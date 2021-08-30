First Bank & Trust Co. of Virginia Expands Agriculture Lending Team Into North Carolina

Smith will be based out of Lillington, North Carolina and will be focusing his attention on growing accounts in Harnett, Johnston, Cumberland, Lee, Duplin, Sampson, Wake and Greene Counties. As an active member of the Lillington community, Smith is excited for the opportunity to service the financial needs of his friends and neighbors.

Senior Vice President and Agriculture Lending Supervisor, Keith Phillips said, "Our team is thrilled to welcome Trevor on board, not only because of his qualifications but also because of what his hiring means for our ag customers. We've had agriculture lending customers in North Carolina for a few years now and we know our team is equipped to offer them the best financial solutions for their needs. Having someone like Trevor on the ground in eastern North Carolina means that we can help many more farmers in that region meet their financial goals."

Smith said, "I'm extremely excited to be a part of First Bank & Trust Co. and grow the bank's presence in eastern North Carolina. I want to help grow the brand and the number of agriculture and commercial customers we are able to serve."

Smith is a graduate of Campbell University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration. Smith is also a 2011 graduate of Clemson University's Southeastern Ag Lenders School and a 2013 graduate of the North Carolina School of Banking.

Smith resides in Lillington with his wife Lynn and their three small children. He is a coach for Lillington Parks and Recreation and serves on the board of the Harnett County Habitat for Humanity.

Customers can reach Smith at [email protected] or via phone at 919-796-3001.

