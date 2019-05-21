First Bank & Trust Company Welcomes Rodney Quesenberry

"Rodney Quesenberry brings a large following of loyal customers with him," stated Jim McAlister, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for the New River Valley. "Rodney is well-versed in helping consumer, mortgage and commercial customers having earned their respect over the years. He works tirelessly to meet their needs."

Rodney Quesenberry lives on his family farm in Pulaski County with wife, Laura, and daughter, Stephanie.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

