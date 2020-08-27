First Bank & Trust Company Sets the Standard on Professional Development

First Bank & Trust Company offers a comprehensive Management Associate Program for new employees who meet the qualifications for acceptance. The program emphasizes the development of strong analytical and lending skills. The curriculum contains two phases, and covers consumer, retail and commercial lending as well as operational banking and investment topics. Once accepted into the Management Associate Program, individuals are allowed to explore career options by participating in all aspects of banking to determine the best career path for their skill set.

Five employees are currently enrolled in First Bank & Trust Company's Management Associate Program: Brittany Stapleton, a graduate of University of Virginia's College at Wise, Caleb Gingues, a graduate of Liberty University, and Tracy Christenson, Courtney Phillips and Garrett Shumate, all graduates of Virginia Tech.

In addition to offering post-graduation programs, First Bank & Trust Company has options for students who are still in college. Students who are interested in testing the water in banking and finance may be interested in First Bank & Trust Company's Internship Program. This program is conducted in cooperation with the Virginia Banker's Association. It is a mentor driven, rotational program that provides an excellent opportunity for students to gain valuable work experience in the financial services industry. Each intern is required to complete an online course in Banking Fundamentals, and must present a capstone project on a relevant subject that is determined by First Bank & Trust Company Management.

This year, First Bank & Trust Company hosted four area college students in its internship program. After completing the eight-week program (the normally ten-week program was cut short due to COVID-19) all four interns were offered a job at First Bank & Trust Company, and all four accepted.

"Our people are truly our biggest asset. Any good banker can make a loan, but the very best banker knows it's not a one-size-fits-all approach," stated Julia Hayter, Senior Vice President and Professional Development Officer. "We train our officers so that they are equipped with the skill to recognize a customer's unique needs, then we can customize our services around those needs and fill in the gaps."

First Bank & Trust Company's rotational training program allows Management Associates hands on experience so they can begin to immediately develop their talents and grow their careers over the long term.

Something all First Bank & Trust Company employees can take advantage of is the opportunity to enhance their retirement by participating in the Bank's Employee Stock Ownership and Savings Program, (ESOP) which currently has a 98% participation rate. There is opportunity for professional growth within the company as well as paid time off for civic and community involvement projects.

