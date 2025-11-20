First Bank and Trust Company Highlights Commitment to Financial Education at the Washington County, Virginia, Chamber Breakfast

ABINGDON, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank and Trust Company, a diversified financial services firm with over $4 Billion in assets, today sponsored the Washington County, Virginia, Chamber Breakfast, bringing together local educators, business leaders, and community members to focus on the importance of financial literacy and education throughout adolescence and adult life.

Mark Nelson, President and CEO of First Bank and Trust Company, presented a $10,000 donation to Dr. Barry Yost, Supervisor of Secondary Education for Washington County Schools. Students, educators, and employees of First Bank and Trust Company were present for the event.

Guests heard from Jim McAlister, a retired 45-year banking veteran and passionate advocate for financial education, who shared powerful insights and statistics about the state of financial literacy among adults in the United States. McAlister, who has dedicated his retirement to teaching youth and adults the fundamentals of sound money management, emphasized the importance of early and ongoing financial education in building lifelong stability and success.

The audience also heard from Dawn Stafford, a local Washington County Schools teacher, who shared how the school system prioritizes financial education in its curriculum. Stafford highlighted initiatives that equip students with practical money management skills before graduation, preparing them for financial independence.

To close the event, Mark Nelson, President and CEO of First Bank and Trust Company, presented Dr. Barry Yost, Supervisor of Secondary Education for Washington County Schools, with a $10,000 donation. The funds will be awarded to four high school seniors, one student from each high school in the county, in the spring of 2026 as scholarships to support their future educational pursuits.

"Financial literacy is the foundation of economic empowerment," said Nelson. "At First Bank and Trust Company, we're proud to invest in our youth and in the educators who are shaping their futures. Our goal is to make financial education accessible, engaging, and rewarding for all."

Nelson also highlighted the Bank's partnership with Zogo, an innovative digital learning platform that was first integrated into First Bank and Trust Company's online and mobile banking platforms and will soon be available for educators to use in their classrooms at no cost. Through Zogo and Zogo Classroom, users can access over 800 bite-sized financial education modules on topics ranging from budgeting and taxes to investing, retirement planning, and more. The rewards-based model enables participants to earn gift cards from major retailers as they learn, reinforcing the value of financial education in a fun and interactive way.

The event underscored First Bank and Trust Company's ongoing commitment to supporting education and financial wellness throughout the communities it serves.

About First Bank and Trust Company

First Bank and Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations throughout Southwest Virginia, the state's Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valleys, Northeast Tennessee, and North Carolina. The bank offers financial solutions through personal and business accounts, savings, money markets, and time deposit accounts. Lending services are provided through mortgage, agricultural, and commercial divisions. Comprehensive wealth management solutions are also available through trust and brokerage services.

