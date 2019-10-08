First Bank & Trust Company Welcomes Kivior to Hanover

In his role at First Bank & Trust Company, Kivior will develop business relationships with commercial and industrial clients as well as real estate investors in the Central Virginia region. His office is located in Hanover, Virginia at 9671 Sliding Hill Road, Suite 100.

"Ed has a wealth of knowledge in banking," stated John Bowers, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for the Central Virginia region. "His experience will prove to be an essential enhancement to the robust financing options we currently offer."

Ed Kivior is a former graduate of Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, and a minor field of studies in Economics. He is a former Board Member with The Daily Planet, an organization that provides health services to patients regardless of their ability to pay, and a former Board member of The Risk Management Association which promotes safety and sound risk principles to the financial services industry.

Kivior is married to wife, Ronda, and they have three children, Claire and twins Devyn and Caroline. They reside in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Nicole Franks nfranks@firstbank.com

