|
|
1 %
|
|
70,137
|
|
1 %
|
|
76,787
|
|
1 %
|
Loans, gross
|
|
8,418,306
|
|
100 %
|
|
8,224,810
|
|
100 %
|
|
8,012,741
|
|
100 %
|
Unamortized net deferred loan fees
|
|
918
|
|
|
|
840
|
|
|
|
797
|
|
|
Total loans
|
|
$ 8,419,224
|
|
|
|
$ 8,225,650
|
|
|
|
$ 8,013,538
|
|
Total deposits were $10.9 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $50.8 million, or 1.9% annualized, from June 30, 2025 and an increase of $376.2 million, or 3.6%, from September 30, 2024.
The Company has a diversified and granular deposit base which has remained a stable funding source with noninterest-bearing deposits comprising 33% of total deposits at September 30, 2025. As presented in the table below, our deposit mix has remained relatively consistent.
|
DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
Amount
|
|
Percentage
|
|
Amount
|
|
Percentage
|
|
Amount
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing checking accounts
|
|
$ 3,580,560
|
|
33 %
|
|
$ 3,542,626
|
|
33 %
|
|
$ 3,350,237
|
|
32 %
|
Interest-bearing checking accounts
|
|
1,418,378
|
|
13 %
|
|
1,443,010
|
|
13 %
|
|
1,426,356
|
|
13 %
|
Money market accounts
|
|
4,527,728
|
|
41 %
|
|
4,446,485
|
|
41 %
|
|
4,189,174
|
|
40 %
|
Savings accounts
|
|
532,462
|
|
5 %
|
|
536,247
|
|
5 %
|
|
541,501
|
|
5 %
|
Other time deposits
|
|
504,942
|
|
5 %
|
|
514,865
|
|
5 %
|
|
602,148
|
|
6 %
|
Time deposits >$250,000
|
|
312,255
|
|
3 %
|
|
337,382
|
|
3 %
|
|
385,995
|
|
4 %
|
Total customer deposits
|
|
10,876,325
|
|
100 %
|
|
10,820,615
|
|
100 %
|
|
10,495,411
|
|
100 %
|
Brokered deposits
|
|
4,845
|
|
— %
|
|
9,765
|
|
— %
|
|
9,518
|
|
— %
|
Total deposits
|
|
$ 10,881,170
|
|
100 %
|
|
$ 10,830,380
|
|
100 %
|
|
$ 10,504,929
|
|
100 %
As of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, estimated insured deposits totaled $6.5 billion, or 59.7% of total deposits. In addition, at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, there were collateralized deposits of $682.7 million and $707.0 million, respectively, such that approximately 66.0% and 66.3%, respectively, of our total deposits were insured or collateralized at those dates.
Capital
The Company maintains capital in excess of well-capitalized regulatory requirements, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio at September 30, 2025 of 16.58%, down from the linked quarter ratio of 16.90% and from the like quarter ratio of 16.65%. The decrease during the third quarter of 2025 in risk-based capital ratios was driven by the $193.6 million of loan growth during the quarter, which carries a higher risk weight than short term investments.
The Company has elected to exclude accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") related primarily to available for sale securities from common equity tier 1 capital. AOCI is included in the Company's tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) which was 9.12% at September 30, 2025, an increase of 29 basis points from the linked quarter and 65 basis points from September 30, 2024. The third quarter increase in TCE was driven by improvements in the level of unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio during the quarter, partially a result of the securities loss-earnback transaction along with market improvements. Please refer to Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to TCE (a non-GAAP measure) and Appendix C for a calculation of the TCE ratio (a non-GAAP measure).
|
CAPITAL RATIOS
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
|
9.12 %
|
|
8.83 %
|
|
8.47 %
|
Common equity tier I capital ratio
|
|
14.35 %
|
|
14.64 %
|
|
14.37 %
|
Tier I leverage ratio
|
|
11.18 %
|
|
11.23 %
|
|
11.29 %
|
Tier I risk-based capital ratio
|
|
15.14 %
|
|
15.45 %
|
|
15.19 %
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
|
16.58 %
|
|
16.90 %
|
|
16.65 %
Liquidity
Liquidity is evaluated as both on-balance sheet (primarily cash and cash-equivalents, unpledged securities and other marketable assets) and off-balance sheet (readily available lines of credit and other funding sources). The Company continues to manage liquidity sources, including unused lines of credit, at levels believed to be adequate to meet its operating needs for the foreseeable future.
The Company's on-balance sheet liquidity ratio (net liquid assets as a percent of net liabilities) at September 30, 2025 was 18.2%. In addition, the Company had approximately $2.5 billion in available lines of credit at that date resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 35.3%.
About First Bancorp
First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $12.8 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 113 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.
Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com for more information.
First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."
Caution about Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.
Non-GAAP Measures
In this Earnings Release, we present certain measures of our performance that are calculated by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Company management uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of evaluating our performance. Non-GAAP measures exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Company management believes an appropriate analysis of the Company's financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying such performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Please see the Appendices attached to this Earnings Release for reconciliations of return on tangible common equity, tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, the tangible common equity ratio, adjusted net income and adjusted D-EPS.
|
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
|
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
($ in thousands, except per share data - unaudited)
|
|
September
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September
|
|
September
|
|
September
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
|
$ 118,822
|
|
$ 112,931
|
|
$ 111,076
|
|
$ 342,286
|
|
$ 331,346
|
Interest on investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable interest income
|
|
17,571
|
|
16,857
|
|
10,779
|
|
49,952
|
|
34,798
|
Tax-exempt interest income
|
|
1,114
|
|
1,116
|
|
1,116
|
|
3,346
|
|
3,350
|
Other, principally overnight investments
|
|
6,693
|
|
5,837
|
|
8,438
|
|
18,017
|
|
17,351
|
Total interest income
|
|
144,200
|
|
136,741
|
|
131,409
|
|
413,601
|
|
386,845
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on deposits
|
|
40,035
|
|
38,405
|
|
46,420
|
|
116,559
|
|
130,299
|
Interest on borrowings
|
|
1,676
|
|
1,660
|
|
1,946
|
|
4,994
|
|
13,114
|
Total interest expense
|
|
41,711
|
|
40,065
|
|
48,366
|
|
121,553
|
|
143,413
|
Net interest income
|
|
102,489
|
|
96,676
|
|
83,043
|
|
292,048
|
|
243,432
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
3,442
|
|
2,212
|
|
14,200
|
|
6,770
|
|
15,941
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
|
99,047
|
|
94,464
|
|
68,843
|
|
285,278
|
|
227,491
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
4,225
|
|
3,976
|
|
4,320
|
|
11,968
|
|
12,327
|
Other service charges and fees
|
|
6,355
|
|
6,595
|
|
5,555
|
|
18,833
|
|
16,439
|
Presold mortgage loan fees and gains on sale
|
|
471
|
|
315
|
|
690
|
|
1,236
|
|
1,616
|
Commissions from sales of financial products
|
|
1,678
|
|
1,388
|
|
1,371
|
|
4,474
|
|
4,068
|
SBA loan sale gains
|
|
869
|
|
151
|
|
1,108
|
|
1,072
|
|
3,339
|
Bank-owned life insurance income
|
|
1,289
|
|
1,221
|
|
1,205
|
|
3,738
|
|
3,548
|
Securities losses, net
|
|
(27,905)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(27,905)
|
|
(1,161)
|
Other Income, net
|
|
139
|
|
695
|
|
(670)
|
|
948
|
|
900
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
(12,879)
|
|
14,341
|
|
13,579
|
|
14,364
|
|
41,076
|
Noninterest expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries, incentives and commissions expense
|
|
31,065
|
|
29,005
|
|
29,955
|
|
88,731
|
|
85,406
|
Employee benefit expense
|
|
5,751
|
|
6,187
|
|
6,495
|
|
18,033
|
|
19,467
|
Total personnel expense
|
|
36,816
|
|
35,192
|
|
36,450
|
|
106,764
|
|
104,873
|
Occupancy and equipment expense
|
|
5,145
|
|
5,195
|
|
4,884
|
|
15,532
|
|
15,835
|
Intangibles amortization expense
|
|
1,394
|
|
1,468
|
|
1,613
|
|
4,378
|
|
5,041
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
16,856
|
|
17,128
|
|
16,903
|
|
50,413
|
|
51,579
|
Total noninterest expenses
|
|
60,211
|
|
58,983
|
|
59,850
|
|
177,087
|
|
177,328
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
25,957
|
|
49,822
|
|
22,572
|
|
122,555
|
|
91,239
|
Income tax expense
|
|
5,594
|
|
11,256
|
|
3,892
|
|
27,220
|
|
18,575
|
Net income
|
|
$ 20,363
|
|
$ 38,566
|
|
$ 18,680
|
|
$ 95,335
|
|
$ 72,664
|
Earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$ 0.49
|
|
$ 0.93
|
|
$ 0.45
|
|
$ 2.30
|
|
$ 1.76
|
Diluted
|
|
0.49
|
|
0.93
|
|
0.45
|
|
2.30
|
|
1.76
|
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
($ in thousands - unaudited)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
September 30,
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks, noninterest-bearing
|
|
$ 138,369
|
|
$ 139,486
|
|
$ 74,034
|
Due from banks, interest-bearing
|
|
459,606
|
|
571,800
|
|
670,407
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
597,975
|
|
711,286
|
|
744,441
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities available for sale
|
|
2,165,668
|
|
2,144,831
|
|
1,907,458
|
Securities held to maturity
|
|
514,733
|
|
516,405
|
|
521,801
|
Presold mortgages and SBA loans held for sale
|
|
4,032
|
|
8,928
|
|
9,888
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
8,419,224
|
|
8,225,650
|
|
8,013,538
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
(120,948)
|
|
(120,545)
|
|
(122,718)
|
Net loans
|
|
8,298,276
|
|
8,105,105
|
|
7,890,820
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
141,441
|
|
141,661
|
|
144,868
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
35,986
|
|
36,681
|
|
32,890
|
Goodwill
|
|
478,750
|
|
478,750
|
|
478,750
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
18,526
|
|
19,920
|
|
24,466
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
191,911
|
|
190,817
|
|
187,236
|
Other assets
|
|
302,965
|
|
253,881
|
|
210,812
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 12,750,263
|
|
$ 12,608,265
|
|
$ 12,153,430
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
$ 3,580,560
|
|
$ 3,542,626
|
|
$ 3,350,237
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
7,300,610
|
|
7,287,754
|
|
7,154,692
|
Total deposits
|
|
10,881,170
|
|
10,830,380
|
|
10,504,929
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
92,421
|
|
92,237
|
|
91,694
|
Accrued interest payable
|
|
4,436
|
|
4,340
|
|
5,566
|
Other liabilities
|
|
168,913
|
|
125,128
|
|
73,716
|
Total liabilities
|
|
11,146,940
|
|
11,052,085
|
|
10,675,905
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
973,235
|
|
973,041
|
|
970,450
|
Retained earnings
|
|
823,483
|
|
812,657
|
|
761,881
|
Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition
|
|
(877)
|
|
(869)
|
|
(1,148)
|
Rabbi trust obligation
|
|
877
|
|
869
|
|
1,148
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(193,395)
|
|
(229,518)
|
|
(254,806)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
1,603,323
|
|
1,556,180
|
|
1,477,525
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 12,750,263
|
|
$ 12,608,265
|
|
$ 12,153,430
|
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
|
|
TREND INFORMATION
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
September
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December
|
|
September
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROA (1)
|
|
0.64 %
|
|
1.24 %
|
|
1.21 %
|
|
0.12 %
|
|
0.61 %
|
Adjusted ROA (2)
|
|
1.31 %
|
|
1.24 %
|
|
1.21 %
|
|
1.03 %
|
|
0.61 %
|
ROCE (3)
|
|
5.14 %
|
|
10.11 %
|
|
10.06 %
|
|
0.96 %
|
|
5.14 %
|
Adjusted ROCE (4)
|
|
10.55 %
|
|
10.11 %
|
|
10.06 %
|
|
8.60 %
|
|
5.14 %
|
ROTCE (5)
|
|
7.83 %
|
|
15.25 %
|
|
15.54 %
|
|
1.93 %
|
|
8.30 %
|
Adjusted ROTCE (6)
|
|
15.66 %
|
|
15.25 %
|
|
15.54 %
|
|
13.39 %
|
|
8.30 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMMON SHARE DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends declared - common
|
|
$ 0.23
|
|
$ 0.23
|
|
$ 0.22
|
|
$ 0.22
|
|
$ 0.22
|
Book value per common share
|
|
$ 38.67
|
|
$ 37.53
|
|
$ 36.46
|
|
$ 34.96
|
|
$ 35.74
|
Tangible book value per share (7)
|
|
$ 26.98
|
|
$ 25.82
|
|
$ 24.69
|
|
$ 23.17
|
|
$ 23.91
|
Common shares outstanding at end of period
|
|
41,465,437
|
|
41,468,098
|
|
41,368,828
|
|
41,347,418
|
|
41,340,099
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
41,481,542
|
|
41,441,393
|
|
41,406,525
|
|
41,422,973
|
|
41,366,743
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAPITAL INFORMATION (preliminary for current quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (8)
|
|
9.12 %
|
|
8.83 %
|
|
8.55 %
|
|
8.22 %
|
|
8.47 %
|
Common equity tier I capital ratio
|
|
14.35 %
|
|
14.64 %
|
|
14.52 %
|
|
14.35 %
|
|
14.37 %
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
|
16.58 %
|
|
16.90 %
|
|
16.80 %
|
|
16.63 %
|
|
16.65 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets.
|
(2) See Appendix E for a reconciliation of ROA to adjusted ROA.
|
(3) Calculated by dividing annualized tangible net income (net income adjusted for intangible asset amortization, net of tax), by average common equity. See Appendix F for the components of the calculation.
|
(4) See Appendix F for a reconciliation of ROCE to adjusted ROCE.
|
(5) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix G for the components of the calculation and the reconciliation of average common equity to average TCE.
|
(6) See Appendix G for a reconciliation of ROTCE to adjusted ROTCE.
|
(7) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix B for the resulting calculation.
|
(8) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix C for the resulting calculation.
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
INCOME STATEMENT
($ in thousands except per share data)
|
|
September
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December
|
|
September
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$ 102,489
|
|
$ 96,676
|
|
$ 92,883
|
|
$ 88,841
|
|
$ 83,043
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
3,442
|
|
2,212
|
|
1,116
|
|
507
|
|
14,200
|
Noninterest income
|
|
(12,879)
|
|
14,341
|
|
12,902
|
|
(23,177)
|
|
13,579
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
60,211
|
|
58,983
|
|
57,893
|
|
58,279
|
|
59,850
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
25,957
|
|
49,822
|
|
46,776
|
|
6,878
|
|
22,572
|
Income tax expense
|
|
5,594
|
|
11,256
|
|
10,370
|
|
3,327
|
|
3,892
|
Net income
|
|
20,363
|
|
38,566
|
|
36,406
|
|
3,551
|
|
18,680
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share - diluted
|
|
$ 0.49
|
|
$ 0.93
|
|
$ 0.88
|
|
$ 0.08
|
|
$ 0.45
|
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
|
|
AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - QUARTERS
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
($ in thousands)
|
Average
Volume
|
|
Interest
Earned
or Paid
|
|
Average
Rate
|
|
Average
Volume
|
|
Interest
Earned
or Paid
|
|
Average
Rate
|
|
Average
Volume
|
|
Interest
Earned
or Paid
|
|
Average
Rate
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans (1) (2)
|
$ 8,297,643
|
|
$ 118,822
|
|
5.69 %
|
|
$ 8,187,662
|
|
$ 112,931
|
|
5.53 %
|
|
$ 8,019,730
|
|
$ 111,076
|
|
5.51 %
|
Taxable securities
|
2,637,711
|
|
17,571
|
|
2.66 %
|
|
2,697,338
|
|
16,857
|
|
2.50 %
|
|
2,493,924
|
|
10,779
|
|
1.73 %
|
Non-taxable securities
|
286,750
|
|
1,114
|
|
1.56 %
|
|
287,848
|
|
1,116
|
|
1.55 %
|
|
290,939
|
|
1,116
|
|
1.53 %
|
Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash
|
571,922
|
|
6,693
|
|
4.64 %
|
|
505,912
|
|
5,837
|
|
4.63 %
|
|
684,634
|
|
8,438
|
|
4.90 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
11,794,026
|
|
144,200
|
|
4.86 %
|
|
11,678,760
|
|
136,741
|
|
4.69 %
|
|
11,489,227
|
|
131,409
|
|
4.56 %
|
Cash and due from banks
|
149,771
|
|
|
|
|
|
153,074
|
|
|
|
|
|
84,060
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment
|
141,858
|
|
|
|
|
|
142,090
|
|
|
|
|
|
146,448
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
554,361
|
|
|
|
|
|
484,448
|
|
|
|
|
|
406,878
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 12,640,016
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 12,458,372
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 12,126,613
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing checking
|
$ 1,403,683
|
|
$ 2,420
|
|
0.68 %
|
|
$ 1,434,559
|
|
$ 2,426
|
|
0.68 %
|
|
$ 1,393,611
|
|
$ 2,688
|
|
0.77 %
|
Money market deposits
|
4,510,662
|
|
31,674
|
|
2.79 %
|
|
4,358,877
|
|
29,947
|
|
2.76 %
|
|
4,173,884
|
|
34,878
|
|
3.32 %
|
Savings deposits
|
535,464
|
|
267
|
|
0.20 %
|
|
538,843
|
|
252
|
|
0.19 %
|
|
552,721
|
|
315
|
|
0.23 %
|
Other time deposits
|
514,143
|
|
3,029
|
|
2.34 %
|
|
534,242
|
|
3,088
|
|
2.32 %
|
|
622,752
|
|
4,728
|
|
3.02 %
|
Time deposits >$250,000
|
328,207
|
|
2,645
|
|
3.20 %
|
|
345,916
|
|
2,692
|
|
3.12 %
|
|
390,208
|
|
3,811
|
|
3.89 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
7,292,159
|
|
40,035
|
|
2.18 %
|
|
7,212,437
|
|
38,405
|
|
2.14 %
|
|
7,133,176
|
|
46,420
|
|
2.59 %
|
Borrowings
|
92,349
|
|
1,676
|
|
7.20 %
|
|
92,199
|
|
1,660
|
|
7.22 %
|
|
97,150
|
|
1,946
|
|
7.97 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
7,384,508
|
|
41,711
|
|
2.24 %
|
|
7,304,636
|
|
40,065
|
|
2.20 %
|
|
7,230,326
|
|
48,366
|
|
2.66 %
|
Noninterest-bearing checking
|
3,550,499
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,522,117
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,376,061
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
133,905
|
|
|
|
|
|
101,069
|
|
|
|
|
|
75,197
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,571,104
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,530,550
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,445,029
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 12,640,016
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 12,458,372
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 12,126,613
|
|
|
|
|
Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income
|
|
|
$ 102,489
|
|
3.46 %
|
|
|
|
$ 96,676
|
|
3.32 %
|
|
|
|
$ 83,043
|
|
2.88 %
|
Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income –
|
|
|
$ 102,828
|
|
3.47 %
|
|
|
|
$ 96,887
|
|
3.32 %
|
|
|
|
$ 83,765
|
|
2.91 %
|
Interest rate spread
|
|
|
|
|
2.62 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.49 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.90 %
|
Average prime rate
|
|
|
|
|
7.46 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.50 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.43 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown. Interest earned includes recognized net loan fees, including late fees, prepayment fees, and net deferred loan (cost)/fee amortization in the amounts of $(274,000), $(296,000) and $(367,000) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
|
(2)
|
Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $1.6 million, $1.5 million and $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
|
(3)
|
Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.
|
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
|
|
AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - YEAR-TO-DATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
Volume
|
|
Interest
Earned
or Paid
|
|
Average
Rate
|
|
Average
Volume
|
|
Interest
Earned
or Paid
|
|
Average
Rate
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans (1) (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 8,198,263
|
|
$ 342,286
|
|
5.58 %
|
|
$ 8,064,480
|
|
$ 331,346
|
|
5.49 %
|
Taxable securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,654,737
|
|
49,952
|
|
2.51 %
|
|
2,633,093
|
|
34,798
|
|
1.76 %
|
Non-taxable securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
287,826
|
|
3,346
|
|
1.55 %
|
|
292,056
|
|
3,350
|
|
1.53 %
|
Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
527,322
|
|
18,017
|
|
4.57 %
|
|
490,782
|
|
17,351
|
|
4.72 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,668,148
|
|
413,601
|
|
4.74 %
|
|
11,480,411
|
|
386,845
|
|
4.50 %
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
145,593
|
|
|
|
|
|
86,514
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
142,333
|
|
|
|
|
|
149,073
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
487,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
381,806
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 12,443,246
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 12,097,804
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing checking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,423,164
|
|
$ 7,343
|
|
0.69 %
|
|
$ 1,398,137
|
|
$ 7,472
|
|
0.71 %
|
Money market deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,403,000
|
|
90,801
|
|
2.76 %
|
|
3,961,707
|
|
95,102
|
|
3.21 %
|
Savings deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
537,790
|
|
759
|
|
0.19 %
|
|
571,730
|
|
940
|
|
0.22 %
|
Other time deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
535,515
|
|
9,470
|
|
2.36 %
|
|
689,941
|
|
16,237
|
|
3.14 %
|
Time deposits >$250,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
342,011
|
|
8,186
|
|
3.20 %
|
|
372,561
|
|
10,548
|
|
3.78 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,241,480
|
|
116,559
|
|
2.15 %
|
|
6,994,076
|
|
130,299
|
|
2.49 %
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92,171
|
|
4,994
|
|
7.24 %
|
|
280,370
|
|
13,114
|
|
6.25 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,333,651
|
|
121,553
|
|
2.22 %
|
|
7,274,446
|
|
143,413
|
|
2.63 %
|
Noninterest-bearing checking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,483,214
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,346,669
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102,828
|
|
|
|
|
|
76,922
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,523,553
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,399,767
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 12,443,246
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 12,097,804
|
|
|
|
|
Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 292,048
|
|
3.34 %
|
|
|
|
$ 243,432
|
|
2.83 %
|
Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income – tax-equivalent (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 293,035
|
|
3.35 %
|
|
|
|
$ 245,618
|
|
2.87 %
|
Interest rate spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.52 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.87 %
|
Average prime rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.49 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.48 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown. Interest earned includes recognized net loan fees, including late fees, prepayment fees, and net deferred loan (cost)/fee amortization in the amounts of $(864,000) and $(1,253,000) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
|
(2)
|
Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $4.8 million and $6.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
|
(3)
|
Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
APPENDIX A: Reconciliation of Common Equity to Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
September
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December
|
|
September
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' common equity
|
|
$ 1,603,323
|
|
$ 1,556,180
|
|
$ 1,508,176
|
|
$ 1,445,611
|
|
$ 1,477,525
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of related taxes
|
|
(484,623)
|
|
(485,657)
|
|
(486,749)
|
|
(487,660)
|
|
(489,139)
|
Tangible common equity
|
|
$ 1,118,700
|
|
$ 1,070,523
|
|
$ 1,021,427
|
|
$ 957,951
|
|
$ 988,386
|
APPENDIX B: Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Share ("TBVPS")
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
($ in thousands except per share data)
|
|
September
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December
|
|
September
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity (Appendix A)
|
|
$ 1,118,700
|
|
$ 1,070,523
|
|
$ 1,021,427
|
|
$ 957,951
|
|
$ 988,386
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares outstanding
|
|
41,465,437
|
|
41,468,098
|
|
41,368,828
|
|
41,347,418
|
|
41,340,099
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
|
$ 26.98
|
|
$ 25.82
|
|
$ 24.69
|
|
$ 23.17
|
|
$ 23.91
|
APPENDIX C: TCE Ratio
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
September
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December
|
|
September
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity (Appendix A)
|
|
$ 1,118,700
|
|
$ 1,070,523
|
|
$ 1,021,427
|
|
$ 957,951
|
|
$ 988,386
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
12,750,263
|
|
12,608,265
|
|
12,436,245
|
|
12,147,694
|
|
12,153,430
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of related taxes
|
|
(484,623)
|
|
(485,657)
|
|
(486,749)
|
|
(487,660)
|
|
(489,139)
|
Tangible assets ("TA")
|
|
$ 12,265,640
|
|
$ 12,122,608
|
|
$ 11,949,496
|
|
$ 11,660,034
|
|
$ 11,664,291
|
TCE to TA ratio
|
|
9.12 %
|
|
8.83 %
|
|
8.55 %
|
|
8.22 %
|
|
8.47 %
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, continued
APPENDIX D: Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted D-EPS
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
September
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September
|
|
September
|
|
September
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (A)
|
|
$ 20,363
|
|
$ 38,566
|
|
$ 18,680
|
|
$ 95,335
|
|
$ 72,664
|
Impact of loss-earnback
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities loss from loss-earnback
|
|
27,905
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
27,905
|
|
—
|
Less, tax impact
|
|
(6,472)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(6,472)
|
|
—
|
After-tax impact of loss-earnback
|
|
21,433
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
21,433
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income (B)
|
|
$ 41,796
|
|
$ 38,566
|
|
$ 18,680
|
|
$ 116,768
|
|
$ 72,664
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (C)
|
|
41,481,542
|
|
41,441,393
|
|
41,366,743
|
|
41,443,636
|
|
41,294,137
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D-EPS (A/C)
|
|
$ 0.49
|
|
$ 0.93
|
|
$ 0.45
|
|
$ 2.30
|
|
$ 1.76
|
Adjusted D-EPS (B/C)
|
|
$ 1.01
|
|
$ 0.93
|
|
$ 0.45
|
|
$ 2.82
|
|
$ 1.76
|
APPENDIX E: Calculation of Return on Average Assets ("ROA") and Adjusted ROA
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
September
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December
|
|
September
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (A)
|
|
$ 20,363
|
|
$ 38,566
|
|
$ 36,406
|
|
$ 3,551
|
|
$ 18,680
|
After-tax impact of loss-earnback
|
|
21,433
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
28,160
|
|
—
|
Adjusted net income (B)
|
|
$ 41,796
|
|
$ 38,566
|
|
$ 36,406
|
|
$ 31,711
|
|
$ 18,680
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average total assets (C)
|
|
$ 12,640,016
|
|
$ 12,458,372
|
|
$ 12,226,810
|
|
$ 12,243,771
|
|
$ 12,126,613
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROA (A/C)
|
|
0.64 %
|
|
1.24 %
|
|
1.21 %
|
|
0.12 %
|
|
0.61 %
|
Adjusted ROA (B/C)
|
|
1.31 %
|
|
1.24 %
|
|
1.21 %
|
|
1.03 %
|
|
0.61 %
|
APPENDIX F: Calculation of Return on Common Equity ("ROCE") and Adjusted ROCE
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
September
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December
|
|
September
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (A)
|
|
$ 20,363
|
|
$ 38,566
|
|
$ 36,406
|
|
$ 3,551
|
|
$ 18,680
|
After-tax impact of loss-earnback
|
|
21,433
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
28,160
|
|
—
|
Adjusted net income (B)
|
|
$ 41,796
|
|
$ 38,566
|
|
$ 36,406
|
|
$ 31,711
|
|
$ 18,680
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average common equity (C)
|
|
$ 1,571,104
|
|
$ 1,530,550
|
|
$ 1,467,871
|
|
$ 1,466,181
|
|
$ 1,445,029
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROCE (A/C)
|
|
5.14 %
|
|
10.11 %
|
|
10.06 %
|
|
0.96 %
|
|
5.14 %
|
Adjusted ROCE (B/C)
|
|
10.55 %
|
|
10.11 %
|
|
10.06 %
|
|
8.60 %
|
|
5.14 %
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, continued
APPENDIX G: Calculation of Return on TCE ("ROTCE") and Adjusted ROTCE
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
September
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December
|
|
September
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
$ 20,363
|
|
$ 38,566
|
|
$ 36,406
|
|
$ 3,551
|
|
$ 18,680
|
Intangible asset amortization, net of taxes
|
|
1,066
|
|
1,123
|
|
1,159
|
|
1,195
|
|
1,240
|
Tangible Net income (A)
|
|
21,429
|
|
39,689
|
|
37,565
|
|
4,746
|
|
19,920
|
After-tax impact of loss-earnback
|
|
21,433
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
28,160
|
|
—
|
Adjusted tangible net income (B)
|
|
$ 42,862
|
|
$ 39,689
|
|
$ 37,565
|
|
$ 32,906
|
|
$ 19,920
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average common equity
|
|
$ 1,571,104
|
|
$ 1,530,550
|
|
$ 1,467,871
|
|
$ 1,466,181
|
|
$ 1,445,029
|
Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles, net of
|
|
(485,331)
|
|
(486,393)
|
|
(487,395)
|
|
(488,624)
|
|
(489,987)
|
Average TCE (C)
|
|
$ 1,085,773
|
|
$ 1,044,157
|
|
$ 980,476
|
|
$ 977,557
|
|
$ 955,042
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROTCE (A/C)
|
|
7.83 %
|
|
15.25 %
|
|
15.54 %
|
|
1.93 %
|
|
8.30 %
|
Adjusted ROTCE (B/C)
|
|
15.66 %
|
|
15.25 %
|
|
15.54 %
|
|
13.39 %
|
|
8.30 %
|
Appendix H: Impact of Hurricane Helene
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
September
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
September
|
|
September
|
|
September
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of Hurricane Helene
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses
|
|
$ (4,000)
|
|
$ (3,500)
|
|
$ 13,000
|
|
$ (9,500)
|
|
$ 13,000
|
Building repairs and maintenance
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
300
|
|
—
|
|
300
|
Other
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
96
|
|
—
|
|
96
|
Total
|
|
(4,000)
|
|
(3,500)
|
|
13,396
|
|
(9,500)
|
|
13,396
|
Less, tax impact
|
|
928
|
|
812
|
|
(3,102)
|
|
2,204
|
|
(3,102)
|
After-tax impact of Hurricane Helene
|
|
$ (3,072)
|
|
$ (2,688)
|
|
$ 10,294
|
|
$ (7,296)
|
|
$ 10,294
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
41,481,542
|
|
41,441,393
|
|
41,366,743
|
|
41,443,636
|
|
41,294,137
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of Hurricane Helene per diluted share
|
|
$ 0.07
|
|
$ 0.06
|
|
$ (0.25)
|
|
$ 0.18
|
|
$ (0.25)
Supplemental information
APPENDIX I: Loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM
Included in interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was loan purchase accounting discount accretion of $1.6 million compared to $1.5 million for the linked quarter and $2.0 million for the like quarter, with the activity primarily related to the continued repayments/reduction of the loan portfolio acquired from GrandSouth Bancorporation in January of 2023. Loan discount accretion had positive impacts of 4 basis points, 4 basis points and 6 basis points, respectively, on the Company's NIM and NIM-T/E in the third quarter of 2025, the linked quarter and the like quarter.
The following table presents the impact to net interest income of the purchase accounting adjustments for each period.
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS
($ in thousands)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans
|
|
$ 1,584
|
|
$ 1,457
|
|
$ 2,003
|
Total interest income impact
|
|
1,584
|
|
1,457
|
|
2,003
|
Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on deposits
|
|
(77)
|
|
(102)
|
|
(174)
|
Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on borrowings
|
|
(197)
|
|
(194)
|
|
(193)
|
Total net interest expense impact
|
|
(274)
|
|
(296)
|
|
(367)
|
Total impact on net interest income
|
|
$ 1,310
|
|
$ 1,161
|
|
$ 1,636
SOURCE First Bancorp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article