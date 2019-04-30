First Bank & Trust Company Welcomes Leonard Pittman

In his role at First Bank & Trust Company, Pittman will develop commercial lending relationships in the Shenandoah Valley as well as provide business solutions related to commercial deposit management. His office is located in Staunton, Virginia at 1030 Richmond Road.

"Leonard Pittman has a depth of experience that allows him to identify and structure the appropriate financing options for business customers," stated John Bowers, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for the Shenandoah Valley. "Customers have a tremendous amount of confidence in his ability to provide them with what their business needs."

Leonard Pittman, Jr. is a former graduate of North Carolina State University, the Virginia Bankers Association Executive Leadership Institute, the Graduate School of Banking at LSU Baton Rouge and the North Carolina Banker's Association Advanced School of Banking.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Nicole Franks nfranks@firstbank.com

SOURCE First Bank & Trust Company

Related Links

https://www.FirstBank.com

