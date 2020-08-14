First Bank & Trust Company Congratulates the 2020 Graduate of Bank School

VBA bank school is held at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. It is designed to provide a multi-dimensional educational experience for new and emerging bankers. The faculty is a blend of industry leaders from banking, business and academics, and consists of three one-week summer sessions and eight home study exercises. After completion, students are prepared to advance their careers in banking.

The 2020 class was entirely virtual, including graduation, due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. Brown is an Agricultural Lender at First Bank & Trust Company and has worked at the division headquarters in Harrisonburg, Virginia since 2015. Keith Phillips, Senior Vice President and Division Manager commented on Emma Brown's accomplishment, "For over 82 years, the VBA has been the preeminent program for developing future leaders across the state. As First Bank & Trust Company continues to grow, we are committed to providing the opportunity for our young bankers to grow personally and professionally. We are very proud of Emma's participation and graduation from the Virginia Banker's School of Bank Management."

Read the complete story of Emma Brown's journey in The Making of an Agricultural Lender.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

