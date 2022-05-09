FIRST BANK NAMES NEW CIO TO ITS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP

Thomas moved to Greensboro, North Carolina from the greater New York City area where he was most recently the VP of Workplace Engineering, Architecture & Strategy for Goldman Sachs. At First Bank, Thomas will manage the Information Technology, Information Security, and Data Management teams, and will lead strategic projects for the bank to ensure continued safety, soundness, and innovation for First Bank customers, employees, and shareholders.

Mike Mayer, president and CEO of First Bank noted of Thomas joining the team, "We are excited to welcome Terrence to our team. Given our growth, we felt it appropriate to continue to upgrade our talent in all areas of our company, including technology. We look forward to the extensive experience he will bring to our organization." Mayer went on to note, "Technology is helping drive our industry and Terrence is the perfect fit for us in this role."

Thomas, originally from Mississippi, received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Mississippi and his MBA in Technology Management, Graduate Certificate in Project Management and his MSc in Telecommunications Management from Stevens Institute of Technology. When asked about his move to First Bank he said, "What's most exciting about starting at First Bank is getting to know all of the team members and customers. Technology gives us the ability to create top-of-the-line experiences for everyone, and I'm very excited for those possibilities." He also noted "First Bank is a first-class institution with a culture that makes me feel like I'm home. It's an amazing opportunity."

Thomas joined the team on May 9, 2022, and his office is in the bank's regional headquarters at 101 N. Spring St., Greensboro. When not innovating daily for work, he enjoys spending time with family, working out, running, and playing basketball, and is excited to get back to being involved in the community.

