First Bank & Trust Company Welcomes Jim Sedlar to Hanover

"Jim brings a wealth of lending knowledge and experience to our team," stated John Bowers, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for the Central Virginia region. "Jim is a relationship banker and we look forward to him continuing to build our brand and our reputation in the market."

Jim Sedlar is a former graduate of Randolph Macon College in Ashland, Virginia with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science. Sedlar and his wife reside in Western Henrico County.

Jim Sedlar may be reached at 804-550-5700 or [email protected]. His office is located at 9671 Sliding Hill Road, Suite 100 in Ashland, Virginia.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Kaitlyn Widner at [email protected].

SOURCE First Bank & Trust Company

