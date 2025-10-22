First Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Results

First Bancorp

Oct 22, 2025

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Data

(Dollars in 000s, except per share data)

Q3-2025


Q2-2025


Q3-2024

Summary Income Statement

Total interest income

$  144,200


$  136,741


$  131,409

Total interest expense

41,711


40,065


48,366

Net interest income

102,489


96,676


83,043

Provision for credit losses

3,442


2,212


14,200

Noninterest income

(12,879)


14,341


13,579

Noninterest expenses

60,211


58,983


59,850

Income tax expense

5,594


11,256


3,892

Net income

$ 20,363


$ 38,566


$ 18,680







Key Metrics

Diluted EPS

$     0.49


$     0.93


$     0.45

Adjusted diluted EPS (1)

$     1.01


$     0.93


$     0.45

Book value per share

38.67


37.53


35.74

Tangible book value per share

26.98


25.82


23.91

ROA

0.64 %


1.24 %


0.61 %

Adjusted ROA (1)

1.31 %


1.24 %


0.61 %

ROCE

5.14 %


10.11 %


5.14 %

Adjusted ROCE (1)

10.55 %


10.11 %


5.14 %

ROTCE

7.83 %


15.25 %


8.30 %

Adjusted ROTCE (1)

15.66 %


15.25 %


8.30 %

NIM

3.46 %


3.32 %


2.88 %

NIM- T/E

3.47 %


3.32 %


2.91 %

Quarterly NCO ratio

0.14 %


0.06 %


0.11 %

ACL ratio

1.44 %


1.47 %


1.53 %







Capital Ratios (2)

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.12 %


8.83 %


8.47 %

Common equity tier I capital ratio

14.35 %


14.64 %


14.37 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

16.58 %


16.90 %


16.65 %

(1) Q3-2025 adjusted to exclude impact of securities loss of $27.9 million (after tax $21.4 million). See Appendices D, E, F and G.

(2) September 30, 2025 ratios are preliminary.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Diluted earnings per share ("D-EPS") was $0.49 per share for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $0.93 for the linked quarter and $0.45 for the like quarter.
  • Excluding the impact of the $27.9 million securities loss, adjusted D-EPS was $1.01 per share for the third quarter of 2025.
  • We accelerated loan growth in the third quarter, resulting in total loans of $8.4 billion at September 30, 2025, representing an increase of $193.6 million, or 9.3% annualized.
  • Total loan yield expanded to 5.69%, up 16 basis point from the linked quarter and 18 basis points from the like quarter. Total cost of funds increased 3 basis points to 1.51% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from 1.48% for the linked quarter and contracted from 1.81% for the like quarter.
  • The yield on securities increased 14 basis points to 2.55% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from 2.41% for the linked quarter. We executed a securities loss-earnback transaction during July, in which we sold $194.3 million of securities and we purchased $167.4 million of securities with a weighted average yield of 4.83%. The increased yield on the new purchases was included for over half of the third quarter.
  • Average core deposits were $10.8 billion for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $108.1 million from the linked quarter, with $28.4 million of growth in noninterest bearing deposits and $151.8 million of growth in average money market accounts, partially offset by a decline of $37.8 million in average time deposits. Total cost of deposits was 1.46%, an increase of 3 basis points from 1.43% for the linked quarter and a decrease of 30 basis points from the like quarter at 1.76%.
  • We continue to focus on expense management. Noninterest expenses of $60.2 million represented a $1.2 million increase from the linked quarter and $0.4 million from the like quarter. The linked quarter increase was driven by a $1.6 million increase in Total personnel expense.
  • During the quarter, the Company released $4.0 million of loan loss provision related to Hurricane Helene.
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were $3.6 billion, representing 33% of total deposits at September 30, 2025. During the third quarter of 2025, customer deposits grew $55.7 million.
  • The on-balance sheet liquidity ratio was 18.2% at September 30, 2025, down slightly from 20.0% for the linked quarter. Available off-balance sheet sources totaled $2.5 billion at September 30, 2025.

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, reported unaudited third quarter earnings today.  The Company announced net income of $20.4 million, or $0.49 D-EPS, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $38.6 million, or $0.93 D-EPS, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 ("linked quarter") and $18.7 million, or $0.45 D-EPS, for the third quarter of 2024 ("like quarter").   For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded net income of $95.3 million, or $2.30 per diluted common share, compared to $72.7 million, or $1.76 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Adjusting for the securities loss-earnback transaction completed in July, adjusted net income was $41.8 million, or $1.01 adjusted D-EPS, for the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, adjusted net income was $116.8 million, or $2.82 adjusted D-EPS.

The Company continued to enhance net interest income and net interest margin ("NIM") during the third quarter of 2025. The Company recorded net interest income of $102.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $96.7 million for the linked quarter and $83.0 million for the like quarter. NIM for the third quarter of 2025 expanded to 3.46% from 3.32% for the linked quarter and 2.88% for the like quarter. 

First Bancorp also continued to maintain expense control with noninterest expenses of $60.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, up slightly from $59.0 million for the linked quarter and $59.9 million for the like quarter.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded noninterest expense of $177.1 million, down from  $177.3 million, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The results for the third quarter 2025 include a securities loss of $27.9 million ($21.4 million after-taxes, or negative $0.52 per diluted share) from the securities loss-earnback transaction that included the sale of $194.3 million of available-for-sale securities yielding of 1.63%. The reconciliations from net income and D-EPS to adjusted net income and adjusted D-EPS (both non-GAAP measures) for the third quarter of 2025 are presented in Appendix D.

The results for the third quarter of 2025 also include a $4.0 million reduction to the potential impacts to the allowance for credit losses from Hurricane Helene ($3.1 million after-taxes or $0.07 per diluted share).The reconciliations from net income and per share impact for the third quarter of 2025 are presented in Appendix H.

Richard H. Moore, Chairman and CEO of the Company, stated "First Bancorp continues to improve financial results in 2025 with substantial margin expansion of 14 basis points and continued expense discipline.  We grew loans over 9% annualized in the quarter and benefited from the increases in asset yields as assets originated in the COVID-era historic low interest rate environment continue to mature or reprice.  Our liquidity position, capital levels and credit quality remain strong.  We are very pleased with the Bank's performance through three quarters."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $102.5 million, an increase of 6.0% from the linked quarter of $96.7 million and 23.4% from the like quarter of $83.0 million.  The increase in net interest income from the linked and like quarters was primarily driven by our focused efforts to manage deposit costs after the rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, while increasing loan yields through originations as well as increased securities yields resulting from the securities loss-earnback transactions executed in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2025.

The Company's NIM for the third quarter of 2025 was 3.46%, an increase of 14 basis points from the linked quarter and 58 basis points from the like quarter.  Within interest-earning assets, loan yields increased 16 basis points to 5.69%. Also, we executed a securities loss-earnback transaction including the purchase of $167.4 million of securities with a weighted average yield of 4.83% that contributed to the 14 basis point increase in the yield on securities as compared to the linked quarter.  During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 4 basis points from the linked quarter and fell 41 basis points from the like quarter, attributable to the three rate cuts by the Federal Reserve between September and December 2024 and the one rate cut in September 2025.  The like quarter expansion of NIM was driven by the same factors described above resulting in an increase of 84 basis points in securities yield,  an increase of 18 basis points in loan yields, and a decrease of 41 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.

For the Three Months Ended

YIELD INFORMATION


September 30,
2025


June 30, 2025


September 30,
2024








Yield on loans


5.69 %


5.53 %


5.51 %

Yield on securities


2.55 %


2.41 %


1.71 %

Yield on other earning assets


4.64 %


4.63 %


4.90 %

Yield on total interest-earning assets


4.86 %


4.69 %


4.56 %








Cost of interest-bearing deposits


2.18 %


2.14 %


2.59 %

Cost of borrowings


7.20 %


7.22 %


7.97 %

Cost of total interest-bearing liabilities


2.24 %


2.20 %


2.66 %

Total cost of funds


1.51 %


1.48 %


1.81 %

Cost of total deposits


1.46 %


1.43 %


1.76 %








Net interest margin (1)


3.46 %


3.32 %


2.88 %

Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)


3.47 %


3.32 %


2.91 %

Average prime rate


7.46 %


7.50 %


8.43 %








(1)  Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.


(2)  Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. The tax-equivalent amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status.  This amount has been computed using the expected tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

See Appendix I regarding loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM.

Provision for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, the Company recorded $3.4 million, $2.2 million and $14.2 million in provision for credit losses, respectively. The provision for the third quarter of 2025 was driven by net charge-offs of $3.0 million, reserves related to loan growth of $193.6 million, increased reserves from somewhat deteriorating macro-economic projections, partially offset by the $4.0 million reduction in reserves for potential credit exposure from Hurricane Helene.  The net effect of these factors was a $0.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses to $120.9 million, or 1.44% of loans.  Additionally, the $0.1 million provision for unfunded commitments during the quarter was the result of an increase in the level of available unfunded lending commitments.  Macro-economic forecasts are a key driver in the Company's CECL model and some of the September data reflected declines from the prior quarter which increased reserves.  The provision for the third quarter of 2024 was driven by an incremental provision of $13.0 million related to potential loan exposure from Hurricane Helene.

Within the portions of Western North and South Carolina that were significantly impacted by Hurricane Helene starting late in the third quarter of 2024, the Company identified borrowers that were potentially impacted by the storm and subsequent economic impacts which represented approximately $674 million of loans outstanding as of September 30, 2025.    Based upon its continuing evaluation of these potential impacts, the Company adjusted the incremental reserve for potential exposure from Hurricane Helene to $3.5 million as of September 30, 2025.  The remaining incremental reserve contributes 5 basis points to the Allowance for Credit Losses at period end.  The results for the third quarter of 2025 included a $4.0 million reduction to the potential impacts to the allowance for credit losses from Hurricane Helene.

Asset quality remained strong with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.14% for the third quarter of 2025.  Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") remained at a low level at $39.0 million at September 30, 2025, or 0.31% of total assets, up slightly from  0.28% at June 30, 2025 and 0.29% at September 30, 2024.  

The following table presents the summary of NPAs and asset quality ratios for each period.

ASSET QUALITY DATA

($ in thousands)


September 30,
2025


June 30, 2025


September 30,
2024








Nonperforming assets







Nonaccrual loans


$          37,289


$          34,625


$          34,125

Accruing loans > 90 days past due




Total nonperforming loans


37,289


34,625


34,125

Foreclosed real estate


1,718


1,218


1,519

Total nonperforming assets


$          39,007


$          35,843


$          35,644








Asset Quality Ratios







Quarterly net charge-offs to average loans - annualized


0.14 %


0.06 %


0.11 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans


0.44 %


0.42 %


0.43 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.31 %


0.28 %


0.29 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.44 %


1.47 %


1.53 %

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2025 was negative $12.9 million, reflecting the inclusion of the $27.9 million loss on securities.  Excluding the loss on securities, noninterest income totaled $15.0 million during the third quarter of 2025, a 4.8% increase from the $14.3 million recorded in the linked quarter and a 10.7% increase from the $13.6 million recorded for the like quarter.  As compared to the linked quarter, noninterest income, excluding the loss on securities, was higher primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in gain on sale of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $60.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $59.0 million for the linked quarter and $59.9 million for the like quarter.  The $1.2 million, or 2.1%, increase in noninterest expense from the linked quarter was driven by a $1.6 million increase in total personnel expenses arising from increased salaries and wages expense and incentives. The $0.4 million increase from the like quarter was driven by a $0.4 million increase in total personnel expenses and a $0.3 million increase in Occupancy and equipment related expenses, partially offset by a $0.2 million decline in Intangibles amortization expense.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $11.3 million for the linked quarter and $3.9 million for the like quarter. These equated to effective tax rates of 21.6%, 22.6% and 17.2% for the respective periods. 

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2025 were $12.8 billion, an increase of $142.0 million, or 4.5% annualized, from the linked quarter and an increase of $596.8 million, or 4.9%, from a year earlier.  The increase from the linked quarter was primarily driven by loan growth and an increase in our available for sale securities portfolio.

Key period end balance sheet components are presented below.

BALANCES

($ in thousands)


September
30, 2025


June 30,
2025


September
30, 2024


Change
3Q25 vs
2Q25


Change
3Q25 vs
3Q24












Total assets


$ 12,750,263


$ 12,608,265


$ 12,153,430


1.1 %


4.9 %

Loans


8,419,224


8,225,650


8,013,538


2.4 %


5.1 %

Investment securities


2,680,401


2,661,236


2,429,259


0.7 %


10.3 %

Total cash and cash equivalents


597,975


711,286


744,441


(15.9) %


(19.7) %

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,580,560


3,542,626


3,350,237


1.1 %


6.9 %

Interest-bearing deposits


7,300,610


7,287,754


7,154,692


0.2 %


2.0 %

Borrowings


92,421


92,237


91,694


0.2 %


0.8 %

Shareholders' equity


1,603,323


1,556,180


1,477,525


3.0 %


8.5 %

Driven by decreased unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio, total investment securities increased to $2.7 billion at  September 30, 2025, reflecting a $19.2 million increase from the linked quarter.  Total unrealized losses on available for sale investment securities was $251.8 million at September 30, 2025, as compared to $298.9 million at June 30, 2025 and $331.5 million at September 30, 2024.  As part of the July securities loss-earnback transaction in the securities portfolio, $194.3 million of securities were sold at a loss of $27.9 million and $167.4 million of securities were purchased, with a weighted average yield of 4.83%.

Total loans amounted to $8.4 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $193.6 million, or 9.3% annualized, from  June 30, 2025 and an increase of $405.7 million, or 5.1%, from September 30, 2024.  Please see below table for total loan portfolio mix.  As of September 30, 2025, there were no notable concentrations in geographies within North Carolina and South Carolina or industries, including in office or hospitality categories, which are included in the "commercial real estate - non-owner occupied" category in the table below.  The Company's exposure to non-owner occupied office loans represented approximately 6.2% of the total portfolio at September 30, 2025, with the largest loan being $33.0 million and with an average loan outstanding balance of $1.4 million.  Non-owner occupied office loans are generally in non-metro markets and the ten largest loans in this category represent less than 2% of the total loan portfolio.

The following table presents the period end balance and portfolio percentage by loan category.

LOAN PORTFOLIO


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

($ in thousands)


Amount


Percentage


Amount


Percentage


Amount


Percentage














Commercial and industrial


$      904,226


11 %


$      911,227


11 %


$      847,284


11 %

Construction, development & other land loans


688,302


8 %


633,529


8 %


760,949


9 %

Commercial real estate - owner occupied


1,337,345


16 %


1,254,596


15 %


1,226,050


15 %

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied


2,773,349


33 %


2,758,629


34 %


2,572,901


32 %

Multi-family real estate


535,681


6 %


509,419


6 %


460,565


6 %

Residential 1-4 family real estate


1,743,884


21 %


1,731,397


21 %


1,737,133


22 %

Home equity loans/lines of credit


365,488


4 %


355,876


4 %


331,072


4 %

Consumer loans


70,031


1 %


70,137


1 %


76,787


1 %

Loans, gross


8,418,306


100 %


8,224,810


100 %


8,012,741


100 %

Unamortized net deferred loan fees


918




840




797



Total loans


$   8,419,224




$   8,225,650




$   8,013,538



Total deposits were $10.9 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $50.8 million, or 1.9% annualized, from  June 30, 2025 and an increase of $376.2 million, or 3.6%, from September 30, 2024.

The Company has a diversified and granular deposit base which has remained a stable funding source with noninterest-bearing deposits comprising 33% of total deposits at September 30, 2025.  As presented in the table below, our deposit mix has remained relatively consistent.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

($ in thousands)


Amount


Percentage


Amount


Percentage


Amount


Percentage














Noninterest-bearing checking accounts


$   3,580,560


33 %


$   3,542,626


33 %


$   3,350,237


32 %

Interest-bearing checking accounts


1,418,378


13 %


1,443,010


13 %


1,426,356


13 %

Money market accounts


4,527,728


41 %


4,446,485


41 %


4,189,174


40 %

Savings accounts


532,462


5 %


536,247


5 %


541,501


5 %

Other time deposits


504,942


5 %


514,865


5 %


602,148


6 %

Time deposits >$250,000


312,255


3 %


337,382


3 %


385,995


4 %

Total customer deposits


10,876,325


100 %


10,820,615


100 %


10,495,411


100 %

Brokered deposits


4,845


— %


9,765


— %


9,518


— %

Total deposits


$ 10,881,170


100 %


$ 10,830,380


100 %


$ 10,504,929


100 %

As of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, estimated insured deposits totaled $6.5 billion, or 59.7% of total deposits.  In addition, at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, there were collateralized deposits of $682.7 million and $707.0 million, respectively, such that approximately 66.0% and 66.3%, respectively, of our total deposits were insured or collateralized at those dates.

Capital

The Company maintains capital in excess of well-capitalized regulatory requirements, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio at September 30, 2025 of 16.58%, down from  the linked quarter ratio of 16.90% and from the like quarter ratio of 16.65%.   The decrease during the third quarter of 2025 in risk-based capital ratios was driven by the $193.6 million of loan growth during the quarter, which carries a higher risk weight than short term investments.

The Company has elected to exclude accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") related primarily to available for sale securities from common equity tier 1 capital.  AOCI is included in the Company's tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) which was 9.12% at September 30, 2025, an increase of 29 basis points from the linked quarter and 65 basis points from September 30, 2024.  The third quarter increase in TCE was driven by improvements in the level of unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio during the quarter, partially a result of the securities loss-earnback transaction along with market improvements. Please refer to Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to TCE (a non-GAAP measure) and Appendix C for a calculation of the TCE ratio (a non-GAAP measure).

CAPITAL RATIOS


September 30,
2025
(estimated)


June 30, 2025


September 30,
2024








Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)


9.12 %


8.83 %


8.47 %

Common equity tier I capital ratio


14.35 %


14.64 %


14.37 %

Tier I leverage ratio


11.18 %


11.23 %


11.29 %

Tier I risk-based capital ratio


15.14 %


15.45 %


15.19 %

Total risk-based capital ratio


16.58 %


16.90 %


16.65 %

Liquidity

Liquidity is evaluated as both on-balance sheet (primarily cash and cash-equivalents, unpledged securities and other marketable assets) and off-balance sheet (readily available lines of credit and other funding sources).  The Company continues to manage liquidity sources, including unused lines of credit, at levels believed to be adequate to meet its operating needs for the foreseeable future. 

The Company's on-balance sheet liquidity ratio (net liquid assets as a percent of net liabilities) at September 30, 2025 was 18.2%.  In addition, the Company had approximately $2.5 billion in available lines of credit at that date resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 35.3%. 

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $12.8 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 113 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina.  Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business.  First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com for more information.

First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Caution about Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties.  Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact.  Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events.  Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions.  For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.  The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

Non-GAAP Measures

In this Earnings Release, we present certain measures of our performance that are calculated by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").  Company management uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of evaluating our performance. Non-GAAP measures exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Company management believes an appropriate analysis of the Company's financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying such performance.  Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Please see the Appendices attached to this Earnings Release for reconciliations of return on tangible common equity, tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, the tangible common equity ratio, adjusted net income and adjusted D-EPS. 

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary

 

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT



For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data - unaudited)


September
30, 2025


June 30,
2025


September
30, 2024


September
30, 2025


September
30, 2024

Interest income











Interest and fees on loans


$      118,822


$      112,931


$      111,076


$      342,286


$      331,346

Interest on investment securities:











Taxable interest income


17,571


16,857


10,779


49,952


34,798

Tax-exempt interest income


1,114


1,116


1,116


3,346


3,350

Other, principally overnight investments


6,693


5,837


8,438


18,017


17,351

Total interest income


144,200


136,741


131,409


413,601


386,845

Interest expense











Interest on deposits


40,035


38,405


46,420


116,559


130,299

Interest on borrowings


1,676


1,660


1,946


4,994


13,114

Total interest expense


41,711


40,065


48,366


121,553


143,413

Net interest income


102,489


96,676


83,043


292,048


243,432

Provision for credit losses


3,442


2,212


14,200


6,770


15,941

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


99,047


94,464


68,843


285,278


227,491

Noninterest income











Service charges on deposit accounts


4,225


3,976


4,320


11,968


12,327

Other service charges and fees


6,355


6,595


5,555


18,833


16,439

Presold mortgage loan fees and gains on sale


471


315


690


1,236


1,616

Commissions from sales of financial products


1,678


1,388


1,371


4,474


4,068

SBA loan sale gains


869


151


1,108


1,072


3,339

Bank-owned life insurance income


1,289


1,221


1,205


3,738


3,548

Securities losses, net


(27,905)




(27,905)


(1,161)

Other Income, net


139


695


(670)


948


900

Total noninterest income


(12,879)


14,341


13,579


14,364


41,076

Noninterest expenses











Salaries, incentives and commissions expense


31,065


29,005


29,955


88,731


85,406

Employee benefit expense


5,751


6,187


6,495


18,033


19,467

Total personnel expense


36,816


35,192


36,450


106,764


104,873

Occupancy and equipment expense


5,145


5,195


4,884


15,532


15,835

Intangibles amortization expense


1,394


1,468


1,613


4,378


5,041

Other operating expenses


16,856


17,128


16,903


50,413


51,579

Total noninterest expenses


60,211


58,983


59,850


177,087


177,328

Income before income taxes


25,957


49,822


22,572


122,555


91,239

Income tax expense


5,594


11,256


3,892


27,220


18,575

Net income


$         20,363


$         38,566


$         18,680


$         95,335


$         72,664

Earnings per common share:











Basic


$             0.49


$             0.93


$             0.45


$             2.30


$             1.76

Diluted


0.49


0.93


0.45


2.30


1.76

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands - unaudited)


September 30,
2025


June 30, 2025


September 30,
2024

Assets







Cash and due from banks, noninterest-bearing


$           138,369


$           139,486


$             74,034

Due from banks, interest-bearing


459,606


571,800


670,407

Total cash and cash equivalents


597,975


711,286


744,441








Securities available for sale


2,165,668


2,144,831


1,907,458

Securities held to maturity


514,733


516,405


521,801

Presold mortgages and SBA loans held for sale


4,032


8,928


9,888








Loans


8,419,224


8,225,650


8,013,538

Allowance for credit losses on loans


(120,948)


(120,545)


(122,718)

Net loans


8,298,276


8,105,105


7,890,820








Premises and equipment, net


141,441


141,661


144,868

Accrued interest receivable


35,986


36,681


32,890

Goodwill


478,750


478,750


478,750

Other intangible assets, net


18,526


19,920


24,466

Bank-owned life insurance


191,911


190,817


187,236

Other assets


302,965


253,881


210,812

Total assets


$      12,750,263


$      12,608,265


$      12,153,430








Liabilities







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing deposits


$        3,580,560


$        3,542,626


$        3,350,237

Interest-bearing deposits


7,300,610


7,287,754


7,154,692

Total deposits


10,881,170


10,830,380


10,504,929








Borrowings


92,421


92,237


91,694

Accrued interest payable


4,436


4,340


5,566

Other liabilities


168,913


125,128


73,716

Total liabilities


11,146,940


11,052,085


10,675,905








Shareholders' equity







Common stock


973,235


973,041


970,450

Retained earnings


823,483


812,657


761,881

Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition


(877)


(869)


(1,148)

Rabbi trust obligation


877


869


1,148

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(193,395)


(229,518)


(254,806)

Total shareholders' equity


1,603,323


1,556,180


1,477,525

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$      12,750,263


$      12,608,265


$      12,153,430

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary

 

TREND INFORMATION



For the Three Months Ended



September
30, 2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December
31, 2024


September
30, 2024












PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)











ROA (1)


0.64 %


1.24 %


1.21 %


0.12 %


0.61 %

Adjusted ROA (2)


1.31 %


1.24 %


1.21 %


1.03 %


0.61 %

ROCE (3)


5.14 %


10.11 %


10.06 %


0.96 %


5.14 %

Adjusted ROCE (4)


10.55 %


10.11 %


10.06 %


8.60 %


5.14 %

ROTCE (5)


7.83 %


15.25 %


15.54 %


1.93 %


8.30 %

Adjusted ROTCE (6)


15.66 %


15.25 %


15.54 %


13.39 %


8.30 %












COMMON SHARE DATA











Cash dividends declared - common


$          0.23


$          0.23


$          0.22


$          0.22


$          0.22

Book value per common share


$        38.67


$        37.53


$        36.46


$        34.96


$        35.74

Tangible book value per share (7)


$        26.98


$        25.82


$        24.69


$        23.17


$        23.91

Common shares outstanding at end of period


41,465,437


41,468,098


41,368,828


41,347,418


41,340,099

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted


41,481,542


41,441,393


41,406,525


41,422,973


41,366,743












CAPITAL INFORMATION (preliminary for current quarter)









Tangible common equity to tangible assets (8)


9.12 %


8.83 %


8.55 %


8.22 %


8.47 %

Common equity tier I capital ratio


14.35 %


14.64 %


14.52 %


14.35 %


14.37 %

Total risk-based capital ratio


16.58 %


16.90 %


16.80 %


16.63 %


16.65 %












(1)  Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets.

(2) See Appendix E for a reconciliation of ROA to adjusted ROA.

(3) Calculated by dividing annualized tangible net income (net income adjusted for intangible asset amortization, net of tax), by average common equity.  See Appendix F for the components of the calculation.

(4) See Appendix F for a reconciliation of ROCE to adjusted ROCE.

(5) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix G for the components of the calculation and the reconciliation of average common equity to average TCE.

(6) See Appendix G for a reconciliation of ROTCE to adjusted ROTCE.

(7)  Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix B for the resulting calculation.

(8)  Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix C for the resulting calculation.



For the Three Months Ended

INCOME STATEMENT

($ in thousands except per share data)


September
30, 2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December
31, 2024


September
30, 2024












Net interest income


$      102,489


$         96,676


$         92,883


$         88,841


$         83,043

Provision for credit losses


3,442


2,212


1,116


507


14,200

Noninterest income


(12,879)


14,341


12,902


(23,177)


13,579

Noninterest expense


60,211


58,983


57,893


58,279


59,850

Income before income taxes


25,957


49,822


46,776


6,878


22,572

Income tax expense


5,594


11,256


10,370


3,327


3,892

Net income


20,363


38,566


36,406


3,551


18,680












Earnings per common share - diluted


$             0.49


$             0.93


$             0.88


$             0.08


$             0.45

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary


AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - QUARTERS


For the Three Months Ended


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

($ in thousands)

Average

Volume


Interest

Earned

or Paid


Average

Rate


Average

Volume


Interest

Earned

or Paid


Average

Rate


Average

Volume


Interest

Earned

or Paid


Average

Rate

Assets


















Loans (1) (2)

$   8,297,643


$    118,822


5.69 %


$   8,187,662


$    112,931


5.53 %


$   8,019,730


$    111,076


5.51 %

Taxable securities

2,637,711


17,571


2.66 %


2,697,338


16,857


2.50 %


2,493,924


10,779


1.73 %

Non-taxable securities

286,750


1,114


1.56 %


287,848


1,116


1.55 %


290,939


1,116


1.53 %

Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash

571,922


6,693


4.64 %


505,912


5,837


4.63 %


684,634


8,438


4.90 %

Total interest-earning assets

11,794,026


144,200


4.86 %


11,678,760


136,741


4.69 %


11,489,227


131,409


4.56 %

Cash and due from banks

149,771






153,074






84,060





Premises and equipment

141,858






142,090






146,448





Other assets

554,361






484,448






406,878





Total assets

$  12,640,016






$  12,458,372






$  12,126,613





Liabilities


















Interest-bearing checking

$   1,403,683


$       2,420


0.68 %


$   1,434,559


$       2,426


0.68 %


$   1,393,611


$       2,688


0.77 %

Money market deposits

4,510,662


31,674


2.79 %


4,358,877


29,947


2.76 %


4,173,884


34,878


3.32 %

Savings deposits

535,464


267


0.20 %


538,843


252


0.19 %


552,721


315


0.23 %

Other time deposits

514,143


3,029


2.34 %


534,242


3,088


2.32 %


622,752


4,728


3.02 %

Time deposits >$250,000

328,207


2,645


3.20 %


345,916


2,692


3.12 %


390,208


3,811


3.89 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

7,292,159


40,035


2.18 %


7,212,437


38,405


2.14 %


7,133,176


46,420


2.59 %

Borrowings

92,349


1,676


7.20 %


92,199


1,660


7.22 %


97,150


1,946


7.97 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,384,508


41,711


2.24 %


7,304,636


40,065


2.20 %


7,230,326


48,366


2.66 %

Noninterest-bearing checking

3,550,499






3,522,117






3,376,061





Other liabilities

133,905






101,069






75,197





Shareholders' equity

1,571,104






1,530,550






1,445,029





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  12,640,016






$  12,458,372






$  12,126,613





Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income



$    102,489


3.46 %




$      96,676


3.32 %




$      83,043


2.88 %

Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income –
tax-equivalent (3)



$    102,828


3.47 %




$      96,887


3.32 %




$      83,765


2.91 %

Interest rate spread





2.62 %






2.49 %






1.90 %

Average prime rate





7.46 %






7.50 %






8.43 %



(1)

Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown.  Interest earned includes recognized net loan fees, including late fees, prepayment fees, and net deferred loan (cost)/fee amortization in the amounts of $(274,000), $(296,000) and $(367,000) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

(2)

Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $1.6 million, $1.5 million and $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

(3)

Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary


AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - YEAR-TO-DATE








For the Nine Months Ended








September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

($ in thousands)







Average

Volume


Interest

Earned

or Paid


Average

Rate


Average

Volume


Interest

Earned

or Paid


Average

Rate

Assets


















Loans (1) (2)







$   8,198,263


$    342,286


5.58 %


$   8,064,480


$    331,346


5.49 %

Taxable securities







2,654,737


49,952


2.51 %


2,633,093


34,798


1.76 %

Non-taxable securities







287,826


3,346


1.55 %


292,056


3,350


1.53 %

Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash







527,322


18,017


4.57 %


490,782


17,351


4.72 %

Total interest-earning assets







11,668,148


413,601


4.74 %


11,480,411


386,845


4.50 %

Cash and due from banks







145,593






86,514





Premises and equipment







142,333






149,073





Other assets







487,172






381,806





Total assets







$  12,443,246






$  12,097,804





Liabilities


















Interest-bearing checking







$   1,423,164


$       7,343


0.69 %


$   1,398,137


$       7,472


0.71 %

Money market deposits







4,403,000


90,801


2.76 %


3,961,707


95,102


3.21 %

Savings deposits







537,790


759


0.19 %


571,730


940


0.22 %

Other time deposits







535,515


9,470


2.36 %


689,941


16,237


3.14 %

Time deposits >$250,000







342,011


8,186


3.20 %


372,561


10,548


3.78 %

Total interest-bearing deposits







7,241,480


116,559


2.15 %


6,994,076


130,299


2.49 %

Borrowings







92,171


4,994


7.24 %


280,370


13,114


6.25 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities







7,333,651


121,553


2.22 %


7,274,446


143,413


2.63 %

Noninterest-bearing checking







3,483,214






3,346,669





Other liabilities







102,828






76,922





Shareholders' equity







1,523,553






1,399,767





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$  12,443,246






$  12,097,804





Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income









$    292,048


3.34 %




$    243,432


2.83 %

Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income – tax-equivalent (3)








$    293,035


3.35 %




$    245,618


2.87 %

Interest rate spread











2.52 %






1.87 %

Average prime rate











7.49 %






8.48 %



(1)

Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown.  Interest earned includes recognized net loan fees, including late fees, prepayment fees, and net deferred loan (cost)/fee amortization in the amounts of $(864,000) and $(1,253,000) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

(2)

Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $4.8 million and $6.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

(3)

Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

APPENDIX A:  Reconciliation of Common Equity to Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")




For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands)


September
30, 2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December
31, 2024


September
30, 2024












Total shareholders' common equity


$   1,603,323


$   1,556,180


$   1,508,176


$   1,445,611


$   1,477,525

Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of related taxes


(484,623)


(485,657)


(486,749)


(487,660)


(489,139)

Tangible common equity


$   1,118,700


$   1,070,523


$   1,021,427


$      957,951


$      988,386

APPENDIX B:  Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Share ("TBVPS")




For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands except per share data)


September
30, 2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December
31, 2024


September
30, 2024












Tangible common equity (Appendix A)


$   1,118,700


$   1,070,523


$   1,021,427


$      957,951


$      988,386












Common shares outstanding


41,465,437


41,468,098


41,368,828


41,347,418


41,340,099

Tangible book value per common share


$           26.98


$           25.82


$           24.69


$           23.17


$           23.91

APPENDIX C:  TCE Ratio




For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands)


September
30, 2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December
31, 2024


September
30, 2024












Tangible common equity (Appendix A)


$ 1,118,700


$ 1,070,523


$ 1,021,427


$    957,951


$    988,386












Total assets


12,750,263


12,608,265


12,436,245


12,147,694


12,153,430

Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of related taxes


(484,623)


(485,657)


(486,749)


(487,660)


(489,139)

Tangible assets ("TA")


$  12,265,640


$  12,122,608


$  11,949,496


$  11,660,034


$  11,664,291

TCE to TA ratio


9.12 %


8.83 %


8.55 %


8.22 %


8.47 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, continued

APPENDIX D:  Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted D-EPS




For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands)


September
30, 2025


June 30,
2025


September
30, 2024


September
30, 2025


September
30, 2024












Net income (A)


$             20,363


$             38,566


$             18,680


$             95,335


$             72,664

Impact of loss-earnback











Securities loss from loss-earnback


27,905




27,905


Less, tax impact


(6,472)




(6,472)


After-tax impact of loss-earnback


21,433




21,433













Adjusted net income (B)


$             41,796


$             38,566


$             18,680


$           116,768


$             72,664












Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (C)


41,481,542


41,441,393


41,366,743


41,443,636


41,294,137












D-EPS (A/C)


$                 0.49


$                 0.93


$                 0.45


$                 2.30


$                 1.76

Adjusted D-EPS (B/C)


$                 1.01


$                 0.93


$                 0.45


$                 2.82


$                 1.76

APPENDIX E:  Calculation of Return on Average Assets ("ROA") and Adjusted ROA




For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands)


September
30, 2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December
31, 2024


September
30, 2024












Net income (A)


$      20,363


$      38,566


$      36,406


$        3,551


$      18,680

After-tax impact of loss-earnback


21,433




28,160


Adjusted net income (B)


$      41,796


$      38,566


$      36,406


$      31,711


$      18,680












Average total assets (C)


$  12,640,016


$  12,458,372


$  12,226,810


$  12,243,771


$  12,126,613












ROA (A/C)


0.64 %


1.24 %


1.21 %


0.12 %


0.61 %

Adjusted ROA (B/C)


1.31 %


1.24 %


1.21 %


1.03 %


0.61 %

APPENDIX F:  Calculation of Return on Common Equity ("ROCE") and Adjusted ROCE




For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands)


September
30, 2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December
31, 2024


September
30, 2024












Net income (A)


$      20,363


$      38,566


$      36,406


$        3,551


$      18,680

After-tax impact of loss-earnback


21,433




28,160


Adjusted net income (B)


$      41,796


$      38,566


$      36,406


$      31,711


$      18,680












Average common equity (C)


$ 1,571,104


$ 1,530,550


$ 1,467,871


$ 1,466,181


$ 1,445,029












ROCE (A/C)


5.14 %


10.11 %


10.06 %


0.96 %


5.14 %

Adjusted ROCE (B/C)


10.55 %


10.11 %


10.06 %


8.60 %


5.14 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, continued

APPENDIX G:  Calculation of Return on TCE ("ROTCE") and Adjusted ROTCE




For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands)


September
30, 2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December
31, 2024


September
30, 2024












Net Income


$      20,363


$      38,566


$      36,406


$        3,551


$      18,680

Intangible asset amortization, net of taxes


1,066


1,123


1,159


1,195


1,240

Tangible Net income  (A)


21,429


39,689


37,565


4,746


19,920

After-tax impact of loss-earnback


21,433




28,160


Adjusted tangible net income  (B)


$      42,862


$      39,689


$      37,565


$      32,906


$      19,920












Average common equity


$ 1,571,104


$ 1,530,550


$ 1,467,871


$ 1,466,181


$ 1,445,029

Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles, net of
related taxes


(485,331)


(486,393)


(487,395)


(488,624)


(489,987)

Average TCE  (C)


$ 1,085,773


$ 1,044,157


$    980,476


$    977,557


$    955,042












ROTCE (A/C)


7.83 %


15.25 %


15.54 %


1.93 %


8.30 %

Adjusted ROTCE (B/C)


15.66 %


15.25 %


15.54 %


13.39 %


8.30 %

Appendix H: Impact of Hurricane Helene




For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands)


September
30, 2025


June 30, 2025


September
30, 2024


September
30, 2025


September
30, 2024












Impact of Hurricane Helene











Provision for (benefit from) credit losses


$              (4,000)


$              (3,500)


$             13,000


$              (9,500)


$             13,000

Building repairs and maintenance




300



300

Other




96



96

Total


(4,000)


(3,500)


13,396


(9,500)


13,396

Less, tax impact


928


812


(3,102)


2,204


(3,102)

After-tax impact of Hurricane Helene


$              (3,072)


$              (2,688)


$             10,294


$              (7,296)


$             10,294












Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted


41,481,542


41,441,393


41,366,743


41,443,636


41,294,137












Impact of Hurricane Helene per diluted share


$                 0.07


$                 0.06


$                (0.25)


$                 0.18


$                (0.25)

Supplemental information
 APPENDIX I: Loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM

Included in interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was loan purchase accounting discount accretion of $1.6 million compared to $1.5 million for the linked quarter and $2.0 million for the like quarter, with the activity primarily related to the continued repayments/reduction of the loan portfolio acquired from GrandSouth Bancorporation in January of 2023. Loan discount accretion had positive impacts of 4 basis points, 4 basis points and 6 basis points, respectively, on the Company's NIM and NIM-T/E in the third quarter of 2025, the linked quarter and the like quarter. 

The following table presents the impact to net interest income of the purchase accounting adjustments for each period.

For the Three Months Ended

NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS

($ in thousands)


September 30,
2025


June 30, 2025


September 30,
2024








Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans


$               1,584


$               1,457


$               2,003

Total interest income impact


1,584


1,457


2,003

Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on deposits


(77)


(102)


(174)

Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on borrowings


(197)


(194)


(193)

Total net interest expense impact


(274)


(296)


(367)

Total impact on net interest income


$               1,310


$               1,161


$               1,636

