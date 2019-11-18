First Bank & Trust Company Welcomes Christopher Henry to the Wealth Management Division

In his new role at First Bank & Trust Company, Chris Henry will assist clients on a variety of financial matters by providing customized recommendations to help them maximize their financial portfolio. He will serve clients in the First Bank & Trust Company footprint throughout Virginia and Tennessee.

"Chris has a proven track record of success as a trusted financial advisor," stated W. Mark Nelson, CEO of First Bank & Trust Company. "Our customers will appreciate his ability to help them achieve their personal and business financial goals as he helps them grow their financial portfolio."

Chris Henry is a former graduate of Virginia Tech, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management. He is a Certified Financial Planner, and is a licensed Virginia Life and Health Insurance provider. He is a Board Member of the John Marshall Foundation, a member of the Estate Planning Council of Richmond and a member of the Brandermill Rotary Club.

Chris Henry may be reached at 540 480 7677 or chenry@firstbank.com

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Nicole Franks nfranks@firstbank.com

