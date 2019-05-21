First Bank & Trust Company Welcomes Rodney Quesenberry
May 21, 2019, 07:20 ET
ABINGDON, Va., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank & Trust Company and its parent holding company, First Bancorp, Inc., today announced that Rodney Quesenberry has been appointed as Vice President and Commercial Lender.
Quesenberry has 33 years of banking experience, most recently with Hometown Bank. In his role at First Bank & Trust Company, Quesenberry will continue to serve the needs of commercial and consumer customers in the New River Valley. His office is located in Christiansburg, Virginia at 150 Peppers Ferry Road.
"Rodney Quesenberry brings a large following of loyal customers with him," stated Jim McAlister, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for the New River Valley. "Rodney is well-versed in helping consumer, mortgage and commercial customers having earned their respect over the years. He works tirelessly to meet their needs."
Rodney Quesenberry lives on his family farm in Pulaski County with wife, Laura, and daughter, Stephanie.
About First Bank & Trust Company
First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.
For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Nicole Franks nfranks@firstbank.com
SOURCE First Bank & Trust Company
Share this article