First Bank & Trust Company Expands Commercial Lending Team In Bristol

Mitchell received her bachelor's degree from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science and, later, her Master of Business Administration with concentration in management from University of Phoenix.

After working with large financial institutions, Mitchell was eager to join a more community focused bank. She said, "I am thrilled to join the First Bank & Trust team because it allows me the opportunity to serve my clients' unique financial needs with a bank who consistently demonstrates dedication and concern for its local markets."

Mitchell currently serves as the board chair for Insight Training & Educational Center in Johnson City, Tennessee. She is also a board member for the Appalachian Opportunity Fund in Kingsport, Tennessee, and a loan committee member for the First Tennessee Development District.

Mitchell and her husband, Amos, reside in Johnson City with their two dogs Coco and Zuzu.

Mitchell is based at the Bristol branch at 1314 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee. She can be reached at [email protected] or by calling 423-652-2022.

