First Bank of Alabama Teams with JR Motorsports and Sam Mayer at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank of Alabama (FBAL), the oldest continuously operated bank in the state of Alabama, announced today it has teamed up with JR Motorsports as the primary partner of the No. 1 team with driver Sam Mayer in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series event at its home track of Talladega Superspeedway on April 22.

Based in Talladega, FBAL is the banking subsidiary of FirstBanc of Alabama, Inc. and a full-service community bank that operates 12 offices in East-Central Alabama. Formed in 1848, FBAL is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year.

"This is such a great opportunity to partner with First Bank of Alabama this weekend," Mayer said. "They've had such a positive impact on the Talladega community, and I'm pumped to have a local business aboard our No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro. We came so close to winning this race last year and I know we've got a good chance of getting them in the winner's circle on Saturday."

In addition to its partnership with JR Motorsports, FBAL will continue to work alongside Talladega Superspeedway as a presenting sponsor of Kids Day, a program that provides over 400 students the opportunity to attend a race and experience a free, curriculum-enriched educational opportunity focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

"We have a strong relationship with Talladega Superspeedway and partnering with JR Motorsports seemed like a natural fit," said Chad Jones, president and CEO of First Bank of Alabama. "With the NASCAR history behind JR Motorsports and the history of our bank, seeing Sam Mayer's No. 1 on the track allows us to reach more fans. It will be very productive for Kids Day at the track. Our company remains committed to the communities we serve and being a part of the racing community for years to come."

Mayer has started out the first eight races as a consistent threat, tallying one top-five and four top-10 finishes. The 19-year-old Franklin, Wisconsin native currently sits 11th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series point standings. Broadcast coverage for the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway begins at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 22, on Fox Sports 1.

About First Bank of Alabama

First Bank of Alabama, based in Talladega, AL, is the banking subsidiary of FirstBanc of Alabama, Inc. and a full-service community bank with current total assets of approximately $850 million. Formed in 1848, First Bank of Alabama is the oldest continuously operated bank in the state of Alabama and operates offices in Talladega, Lincoln, Munford, Oxford, Ashland, Wedowee, Roanoke, Woodland, Sylacauga and Clanton (East Central Alabama). For more information, please visit www.firstbankal.com.

About JR Motorsports

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 22nd year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also races in Late Model competition and owns five championships in regional Late Model divisions and added a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.

