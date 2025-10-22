First Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Results

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Data (Dollars in 000s, except per share data) Q3-2025

Q2-2025

Q3-2024 Summary Income Statement Total interest income $ 144,200

$ 136,741

$ 131,409 Total interest expense 41,711

40,065

48,366 Net interest income 102,489

96,676

83,043 Provision for credit losses 3,442

2,212

14,200 Noninterest income (12,879)

14,341

13,579 Noninterest expenses 60,211

58,983

59,850 Income tax expense 5,594

11,256

3,892 Net income $ 20,363

$ 38,566

$ 18,680











Key Metrics Diluted EPS $ 0.49

$ 0.93

$ 0.45 Adjusted diluted EPS (1) $ 1.01

$ 0.93

$ 0.45 Book value per share 38.67

37.53

35.74 Tangible book value per share 26.98

25.82

23.91 ROA 0.64 %

1.24 %

0.61 % Adjusted ROA (1) 1.31 %

1.24 %

0.61 % ROCE 5.14 %

10.11 %

5.14 % Adjusted ROCE (1) 10.55 %

10.11 %

5.14 % ROTCE 7.83 %

15.25 %

8.30 % Adjusted ROTCE (1) 15.66 %

15.25 %

8.30 % NIM 3.46 %

3.32 %

2.88 % NIM- T/E 3.47 %

3.32 %

2.91 % Quarterly NCO ratio 0.14 %

0.06 %

0.11 % ACL ratio 1.44 %

1.47 %

1.53 %











Capital Ratios (2) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.12 %

8.83 %

8.47 % Common equity tier I capital ratio 14.35 %

14.64 %

14.37 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.58 %

16.90 %

16.65 % (1) Q3-2025 adjusted to exclude impact of securities loss of $27.9 million (after tax $21.4 million). See Appendices D, E, F and G . (2) September 30, 2025 ratios are preliminary.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Diluted earnings per share ("D-EPS") was $0.49 per share for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $0.93 for the linked quarter and $0.45 for the like quarter.

Excluding the impact of the $27.9 million securities loss, adjusted D-EPS was $1.01 per share for the third quarter of 2025.

We accelerated loan growth in the third quarter, resulting in total loans of $8.4 billion at September 30, 2025, representing an increase of $193.6 million, or 9.3% annualized.

Total loan yield expanded to 5.69%, up 16 basis point from the linked quarter and 18 basis points from the like quarter. Total cost of funds increased 3 basis points to 1.51% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from 1.48% for the linked quarter and contracted from 1.81% for the like quarter.

The yield on securities increased 14 basis points to 2.55% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from 2.41% for the linked quarter. We executed a securities loss-earnback transaction during July, in which we sold $194.3 million of securities and we purchased $167.4 million of securities with a weighted average yield of 4.83%. The increased yield on the new purchases was included for over half of the third quarter.

Average core deposits were $10.8 billion for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $108.1 million from the linked quarter, with $28.4 million of growth in noninterest bearing deposits and $151.8 million of growth in average money market accounts, partially offset by a decline of $37.8 million in average time deposits. Total cost of deposits was 1.46%, an increase of 3 basis points from 1.43% for the linked quarter and a decrease of 30 basis points from the like quarter at 1.76%.

We continue to focus on expense management. Noninterest expenses of $60.2 million represented a $1.2 million increase from the linked quarter and $0.4 million from the like quarter. The linked quarter increase was driven by a $1.6 million increase in Total personnel expense.

During the quarter, the Company released $4.0 million of loan loss provision related to Hurricane Helene.

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were $3.6 billion, representing 33% of total deposits at September 30, 2025. During the third quarter of 2025, customer deposits grew $55.7 million.

The on-balance sheet liquidity ratio was 18.2% at September 30, 2025, down slightly from 20.0% for the linked quarter. Available off-balance sheet sources totaled $2.5 billion at September 30, 2025.

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, reported unaudited third quarter earnings today. The Company announced net income of $20.4 million, or $0.49 D-EPS, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $38.6 million, or $0.93 D-EPS, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 ("linked quarter") and $18.7 million, or $0.45 D-EPS, for the third quarter of 2024 ("like quarter"). For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded net income of $95.3 million, or $2.30 per diluted common share, compared to $72.7 million, or $1.76 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Adjusting for the securities loss-earnback transaction completed in July, adjusted net income was $41.8 million, or $1.01 adjusted D-EPS, for the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, adjusted net income was $116.8 million, or $2.82 adjusted D-EPS.

The Company continued to enhance net interest income and net interest margin ("NIM") during the third quarter of 2025. The Company recorded net interest income of $102.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $96.7 million for the linked quarter and $83.0 million for the like quarter. NIM for the third quarter of 2025 expanded to 3.46% from 3.32% for the linked quarter and 2.88% for the like quarter.

First Bancorp also continued to maintain expense control with noninterest expenses of $60.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, up slightly from $59.0 million for the linked quarter and $59.9 million for the like quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded noninterest expense of $177.1 million, down from $177.3 million, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The results for the third quarter 2025 include a securities loss of $27.9 million ($21.4 million after-taxes, or negative $0.52 per diluted share) from the securities loss-earnback transaction that included the sale of $194.3 million of available-for-sale securities yielding of 1.63%. The reconciliations from net income and D-EPS to adjusted net income and adjusted D-EPS (both non-GAAP measures) for the third quarter of 2025 are presented in Appendix D .

The results for the third quarter of 2025 also include a $4.0 million reduction to the potential impacts to the allowance for credit losses from Hurricane Helene ($3.1 million after-taxes or $0.07 per diluted share).The reconciliations from net income and per share impact for the third quarter of 2025 are presented in Appendix H .

Richard H. Moore, Chairman and CEO of the Company, stated "First Bancorp continues to improve financial results in 2025 with substantial margin expansion of 14 basis points and continued expense discipline. We grew loans over 9% annualized in the quarter and benefited from the increases in asset yields as assets originated in the COVID-era historic low interest rate environment continue to mature or reprice. Our liquidity position, capital levels and credit quality remain strong. We are very pleased with the Bank's performance through three quarters."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $102.5 million, an increase of 6.0% from the linked quarter of $96.7 million and 23.4% from the like quarter of $83.0 million. The increase in net interest income from the linked and like quarters was primarily driven by our focused efforts to manage deposit costs after the rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, while increasing loan yields through originations as well as increased securities yields resulting from the securities loss-earnback transactions executed in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2025.

The Company's NIM for the third quarter of 2025 was 3.46%, an increase of 14 basis points from the linked quarter and 58 basis points from the like quarter. Within interest-earning assets, loan yields increased 16 basis points to 5.69%. Also, we executed a securities loss-earnback transaction including the purchase of $167.4 million of securities with a weighted average yield of 4.83% that contributed to the 14 basis point increase in the yield on securities as compared to the linked quarter. During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 4 basis points from the linked quarter and fell 41 basis points from the like quarter, attributable to the three rate cuts by the Federal Reserve between September and December 2024 and the one rate cut in September 2025. The like quarter expansion of NIM was driven by the same factors described above resulting in an increase of 84 basis points in securities yield, an increase of 18 basis points in loan yields, and a decrease of 41 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.





For the Three Months Ended YIELD INFORMATION

September 30,

2025

June 30, 2025

September 30,

2024













Yield on loans

5.69 %

5.53 %

5.51 % Yield on securities

2.55 %

2.41 %

1.71 % Yield on other earning assets

4.64 %

4.63 %

4.90 % Yield on total interest-earning assets

4.86 %

4.69 %

4.56 %













Cost of interest-bearing deposits

2.18 %

2.14 %

2.59 % Cost of borrowings

7.20 %

7.22 %

7.97 % Cost of total interest-bearing liabilities

2.24 %

2.20 %

2.66 % Total cost of funds

1.51 %

1.48 %

1.81 % Cost of total deposits

1.46 %

1.43 %

1.76 %













Net interest margin (1)

3.46 %

3.32 %

2.88 % Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)

3.47 %

3.32 %

2.91 % Average prime rate

7.46 %

7.50 %

8.43 %















(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.

(2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. The tax-equivalent amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed using the expected tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

See Appendix I regarding loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM.

Provision for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, the Company recorded $3.4 million, $2.2 million and $14.2 million in provision for credit losses, respectively. The provision for the third quarter of 2025 was driven by net charge-offs of $3.0 million, reserves related to loan growth of $193.6 million, increased reserves from somewhat deteriorating macro-economic projections, partially offset by the $4.0 million reduction in reserves for potential credit exposure from Hurricane Helene. The net effect of these factors was a $0.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses to $120.9 million, or 1.44% of loans. Additionally, the $0.1 million provision for unfunded commitments during the quarter was the result of an increase in the level of available unfunded lending commitments. Macro-economic forecasts are a key driver in the Company's CECL model and some of the September data reflected declines from the prior quarter which increased reserves. The provision for the third quarter of 2024 was driven by an incremental provision of $13.0 million related to potential loan exposure from Hurricane Helene.

Within the portions of Western North and South Carolina that were significantly impacted by Hurricane Helene starting late in the third quarter of 2024, the Company identified borrowers that were potentially impacted by the storm and subsequent economic impacts which represented approximately $674 million of loans outstanding as of September 30, 2025. Based upon its continuing evaluation of these potential impacts, the Company adjusted the incremental reserve for potential exposure from Hurricane Helene to $3.5 million as of September 30, 2025. The remaining incremental reserve contributes 5 basis points to the Allowance for Credit Losses at period end. The results for the third quarter of 2025 included a $4.0 million reduction to the potential impacts to the allowance for credit losses from Hurricane Helene.

Asset quality remained strong with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.14% for the third quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") remained at a low level at $39.0 million at September 30, 2025, or 0.31% of total assets, up slightly from 0.28% at June 30, 2025 and 0.29% at September 30, 2024.

The following table presents the summary of NPAs and asset quality ratios for each period.

ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands)

September 30,

2025

June 30, 2025

September 30,

2024













Nonperforming assets











Nonaccrual loans

$ 37,289

$ 34,625

$ 34,125 Accruing loans > 90 days past due

—

—

— Total nonperforming loans

37,289

34,625

34,125 Foreclosed real estate

1,718

1,218

1,519 Total nonperforming assets

$ 39,007

$ 35,843

$ 35,644













Asset Quality Ratios











Quarterly net charge-offs to average loans - annualized

0.14 %

0.06 %

0.11 % Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.44 %

0.42 %

0.43 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.31 %

0.28 %

0.29 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.44 %

1.47 %

1.53 %

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2025 was negative $12.9 million, reflecting the inclusion of the $27.9 million loss on securities. Excluding the loss on securities, noninterest income totaled $15.0 million during the third quarter of 2025, a 4.8% increase from the $14.3 million recorded in the linked quarter and a 10.7% increase from the $13.6 million recorded for the like quarter. As compared to the linked quarter, noninterest income, excluding the loss on securities, was higher primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in gain on sale of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $60.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $59.0 million for the linked quarter and $59.9 million for the like quarter. The $1.2 million, or 2.1%, increase in noninterest expense from the linked quarter was driven by a $1.6 million increase in total personnel expenses arising from increased salaries and wages expense and incentives. The $0.4 million increase from the like quarter was driven by a $0.4 million increase in total personnel expenses and a $0.3 million increase in Occupancy and equipment related expenses, partially offset by a $0.2 million decline in Intangibles amortization expense.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $11.3 million for the linked quarter and $3.9 million for the like quarter. These equated to effective tax rates of 21.6%, 22.6% and 17.2% for the respective periods.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2025 were $12.8 billion, an increase of $142.0 million, or 4.5% annualized, from the linked quarter and an increase of $596.8 million, or 4.9%, from a year earlier. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily driven by loan growth and an increase in our available for sale securities portfolio.

Key period end balance sheet components are presented below.

BALANCES ($ in thousands)

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

September

30, 2024

Change

3Q25 vs

2Q25

Change

3Q25 vs

3Q24





















Total assets

$ 12,750,263

$ 12,608,265

$ 12,153,430

1.1 %

4.9 % Loans

8,419,224

8,225,650

8,013,538

2.4 %

5.1 % Investment securities

2,680,401

2,661,236

2,429,259

0.7 %

10.3 % Total cash and cash equivalents

597,975

711,286

744,441

(15.9) %

(19.7) % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,580,560

3,542,626

3,350,237

1.1 %

6.9 % Interest-bearing deposits

7,300,610

7,287,754

7,154,692

0.2 %

2.0 % Borrowings

92,421

92,237

91,694

0.2 %

0.8 % Shareholders' equity

1,603,323

1,556,180

1,477,525

3.0 %

8.5 %

Driven by decreased unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio, total investment securities increased to $2.7 billion at September 30, 2025, reflecting a $19.2 million increase from the linked quarter. Total unrealized losses on available for sale investment securities was $251.8 million at September 30, 2025, as compared to $298.9 million at June 30, 2025 and $331.5 million at September 30, 2024. As part of the July securities loss-earnback transaction in the securities portfolio, $194.3 million of securities were sold at a loss of $27.9 million and $167.4 million of securities were purchased, with a weighted average yield of 4.83%.

Total loans amounted to $8.4 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $193.6 million, or 9.3% annualized, from June 30, 2025 and an increase of $405.7 million, or 5.1%, from September 30, 2024. Please see below table for total loan portfolio mix. As of September 30, 2025, there were no notable concentrations in geographies within North Carolina and South Carolina or industries, including in office or hospitality categories, which are included in the "commercial real estate - non-owner occupied" category in the table below. The Company's exposure to non-owner occupied office loans represented approximately 6.2% of the total portfolio at September 30, 2025, with the largest loan being $33.0 million and with an average loan outstanding balance of $1.4 million. Non-owner occupied office loans are generally in non-metro markets and the ten largest loans in this category represent less than 2% of the total loan portfolio.

The following table presents the period end balance and portfolio percentage by loan category.

LOAN PORTFOLIO

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 ($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

























Commercial and industrial

$ 904,226

11 %

$ 911,227

11 %

$ 847,284

11 % Construction, development & other land loans

688,302

8 %

633,529

8 %

760,949

9 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied

1,337,345

16 %

1,254,596

15 %

1,226,050

15 % Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

2,773,349

33 %

2,758,629

34 %

2,572,901

32 % Multi-family real estate

535,681

6 %

509,419

6 %

460,565

6 % Residential 1-4 family real estate

1,743,884

21 %

1,731,397

21 %

1,737,133

22 % Home equity loans/lines of credit

365,488

4 %

355,876

4 %

331,072

4 % Consumer loans

70,031

1 %

70,137

1 %

76,787

1 % Loans, gross

8,418,306

100 %

8,224,810

100 %

8,012,741

100 % Unamortized net deferred loan fees

918





840





797



Total loans

$ 8,419,224





$ 8,225,650





$ 8,013,538





Total deposits were $10.9 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $50.8 million, or 1.9% annualized, from June 30, 2025 and an increase of $376.2 million, or 3.6%, from September 30, 2024.

The Company has a diversified and granular deposit base which has remained a stable funding source with noninterest-bearing deposits comprising 33% of total deposits at September 30, 2025. As presented in the table below, our deposit mix has remained relatively consistent.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 ($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

























Noninterest-bearing checking accounts

$ 3,580,560

33 %

$ 3,542,626

33 %

$ 3,350,237

32 % Interest-bearing checking accounts

1,418,378

13 %

1,443,010

13 %

1,426,356

13 % Money market accounts

4,527,728

41 %

4,446,485

41 %

4,189,174

40 % Savings accounts

532,462

5 %

536,247

5 %

541,501

5 % Other time deposits

504,942

5 %

514,865

5 %

602,148

6 % Time deposits >$250,000

312,255

3 %

337,382

3 %

385,995

4 % Total customer deposits

10,876,325

100 %

10,820,615

100 %

10,495,411

100 % Brokered deposits

4,845

— %

9,765

— %

9,518

— % Total deposits

$ 10,881,170

100 %

$ 10,830,380

100 %

$ 10,504,929

100 %

As of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, estimated insured deposits totaled $6.5 billion, or 59.7% of total deposits. In addition, at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, there were collateralized deposits of $682.7 million and $707.0 million, respectively, such that approximately 66.0% and 66.3%, respectively, of our total deposits were insured or collateralized at those dates.

Capital

The Company maintains capital in excess of well-capitalized regulatory requirements, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio at September 30, 2025 of 16.58%, down from the linked quarter ratio of 16.90% and from the like quarter ratio of 16.65%. The decrease during the third quarter of 2025 in risk-based capital ratios was driven by the $193.6 million of loan growth during the quarter, which carries a higher risk weight than short term investments.

The Company has elected to exclude accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") related primarily to available for sale securities from common equity tier 1 capital. AOCI is included in the Company's tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) which was 9.12% at September 30, 2025, an increase of 29 basis points from the linked quarter and 65 basis points from September 30, 2024. The third quarter increase in TCE was driven by improvements in the level of unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio during the quarter, partially a result of the securities loss-earnback transaction along with market improvements. Please refer to Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to TCE (a non-GAAP measure) and Appendix C for a calculation of the TCE ratio (a non-GAAP measure).

CAPITAL RATIOS

September 30,

2025

(estimated)

June 30, 2025

September 30,

2024













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.12 %

8.83 %

8.47 % Common equity tier I capital ratio

14.35 %

14.64 %

14.37 % Tier I leverage ratio

11.18 %

11.23 %

11.29 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio

15.14 %

15.45 %

15.19 % Total risk-based capital ratio

16.58 %

16.90 %

16.65 %

Liquidity

Liquidity is evaluated as both on-balance sheet (primarily cash and cash-equivalents, unpledged securities and other marketable assets) and off-balance sheet (readily available lines of credit and other funding sources). The Company continues to manage liquidity sources, including unused lines of credit, at levels believed to be adequate to meet its operating needs for the foreseeable future.

The Company's on-balance sheet liquidity ratio (net liquid assets as a percent of net liabilities) at September 30, 2025 was 18.2%. In addition, the Company had approximately $2.5 billion in available lines of credit at that date resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 35.3%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $12.8 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 113 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com for more information.

First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Caution about Forward-Looking Statements : This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

Non-GAAP Measures

In this Earnings Release, we present certain measures of our performance that are calculated by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Company management uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of evaluating our performance. Non-GAAP measures exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Company management believes an appropriate analysis of the Company's financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying such performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Please see the Appendices attached to this Earnings Release for reconciliations of return on tangible common equity, tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, the tangible common equity ratio, adjusted net income and adjusted D-EPS.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data - unaudited)

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

September

30, 2024

September

30, 2025

September

30, 2024 Interest income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 118,822

$ 112,931

$ 111,076

$ 342,286

$ 331,346 Interest on investment securities:



















Taxable interest income

17,571

16,857

10,779

49,952

34,798 Tax-exempt interest income

1,114

1,116

1,116

3,346

3,350 Other, principally overnight investments

6,693

5,837

8,438

18,017

17,351 Total interest income

144,200

136,741

131,409

413,601

386,845 Interest expense



















Interest on deposits

40,035

38,405

46,420

116,559

130,299 Interest on borrowings

1,676

1,660

1,946

4,994

13,114 Total interest expense

41,711

40,065

48,366

121,553

143,413 Net interest income

102,489

96,676

83,043

292,048

243,432 Provision for credit losses

3,442

2,212

14,200

6,770

15,941 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

99,047

94,464

68,843

285,278

227,491 Noninterest income



















Service charges on deposit accounts

4,225

3,976

4,320

11,968

12,327 Other service charges and fees

6,355

6,595

5,555

18,833

16,439 Presold mortgage loan fees and gains on sale

471

315

690

1,236

1,616 Commissions from sales of financial products

1,678

1,388

1,371

4,474

4,068 SBA loan sale gains

869

151

1,108

1,072

3,339 Bank-owned life insurance income

1,289

1,221

1,205

3,738

3,548 Securities losses, net

(27,905)

—

—

(27,905)

(1,161) Other Income, net

139

695

(670)

948

900 Total noninterest income

(12,879)

14,341

13,579

14,364

41,076 Noninterest expenses



















Salaries, incentives and commissions expense

31,065

29,005

29,955

88,731

85,406 Employee benefit expense

5,751

6,187

6,495

18,033

19,467 Total personnel expense

36,816

35,192

36,450

106,764

104,873 Occupancy and equipment expense

5,145

5,195

4,884

15,532

15,835 Intangibles amortization expense

1,394

1,468

1,613

4,378

5,041 Other operating expenses

16,856

17,128

16,903

50,413

51,579 Total noninterest expenses

60,211

58,983

59,850

177,087

177,328 Income before income taxes

25,957

49,822

22,572

122,555

91,239 Income tax expense

5,594

11,256

3,892

27,220

18,575 Net income

$ 20,363

$ 38,566

$ 18,680

$ 95,335

$ 72,664 Earnings per common share:



















Basic

$ 0.49

$ 0.93

$ 0.45

$ 2.30

$ 1.76 Diluted

0.49

0.93

0.45

2.30

1.76

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands - unaudited)

September 30,

2025

June 30, 2025

September 30,

2024 Assets











Cash and due from banks, noninterest-bearing

$ 138,369

$ 139,486

$ 74,034 Due from banks, interest-bearing

459,606

571,800

670,407 Total cash and cash equivalents

597,975

711,286

744,441













Securities available for sale

2,165,668

2,144,831

1,907,458 Securities held to maturity

514,733

516,405

521,801 Presold mortgages and SBA loans held for sale

4,032

8,928

9,888













Loans

8,419,224

8,225,650

8,013,538 Allowance for credit losses on loans

(120,948)

(120,545)

(122,718) Net loans

8,298,276

8,105,105

7,890,820













Premises and equipment, net

141,441

141,661

144,868 Accrued interest receivable

35,986

36,681

32,890 Goodwill

478,750

478,750

478,750 Other intangible assets, net

18,526

19,920

24,466 Bank-owned life insurance

191,911

190,817

187,236 Other assets

302,965

253,881

210,812 Total assets

$ 12,750,263

$ 12,608,265

$ 12,153,430













Liabilities











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 3,580,560

$ 3,542,626

$ 3,350,237 Interest-bearing deposits

7,300,610

7,287,754

7,154,692 Total deposits

10,881,170

10,830,380

10,504,929













Borrowings

92,421

92,237

91,694 Accrued interest payable

4,436

4,340

5,566 Other liabilities

168,913

125,128

73,716 Total liabilities

11,146,940

11,052,085

10,675,905













Shareholders' equity











Common stock

973,235

973,041

970,450 Retained earnings

823,483

812,657

761,881 Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition

(877)

(869)

(1,148) Rabbi trust obligation

877

869

1,148 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(193,395)

(229,518)

(254,806) Total shareholders' equity

1,603,323

1,556,180

1,477,525 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 12,750,263

$ 12,608,265

$ 12,153,430

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

TREND INFORMATION



For the Three Months Ended



September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31, 2024

September

30, 2024





















PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)



















ROA (1)

0.64 %

1.24 %

1.21 %

0.12 %

0.61 % Adjusted ROA (2)

1.31 %

1.24 %

1.21 %

1.03 %

0.61 % ROCE (3)

5.14 %

10.11 %

10.06 %

0.96 %

5.14 % Adjusted ROCE (4)

10.55 %

10.11 %

10.06 %

8.60 %

5.14 % ROTCE (5)

7.83 %

15.25 %

15.54 %

1.93 %

8.30 % Adjusted ROTCE (6)

15.66 %

15.25 %

15.54 %

13.39 %

8.30 %





















COMMON SHARE DATA



















Cash dividends declared - common

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.22

$ 0.22

$ 0.22 Book value per common share

$ 38.67

$ 37.53

$ 36.46

$ 34.96

$ 35.74 Tangible book value per share (7)

$ 26.98

$ 25.82

$ 24.69

$ 23.17

$ 23.91 Common shares outstanding at end of period

41,465,437

41,468,098

41,368,828

41,347,418

41,340,099 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

41,481,542

41,441,393

41,406,525

41,422,973

41,366,743





















CAPITAL INFORMATION (preliminary for current quarter)















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (8)

9.12 %

8.83 %

8.55 %

8.22 %

8.47 % Common equity tier I capital ratio

14.35 %

14.64 %

14.52 %

14.35 %

14.37 % Total risk-based capital ratio

16.58 %

16.90 %

16.80 %

16.63 %

16.65 %























(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets. (2) See Appendix E for a reconciliation of ROA to adjusted ROA. (3) Calculated by dividing annualized tangible net income (net income adjusted for intangible asset amortization, net of tax), by average common equity. See Appendix F for the components of the calculation. (4) See Appendix F for a reconciliation of ROCE to adjusted ROCE. (5) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix G for the components of the calculation and the reconciliation of average common equity to average TCE. (6) See Appendix G for a reconciliation of ROTCE to adjusted ROTCE. (7) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix B for the resulting calculation. (8) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix C for the resulting calculation.





For the Three Months Ended INCOME STATEMENT ($ in thousands except per share data)

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31, 2024

September

30, 2024





















Net interest income

$ 102,489

$ 96,676

$ 92,883

$ 88,841

$ 83,043 Provision for credit losses

3,442

2,212

1,116

507

14,200 Noninterest income

(12,879)

14,341

12,902

(23,177)

13,579 Noninterest expense

60,211

58,983

57,893

58,279

59,850 Income before income taxes

25,957

49,822

46,776

6,878

22,572 Income tax expense

5,594

11,256

10,370

3,327

3,892 Net income

20,363

38,566

36,406

3,551

18,680





















Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.49

$ 0.93

$ 0.88

$ 0.08

$ 0.45

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - QUARTERS

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 ($ in thousands) Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate

Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate

Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate Assets

































Loans (1) (2) $ 8,297,643

$ 118,822

5.69 %

$ 8,187,662

$ 112,931

5.53 %

$ 8,019,730

$ 111,076

5.51 % Taxable securities 2,637,711

17,571

2.66 %

2,697,338

16,857

2.50 %

2,493,924

10,779

1.73 % Non-taxable securities 286,750

1,114

1.56 %

287,848

1,116

1.55 %

290,939

1,116

1.53 % Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash 571,922

6,693

4.64 %

505,912

5,837

4.63 %

684,634

8,438

4.90 % Total interest-earning assets 11,794,026

144,200

4.86 %

11,678,760

136,741

4.69 %

11,489,227

131,409

4.56 % Cash and due from banks 149,771









153,074









84,060







Premises and equipment 141,858









142,090









146,448







Other assets 554,361









484,448









406,878







Total assets $ 12,640,016









$ 12,458,372









$ 12,126,613







Liabilities

































Interest-bearing checking $ 1,403,683

$ 2,420

0.68 %

$ 1,434,559

$ 2,426

0.68 %

$ 1,393,611

$ 2,688

0.77 % Money market deposits 4,510,662

31,674

2.79 %

4,358,877

29,947

2.76 %

4,173,884

34,878

3.32 % Savings deposits 535,464

267

0.20 %

538,843

252

0.19 %

552,721

315

0.23 % Other time deposits 514,143

3,029

2.34 %

534,242

3,088

2.32 %

622,752

4,728

3.02 % Time deposits >$250,000 328,207

2,645

3.20 %

345,916

2,692

3.12 %

390,208

3,811

3.89 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,292,159

40,035

2.18 %

7,212,437

38,405

2.14 %

7,133,176

46,420

2.59 % Borrowings 92,349

1,676

7.20 %

92,199

1,660

7.22 %

97,150

1,946

7.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,384,508

41,711

2.24 %

7,304,636

40,065

2.20 %

7,230,326

48,366

2.66 % Noninterest-bearing checking 3,550,499









3,522,117









3,376,061







Other liabilities 133,905









101,069









75,197







Shareholders' equity 1,571,104









1,530,550









1,445,029







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,640,016









$ 12,458,372









$ 12,126,613







Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income



$ 102,489

3.46 %





$ 96,676

3.32 %





$ 83,043

2.88 % Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income –

tax-equivalent (3)



$ 102,828

3.47 %





$ 96,887

3.32 %





$ 83,765

2.91 % Interest rate spread







2.62 %









2.49 %









1.90 % Average prime rate







7.46 %









7.50 %









8.43 %





(1) Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown. Interest earned includes recognized net loan fees, including late fees, prepayment fees, and net deferred loan (cost)/fee amortization in the amounts of $(274,000), $(296,000) and $(367,000) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. (2) Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $1.6 million, $1.5 million and $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - YEAR-TO-DATE













For the Nine Months Ended













September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 ($ in thousands)











Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate

Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate Assets

































Loans (1) (2)











$ 8,198,263

$ 342,286

5.58 %

$ 8,064,480

$ 331,346

5.49 % Taxable securities











2,654,737

49,952

2.51 %

2,633,093

34,798

1.76 % Non-taxable securities











287,826

3,346

1.55 %

292,056

3,350

1.53 % Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash











527,322

18,017

4.57 %

490,782

17,351

4.72 % Total interest-earning assets











11,668,148

413,601

4.74 %

11,480,411

386,845

4.50 % Cash and due from banks











145,593









86,514







Premises and equipment











142,333









149,073







Other assets











487,172









381,806







Total assets











$ 12,443,246









$ 12,097,804







Liabilities

































Interest-bearing checking











$ 1,423,164

$ 7,343

0.69 %

$ 1,398,137

$ 7,472

0.71 % Money market deposits











4,403,000

90,801

2.76 %

3,961,707

95,102

3.21 % Savings deposits











537,790

759

0.19 %

571,730

940

0.22 % Other time deposits











535,515

9,470

2.36 %

689,941

16,237

3.14 % Time deposits >$250,000











342,011

8,186

3.20 %

372,561

10,548

3.78 % Total interest-bearing deposits











7,241,480

116,559

2.15 %

6,994,076

130,299

2.49 % Borrowings











92,171

4,994

7.24 %

280,370

13,114

6.25 % Total interest-bearing liabilities











7,333,651

121,553

2.22 %

7,274,446

143,413

2.63 % Noninterest-bearing checking











3,483,214









3,346,669







Other liabilities











102,828









76,922







Shareholders' equity











1,523,553









1,399,767







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity











$ 12,443,246









$ 12,097,804







Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income















$ 292,048

3.34 %





$ 243,432

2.83 % Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income – tax-equivalent (3)













$ 293,035

3.35 %





$ 245,618

2.87 % Interest rate spread



















2.52 %









1.87 % Average prime rate



















7.49 %









8.48 %





(1) Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown. Interest earned includes recognized net loan fees, including late fees, prepayment fees, and net deferred loan (cost)/fee amortization in the amounts of $(864,000) and $(1,253,000) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. (2) Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $4.8 million and $6.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures APPENDIX A: Reconciliation of Common Equity to Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31, 2024

September

30, 2024





















Total shareholders' common equity

$ 1,603,323

$ 1,556,180

$ 1,508,176

$ 1,445,611

$ 1,477,525 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of related taxes

(484,623)

(485,657)

(486,749)

(487,660)

(489,139) Tangible common equity

$ 1,118,700

$ 1,070,523

$ 1,021,427

$ 957,951

$ 988,386

APPENDIX B: Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Share ("TBVPS")





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands except per share data)

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31, 2024

September

30, 2024





















Tangible common equity ( Appendix A )

$ 1,118,700

$ 1,070,523

$ 1,021,427

$ 957,951

$ 988,386





















Common shares outstanding

41,465,437

41,468,098

41,368,828

41,347,418

41,340,099 Tangible book value per common share

$ 26.98

$ 25.82

$ 24.69

$ 23.17

$ 23.91

APPENDIX C: TCE Ratio





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31, 2024

September

30, 2024





















Tangible common equity ( Appendix A )

$ 1,118,700

$ 1,070,523

$ 1,021,427

$ 957,951

$ 988,386





















Total assets

12,750,263

12,608,265

12,436,245

12,147,694

12,153,430 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of related taxes

(484,623)

(485,657)

(486,749)

(487,660)

(489,139) Tangible assets ("TA")

$ 12,265,640

$ 12,122,608

$ 11,949,496

$ 11,660,034

$ 11,664,291 TCE to TA ratio

9.12 %

8.83 %

8.55 %

8.22 %

8.47 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, continued APPENDIX D: Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted D-EPS





For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands)

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

September

30, 2024

September

30, 2025

September

30, 2024





















Net income (A)

$ 20,363

$ 38,566

$ 18,680

$ 95,335

$ 72,664 Impact of loss-earnback



















Securities loss from loss-earnback

27,905

—

—

27,905

— Less, tax impact

(6,472)

—

—

(6,472)

— After-tax impact of loss-earnback

21,433

—

—

21,433

—





















Adjusted net income (B)

$ 41,796

$ 38,566

$ 18,680

$ 116,768

$ 72,664





















Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (C)

41,481,542

41,441,393

41,366,743

41,443,636

41,294,137





















D-EPS (A/C)

$ 0.49

$ 0.93

$ 0.45

$ 2.30

$ 1.76 Adjusted D-EPS (B/C)

$ 1.01

$ 0.93

$ 0.45

$ 2.82

$ 1.76

APPENDIX E: Calculation of Return on Average Assets ("ROA") and Adjusted ROA





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31, 2024

September

30, 2024





















Net income (A)

$ 20,363

$ 38,566

$ 36,406

$ 3,551

$ 18,680 After-tax impact of loss-earnback

21,433

—

—

28,160

— Adjusted net income (B)

$ 41,796

$ 38,566

$ 36,406

$ 31,711

$ 18,680





















Average total assets (C)

$ 12,640,016

$ 12,458,372

$ 12,226,810

$ 12,243,771

$ 12,126,613





















ROA (A/C)

0.64 %

1.24 %

1.21 %

0.12 %

0.61 % Adjusted ROA (B/C)

1.31 %

1.24 %

1.21 %

1.03 %

0.61 %

APPENDIX F: Calculation of Return on Common Equity ("ROCE") and Adjusted ROCE





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31, 2024

September

30, 2024





















Net income (A)

$ 20,363

$ 38,566

$ 36,406

$ 3,551

$ 18,680 After-tax impact of loss-earnback

21,433

—

—

28,160

— Adjusted net income (B)

$ 41,796

$ 38,566

$ 36,406

$ 31,711

$ 18,680





















Average common equity (C)

$ 1,571,104

$ 1,530,550

$ 1,467,871

$ 1,466,181

$ 1,445,029





















ROCE (A/C)

5.14 %

10.11 %

10.06 %

0.96 %

5.14 % Adjusted ROCE (B/C)

10.55 %

10.11 %

10.06 %

8.60 %

5.14 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, continued APPENDIX G: Calculation of Return on TCE ("ROTCE") and Adjusted ROTCE





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

September

30, 2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31, 2024

September

30, 2024





















Net Income

$ 20,363

$ 38,566

$ 36,406

$ 3,551

$ 18,680 Intangible asset amortization, net of taxes

1,066

1,123

1,159

1,195

1,240 Tangible Net income (A)

21,429

39,689

37,565

4,746

19,920 After-tax impact of loss-earnback

21,433

—

—

28,160

— Adjusted tangible net income (B)

$ 42,862

$ 39,689

$ 37,565

$ 32,906

$ 19,920





















Average common equity

$ 1,571,104

$ 1,530,550

$ 1,467,871

$ 1,466,181

$ 1,445,029 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles, net of

related taxes

(485,331)

(486,393)

(487,395)

(488,624)

(489,987) Average TCE (C)

$ 1,085,773

$ 1,044,157

$ 980,476

$ 977,557

$ 955,042





















ROTCE (A/C)

7.83 %

15.25 %

15.54 %

1.93 %

8.30 % Adjusted ROTCE (B/C)

15.66 %

15.25 %

15.54 %

13.39 %

8.30 %

Appendix H: Impact of Hurricane Helene





For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands)

September

30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September

30, 2024

September

30, 2025

September

30, 2024





















Impact of Hurricane Helene



















Provision for (benefit from) credit losses

$ (4,000)

$ (3,500)

$ 13,000

$ (9,500)

$ 13,000 Building repairs and maintenance

—

—

300

—

300 Other

—

—

96

—

96 Total

(4,000)

(3,500)

13,396

(9,500)

13,396 Less, tax impact

928

812

(3,102)

2,204

(3,102) After-tax impact of Hurricane Helene

$ (3,072)

$ (2,688)

$ 10,294

$ (7,296)

$ 10,294





















Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

41,481,542

41,441,393

41,366,743

41,443,636

41,294,137





















Impact of Hurricane Helene per diluted share

$ 0.07

$ 0.06

$ (0.25)

$ 0.18

$ (0.25)

Supplemental information

APPENDIX I: Loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM

Included in interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was loan purchase accounting discount accretion of $1.6 million compared to $1.5 million for the linked quarter and $2.0 million for the like quarter, with the activity primarily related to the continued repayments/reduction of the loan portfolio acquired from GrandSouth Bancorporation in January of 2023. Loan discount accretion had positive impacts of 4 basis points, 4 basis points and 6 basis points, respectively, on the Company's NIM and NIM-T/E in the third quarter of 2025, the linked quarter and the like quarter.

The following table presents the impact to net interest income of the purchase accounting adjustments for each period.





For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS ($ in thousands)

September 30,

2025

June 30, 2025

September 30,

2024













Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans

$ 1,584

$ 1,457

$ 2,003 Total interest income impact

1,584

1,457

2,003 Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on deposits

(77)

(102)

(174) Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on borrowings

(197)

(194)

(193) Total net interest expense impact

(274)

(296)

(367) Total impact on net interest income

$ 1,310

$ 1,161

$ 1,636

