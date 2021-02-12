First Bank & Trust Company Promotes Brent Dyson to Senior Vice President, Regional Manager for Southwest Virginia

Dyson is a graduate of Tusculum College, the UVA School of Banking, and the LSU School of Banking. He has been in banking for seventeen years and joined First Bank and Trust Company as Vice President and Branch Manager of the East Abingdon office in 2016. Prior to his appointment, Dyson assisted William Houston "Hugh" Ferguson, III, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of the northeast Tennessee market, in the management of the southwest Virginia market.

Dyson, a southwest Virginia native, developed a passion for banking at an early age. He comes from a family of career bankers, and to him, banking is not about transactions; it's about fostering relationships and helping people. "I'm proud of the work we are doing and all that we are able to offer here in Southwest Virginia. I look forward to continuing to meet and work with local businesses and individuals to provide the very best credit, investment and deposit options available," stated Dyson regarding his new role.

First Bank & Trust Company continues to invest in Southwest Virginia, having finalized the new branch and headquarters in Abingdon, Virginia and nearing completion of its Pinnacle location in Bristol, Tennessee. Dyson's transition into senior management will play a pivotal role in supporting the bank's growth.

"As First Bank and Trust continues to grow, it remains of utmost importance that we have senior management in place to provide adequate support for both the northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia markets," stated W. Mark Nelson, President & CEO for First Bank and Trust Company. "That's what community banking is all about to us; supporting the local economies of the communities we serve while keeping the decision-making local. Brent values community and will be an excellent asset to our associates and customers in Southwest Virginia."

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Kaitlyn Widner at [email protected]

SOURCE First Bank & Trust Company

Related Links

https://www.FirstBank.com

