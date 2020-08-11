First Bank & Trust Company Supports Local Business in Staunton

The Staunton Innovation Hub is a co-working space in the heart of Staunton, Virginia's historic district designed to reduce barriers to innovation and help small entrepreneurial businesses succeed. The project is part of VIPA, the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority, and has received bipartisan support. The Staunton Innovation Hub recently hosted a bill-signing ceremony for the act that authorized the creation of VIPA, which was attended by Governor Northam and local legislators.

First Bank & Trust Company assisted restoration efforts by providing a loan for the renovation of the organization's main building. Leonard Pittman, Senior Vice President and Loan Officer for SIH commented about the project, "First Bank & Trust Company fully supports the entrepreneurial spirit of the businesses we serve. By supporting organizations like the Staunton Innovation Hub, we are fostering the economic growth of the economy. It is our job as a community bank in Staunton for over 20 years to support the stability of our community."

About the Staunton Innovation Hub

The Staunton Innovation Hub offers indoor and outdoor co-working spaces, a conference room and private offices that are furnished and affordable, high speed internet and frequent classes. Event space is also available.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

