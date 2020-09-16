First Bank & Trust Company Agricultural Division Welcomes Hilary Thompson

"Hilary is experienced in diverse agricultural commodities such as dairy, poultry, beef cattle and row crops", stated Keith Phillips, Senior Vice President and Agricultural Division Manager for First Bank & Trust Company. "Her knowledge will prove to be an essential enhancement to the robust financing options we currently offer the farming industry."

Hilary Thompson grew up on a beef cattle farm in Campbell County Virginia. She and her husband, Chris, currently reside there where they run a small commercial cow/calf and hay operation.

Thompson graduated from Virginia Tech in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science and Applied Economics degree with a concentration in Agricultural Finance. She also acquired a minor in Animal and Poultry Sciences. She is a former member of Block and Bridle, and serves on the Board of Directors for Campbell County Farm Bureau. She is a member of Buckingham County Cattlemen's Association.

Thompson may be reached at 434-300-8216 or [email protected]

About First Bank & Trust Company's Agricultural Lending Division

The Agricultural Lending Division at First Bank & Trust Company was established in 2002, and is among the top banks in the nation for agriculture lending. The Division is committed to providing the unique needs of the agricultural industry in Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee. First Bank & Trust Company is a USDA-FSA Preferred Lender in seven states, and is a FarmerMac loan originator for the mid- Atlantic region. First Bank & Trust Company utilizes an Agricultural Advisory Committee comprised of leaders from diversified sectors of the agricultural industry. As of the first quarter of 2020, First Bank & Trust Company was the 46th largest agricultural lender among commercial banks nationally, according to an FDIC report based on dollar volume.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

