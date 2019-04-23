First Bank & Trust Company Appoints Key Leadership In Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee Markets

Brent J. Dyson has been promoted to Senior Vice President and will assist Ferguson in the management of Southwest Virginia and Tennessee branch offices with a focus on Abingdon , Lebanon , Wise and Norton. Dyson has been in banking for 15 years and joined First Bank and Trust Company in 2016.

R. Chad Taylor has been promoted to Vice President, Branch manager of the East Abingdon Branch of First Bank and Trust Company. In this position, Chad will serve as the manager of the office and oversee all the day-to-day operations. Taylor has been in banking for 15 years and joined First Bank and Trust Company in 2017.

Vicky Holbrook has been appointed as Branch Operations Officer for the West Bristol office of First Bank and Trust Company located at 1419 State Street in Bristol , Virginia. In this position, Vicky will serve as the manager of the office and oversee all the day-to- day operations. Vicky brings over 30 years of banking experience to First Bank and Trust Company.

"The new roles and promotions are commensurate with experience levels and expertise," stated Hugh Ferguson. "These seasoned bankers will be instrumental to our success and will insure the Bank is positioned to execute its strategic plan."

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.



For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Nicole Franks nfranks@firstbank.com

SOURCE First Bank & Trust Company

Related Links

https://www.FirstBank.com

